Western Province vs Garden Route Badgers Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Western Province to win, at 58%.
Toss Prediction
Our toss call
We expect the toss winner to field.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Western Province to win, at 58%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 72%. See the toss prediction for WP vs SWD, locked in before the toss happens.
- • Key fact: Western Province have won all five of their T20s at Newlands this season, the latest by 9 runs against the Lions (7 November 2026).
- • Value: Garden Route Badgers' fair odds are 2.39, and Melbet had them at 2.45 at 03:59 IST (8 November).
We back Western Province, at 58%.
Western Province have won all five of their T20s at Newlands this season. The latest was a 9-run win over the Lions (7 November 2026).
Garden Route Badgers beat the Titans by three wickets at Oudtshoorn on 29 October 2026.
The Badgers then beat Eastern Storm by six wickets at Oudtshoorn on 31 October 2026, and Boland by 19 runs at Paarl on 7 November 2026.
This 10 November 2026 Super Eights game at Newlands, Cape Town is the sides' first meeting since 25 September 2021.
Which team is stronger, Western Province or Garden Route Badgers?
Western Province, at Newlands. Five T20s at the ground in 2026-27 have brought five wins, four of them batting second.
Boland made 174 for 7 at Newlands on 14 October 2026.
Western Province replied with 175 for 4 in 19.5 overs and won by six wickets with a ball left.
Kashief Josephs made 82 off 41 balls for Western Province against Boland on 14 October 2026.
The Super Eights have been harder. The Warriors beat Western Province by four wickets at St George's Park on 31 October 2026.
Western Province's 3 November 2026 game against the Dolphins at Kingsmead was abandoned without a ball bowled.
George Linde captained Western Province against the Warriors on 31 October 2026.
Janneman Malan, the Badgers' captain, made 75 off 57 balls for Garden Route Badgers against Eastern Storm on 31 October 2026.
Against the Titans at Oudtshoorn on 29 October 2026, Reagon Rhode took 3 for 17 in four overs for the Badgers. The Titans finished on 157 for 6.
The Badgers made 158 for 7 in 18.3 overs on 29 October 2026 and won by three wickets with nine balls left.
The pool stage was rougher. Garden Route Badgers were all out for 68 against the Warriors at Oudtshoorn on 16 October 2026, and lost by nine wickets.
Key matchups: Kashief Josephs against Leo Sadler, Janneman Malan against Oliver Whitehead
Kashief Josephs against Leo Sadler. Kashief Josephs made 82 off 41 balls for Western Province against Boland at Newlands on 14 October 2026.
Leo Sadler took 3 for 16 in four overs for Garden Route Badgers against Eastern Storm on 31 October 2026.
Janneman Malan against Oliver Whitehead. Janneman Malan made 75 off 57 balls for the Badgers against Eastern Storm on 31 October 2026.
Against the Titans at Oudtshoorn on 29 October 2026, Janneman Malan made 43 off 38 balls for the Badgers.
Oliver Whitehead took 5 for 20 in four overs for Western Province against the Warriors at St George's Park on 31 October 2026.
Daniel Smith against Reagon Rhode. Daniel Smith made 86 not out off 46 balls for Western Province against the Knights at Newlands on 27 September 2026.
Against the Warriors on 31 October 2026, Daniel Smith made 67 off 49 balls for Western Province.
Reagon Rhode took 2 for 27 in four overs for the Badgers against Eastern Storm on 31 October 2026.
WP vs SWD head to head
Western Province
0
Badgers
1
Every T20 meeting since the 2021-22 season
That 2021 game is the sides' only T20 meeting in five seasons, and this Newlands game is their first since.
WP vs SWD pitch report: Newlands, Cape Town
Newlands has favoured the chasing side this season.
Western Province's five T20s at the ground, 27 September to 7 November 2026
Knights 168 for 7 · Western Province 169 for 5 in 19.4 overs, won by 5 wickets.
South Africa Emerging Players 194 for 4 · Western Province 200 for 4 in 19.4 overs, won by 6 wickets.
Eastern Storm 130 for 7 · Western Province 134 for 1 in 15.5 overs, won by 9 wickets.
Boland 174 for 7 · Western Province 175 for 4 in 19.5 overs, won by 6 wickets.
Western Province 178 for 9 · Lions 169 for 6, a 9-run win.
Dry, with no rain forecast: about 24°C at the start and 19°C three hours in, as humidity climbs to 80%. Forecast read 8 November, 04:00 IST.
The Lions won the toss and chose to field at Newlands on 7 November 2026.
Western Province vs Garden Route Badgers prediction: we back Western Province at 58%
We back Western Province, 58%, with the market at 62.2%.
