Toss predictions
INDU19 v NPLU19 Bat first 55% 6/11 10:30 IST UGAW v NAMW Bowl first 70% 6/11 12:00 IST KAY v SPR Bowl first 74% 6/11 12:15 IST MS-W v SS-W Bowl first 70% 6/11 13:40 IST CHR v POA Bowl first 78% 6/11 16:45 IST ESTORM v DOL Bowl first 79% 6/11 21:30 IST MR-W v AS-W Bowl first 79% 7/11 10:10 IST NAMW v USAW Bowl first 52% 7/11 12:00 IST BH-W v HH-W Bowl first 88% 7/11 13:40 IST KAG v LUL Bowl first 80% 7/11 16:45 IST UBL v YL Bowl first 80% 7/11 17:00 IST

Eastern Storm vs Dolphins Toss Prediction (ESTORM vs DOL)

Our toss call

Bowl first 79%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 79%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

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Friday, 6 November 2026 · 21:30 IST · Willowmoore Park, Benoni · CSA Pro20

Match context

Our toss call for Eastern Storm vs Dolphins is bowl first (79%). This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, with an evening start. The match details and latest forecast below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.

Bowl first 79% Bat first 21%
Ground
Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Start
6 November, 21:30 IST / 18:00 local
Forecast
23°C · humidity 54% · overcast · rainWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 5 November, 12:08 UTC.

How we made this Eastern Storm vs Dolphins toss prediction

Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.

For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For how every toss call is made and graded, see our toss prediction approach.

Toss prediction page launched 5 November 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Eastern Storm vs Dolphins match preview.

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ESTORM vs DOL toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the ESTORM vs DOL toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in ESTORM vs DOL?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. It is the toss call in our Eastern Storm vs Dolphins match prediction.

How does the toss affect the ESTORM vs DOL match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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