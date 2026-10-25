Lesotho to beat Gambia in Abuja.

Our AI model gives Lesotho a 75.0% chance of beating Gambia in Match 13 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier C at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1, Abuja, on 25 October 2026. Lesotho are clear favourites, but Gambia at 4.25 sit above our fair odds of 4.00, so the value is with the underdog.

Lesotho need the batting of their opening win

Lesotho began this qualifier with a 74-run win over Mozambique (20 October 2026). Lesotho won the toss, batted, and made 169 for 8 in their 20 overs. Mozambique were all out for 95 in 18.2 overs in reply.

Mohmed Duvesh Patel made 63 off 45 balls against Mozambique on 20 October 2026. Maaz Khan made 52 off 32 balls in the same game.

The runs have been harder to find since. Lesotho were all out for 87 in 19.3 overs against Uganda on 21 October 2026. Uganda won that game by 5 wickets with 45 balls remaining.

Zambia bowled Lesotho out for 58 in 13.4 overs on 23 October 2026. Zambia won by 7 wickets. Nigeria bowled Lesotho out for 62 in 12.5 overs on 24 October 2026. Nigeria won by 7 wickets with 74 balls remaining.

Inshaf Farook took 2 for 19 in 3 overs against Nigeria in the 24 October game, and Ts'episo Chaoana took 1 for 21 in 3 overs in that game.

Can Gambia's batting last the full 20 overs?

Gambia's first game was a hard one. Nigeria made 262 for 1 against Gambia on 20 October 2026. Gambia were all out for 102 in 17.2 overs, and Nigeria won by 160 runs.

Andre Jarju made 39 off 38 balls against Nigeria on 20 October 2026. Frank Campbell made 25 off 20 balls in the 20 October game.

The Mozambique game was closer. Mozambique made 148 for 6 on 21 October 2026, and Gambia reached 120 for 8 in reply. Mozambique won by 28 runs.

David Demba made 45 not out off 29 balls against Mozambique on 21 October 2026. Frank Campbell made 23 off 16 balls in that Mozambique game.

Uganda bowled Gambia out for 27 in 8.2 overs on 23 October 2026. Uganda won by 10 wickets with 110 balls remaining. Andre Jarju made 15 not out off 15 balls in the 23 October game.

On 24 October 2026, Gambia won the toss, batted, and made 93 for 9 in 20 overs against Zambia. Zambia won by 8 wickets with 50 balls remaining. Aniru Conteh made 16 off 31 balls against Zambia on 24 October 2026.

Abubacarr Kuyateh took 1 for 15 in 3 overs against Zambia on 24 October 2026.

Key Matchups: Mohmed Duvesh Patel against Gambia's bowlers, David Demba against Inshaf Farook

Mohmed Duvesh Patel vs Gambia's bowlers: Mohmed Duvesh Patel's 63 off 45 balls came in Lesotho's 74-run win over Mozambique (20 October 2026). Gambia's bowlers have to remove him early, and Abubacarr Kuyateh took 1 for 15 in 3 overs against Zambia on 24 October 2026.

David Demba vs Inshaf Farook: David Demba made 45 not out off 29 balls against Mozambique on 21 October 2026. Inshaf Farook took 2 for 19 in 3 overs against Nigeria on 24 October 2026, and Gambia's middle order has to get through his overs.

Maaz Khan vs the powerplay: Maaz Khan made 52 off 32 balls against Mozambique on 20 October 2026. Maaz Khan also made 38 off 32 balls against Uganda on 21 October 2026. A fast start from him is the clearest route to a Lesotho total.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record The clearest guide is how each side fared against the same opponents in this qualifier. Lesotho beat Mozambique by 74 runs on 20 October 2026. Mozambique beat Gambia by 28 runs on 21 October 2026. Zambia beat Lesotho by 7 wickets on 23 October 2026. Zambia beat Gambia by 8 wickets on 24 October 2026. Nigeria beat Gambia by 160 runs on 20 October 2026. Nigeria also beat Lesotho by 7 wickets on 24 October 2026. Uganda beat Lesotho by 5 wickets on 21 October 2026, and beat Gambia by 10 wickets on 23 October 2026.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1, Abuja staged Lesotho's 74-run win over Mozambique (20 October 2026). Gambia lost to Mozambique there on 21 October 2026 and to Zambia there on 24 October 2026. Pitch: At Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1, Uganda's 195 for 6 beat Zambia (20 October 2026). Nigeria made 146 for 1 to beat Zambia on 21 October 2026. Zambia made 97 for 2 to beat Gambia on 24 October 2026.

At Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1, Uganda's 195 for 6 beat Zambia (20 October 2026). Nigeria made 146 for 1 to beat Zambia on 21 October 2026. Zambia made 97 for 2 to beat Gambia on 24 October 2026. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — we expect the toss winner to bat, at 83%. Lesotho won the toss and batted on 20, 21, 23 and 24 October 2026, and Gambia won the toss and batted against Zambia on 24 October 2026. Our full pre-toss reasoning for GM vs LSO — field first or bat first, and why — sits on the toss page.

Match Analysis: Where Gambia vs Lesotho will be won and lost

Lesotho's chance is a big start from the top. Mohmed Duvesh Patel's 63 and Maaz Khan's 52 set up the 169 for 8 against Mozambique (20 October 2026). If Lesotho bat first and get near that total again, Gambia face a long chase.

Gambia's chance is batting time. Gambia batted through their 20 overs for 93 for 9 against Zambia on 24 October 2026. Against Mozambique on 21 October 2026, David Demba's 45 not out took Gambia to 120 for 8.

Gambia vs Lesotho prediction: Lesotho favoured, Gambia the value

Our AI model makes Lesotho 75.0% favourites for Match 13 in Abuja, with fair odds of 1.33. Lesotho's 1.20 sits below that, so the favourite is short. Gambia at 4.25 sit above their fair odds of 4.00, an edge of about 6%, and the 4.00 in our odds table equals fair.