Home is the reason. Western Province have won all five of their T20s at Newlands this season, four of them batting second.
The Badgers' case is form. They are three from three in the Super Eights, the latest a 19-run win over Boland at Paarl (7 November 2026).
Western Province won the toss and fielded against Boland at Newlands on 14 October 2026. The Lions won it and fielded at Newlands on 7 November 2026, and we expect the toss winner to bowl, at 72%.
Melbet had the Badgers at 2.45 at 03:59 IST (8 November), above our fair 2.39. Western Province's 1.54 sits under our fair 1.72, so the value is with the underdog.
What decides WP vs SWD
- Batting second at Newlands. The side batting second won four of Western Province's five Newlands T20s this season.
- Janneman Malan's start. Janneman Malan made 75 off 57 balls for Garden Route Badgers against Eastern Storm (31 October 2026).
- Oliver Whitehead's spell. Oliver Whitehead took 5 for 20 for Western Province against the Warriors (31 October 2026).
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Western Province
|58.2%
|62.2%
|1.54
|1.72
|Garden Route Badgers
|41.8%
|37.8%
|2.45
|2.39
The Badgers' 2.45 sits above our fair odds of 2.39. Melbet had Garden Route Badgers at 2.45 and Western Province at 1.54 at 03:59 IST (8 November).
That is a 2.6% edge on the Badgers. Western Province's 1.54 sits under our 1.72. Odds captured 8 November 2026.
Why we disagree with the market. Our model is 4 points below the market on Western Province, 58.2% against 62.2%.
The Badgers won all three of their Super Eights games. Western Province lost to the Warriors on 31 October 2026, and their Dolphins game was abandoned.
Recent form counts more in our numbers, so we rate this closer than the prices do.
CSA Pro20 Cup
Western Province vs Garden Route Badgers odds
10 Nov 2026 · 21:30 IST
Match winner: Western Province 1.54, Garden Route Badgers 2.45 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 05:25–05:30 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1WP
|2SWD
|Payout
|1 · Western Province 1.54
|2 · Garden Route Badgers 2.45
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Western Province 1.54
|2 · Garden Route Badgers 2.45
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Western Province 1.54
|2 · Garden Route Badgers 2.45
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Western Province 1.54
|2 · Garden Route Badgers 2.45
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Western Province 1.54
|2 · Garden Route Badgers 2.45
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Western Province 1.54
|2 · Garden Route Badgers 2.45
|Payout95.0%
1X2: Western Province 1.55, Tie 25.00, Garden Route Badgers 2.46 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 05:25–05:30 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1WP
|XTie
|2SWD
|Payout
|1 · Western Province 1.55
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Garden Route Badgers 2.46
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Western Province 1.55
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Garden Route Badgers 2.46
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Western Province 1.55
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Garden Route Badgers 2.46
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Western Province 1.55
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Garden Route Badgers 2.46
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Western Province 1.55
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Garden Route Badgers 2.46
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Western Province 1.55
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Garden Route Badgers 2.46
|Payout91.7%
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Western Province vs Garden Route Badgers in the CSA Pro20 Cup?
Western Province. Our AI model gives them a 58% chance against Garden Route Badgers at Newlands, Cape Town on 10 November 2026. Western Province have won all five of their T20s at Newlands this season, while the Badgers have won all three of their Super Eights games.
What is the toss prediction for Western Province vs Garden Route Badgers?
Field first, at 72%. Western Province won the toss and fielded at Newlands on 27 September, 6 October and 14 October 2026, and won all three games. The Lions won the toss and fielded against Western Province at Newlands on 7 November 2026.
What are the odds for Western Province vs Garden Route Badgers?
At 03:59 IST on 8 November, Melbet had Western Province at 1.54 and Garden Route Badgers at 2.45, the same as our other partner books. Our fair odds are 1.72 for Western Province and 2.39 for the Badgers, so the Badgers' price sits above our number.
Is Newlands a batting or bowling pitch?
Newlands has suited the chasing side this season. The side batting second won four of Western Province's five T20s at Newlands in 2026-27, including Western Province's 200 for 4 against South Africa Emerging Players on 4 October 2026. Western Province's 178 for 9 against the Lions on 7 November was the one total defended.
When did Western Province and Garden Route Badgers last play a T20?
On 25 September 2021 at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley, in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup. Garden Route Badgers, then called South Western Districts, beat Western Province by three wickets with two balls left. The 10 November 2026 game at Newlands is their first meeting since.
What time does Western Province vs Garden Route Badgers start?
The Super Eights game starts at 9:30 pm IST (16:00 UTC) on 10 November 2026 at Newlands, Cape Town. The forecast is dry, about 24°C at the start, and it is the sides' first meeting since September 2021.
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