Nigeria vs Uganda Match 15 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Uganda predicted to win with 77.9% probability
Match winner
Toss Prediction
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 93%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Uganda predicted to win with 77.9% probability
- • Uganda bowled Mozambique out for 19 (24 October 2026) and Gambia for 27 (23 October 2026)
- • Nigeria made 262 for 1 against Gambia in Abuja on 20 October 2026
- • We expect the toss winner to bat first (93%)
- • Nigeria at 5.06 is the value side, above our fair odds of 4.52
Uganda to beat Nigeria in Abuja.
Our AI model gives Uganda a 77.9% chance of beating Nigeria in Match 15 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier C at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1, Abuja, on 25 October 2026. Uganda are clear favourites at 78%, but Nigeria at 5.06 sit above our fair odds of 4.52, so the value is with the underdog.
Can Nigeria's batting carry them past Uganda?
Nigeria won the toss against Gambia on 20 October 2026, batted, and made 262 for 1 in their 20 overs. Gambia were all out for 102 in 17.2 overs, and Nigeria won by 160 runs.
Selim Salau made 105 not out off 58 balls in that win on 20 October. Isaac Danladi made 86 off 48 balls in the same innings.
Zambia made 142 for 9 against Nigeria on 21 October 2026. Nigeria reached 146 for 1 in 14.5 overs and won by 9 wickets with 31 balls remaining. In that chase on 21 October, Isaac Danladi made 90 not out off 47 balls. Selim Salau added 50 off 39 balls in the Zambia game.
Nigeria bowled Mozambique out for 93 in 19.4 overs on 23 October 2026, then reached 94 for 3 in 8.3 overs to win by 7 wickets. Ali Rahmon made 41 off 24 balls in the Mozambique chase.
Lesotho were all out for 62 in 12.5 overs against Nigeria on 24 October 2026. Nigeria reached 65 for 3 in 7.4 overs to win by 7 wickets. Chima Akachukwu was Player of the Match, and Ridwan Abdulkareem made 28 not out off 18 balls in that 24 October win.
Uganda bowled out Gambia for 27 and Mozambique for 19
Uganda began with an 87-run win over Zambia on 20 October 2026. Uganda made 195 for 6 in their 20 overs, and Zambia were all out for 108 in 17.3 overs. Olipa Gerald made 82 off 42 balls in the Zambia game.
Lesotho were all out for 87 in 19.3 overs against Uganda on 21 October 2026. Uganda reached 89 for 5 in 12.3 overs and won by 5 wickets with 45 balls remaining.
Uganda bowled Gambia out for 27 in 8.2 overs on 23 October 2026, then reached 28 for 0 in 1.4 overs to win by 10 wickets. Robinson Obuya made 20 not out off 6 balls in that chase against Gambia.
On 24 October 2026, Mozambique won the toss against Uganda, batted, and were all out for 19 in 7.2 overs. Uganda made 23 for 0 in 0.5 overs and won by 10 wickets with 115 balls remaining. Juma Miyagi was Player of the Match.
Key Matchups: Selim Salau against the new ball, Isaac Danladi against Juma Miyagi
Selim Salau vs Uganda's new ball: Selim Salau made 105 not out off 58 balls against Gambia on 20 October 2026. Uganda bowled Mozambique out for 19 on 24 October 2026, so Salau's start decides how much Nigeria can post.
Isaac Danladi vs Juma Miyagi: Isaac Danladi made 90 not out off 47 balls against Zambia on 21 October 2026. Juma Miyagi was Player of the Match against Mozambique on 24 October 2026, and Danladi has to get through his overs.
Riazat Ali Shah vs Nigeria's attack: Riazat Ali Shah made 66 not out off 30 balls against Nigeria on 4 October 2025, when Uganda won by 66 runs. Nigeria need to remove him early this time.
🤝 Head-to-Head Record
Uganda beat Nigeria by 66 runs at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare, on 4 October 2025. Uganda made 196 for 7 that day. Nigeria finished on 130 for 7 in reply.
Uganda beat Nigeria by 38 runs at Entebbe Cricket Oval on 22 July 2025, four days after a 77-run win (DLS method) at the same ground. Robinson Obuya made 58 not out off 39 balls in the 18 July 2025 game.
Uganda beat Nigeria by 6 wickets in the Africa Continental Cup final at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda, on 14 December 2024, three days after a 23-run win at the same ground.
🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss
Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1, Abuja staged Nigeria's 9-wicket win over Zambia (21 October 2026) and Nigeria's 7-wicket win over Mozambique (23 October 2026).
- Pitch: Uganda made 195 for 6 against Zambia at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1 on 20 October 2026. Lesotho made 169 for 8 against Mozambique at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1 on the same day.
- Toss: Toss call: Bat first — we expect the toss winner to bat, at 93%. On 24 October 2026, Mozambique (against Uganda), Gambia (against Zambia) and Lesotho (against Nigeria) each won the toss and batted. See our public toss call for NGA vs UGA on the dedicated page.
Match Analysis: Where Nigeria vs Uganda will be won and lost
Nigeria's chance is their batting. Selim Salau and Isaac Danladi took Nigeria to 262 for 1 against Gambia on 20 October 2026. If Nigeria bat first and post a big total, Uganda would be chasing far more than Lesotho's 87 on 21 October.
Uganda's chance is their bowling. Uganda bowled Gambia out for 27 on 23 October 2026 and Mozambique for 19 the next day. If that attack strikes early again, Nigeria's batting order is under pressure from the start.
Nigeria vs Uganda prediction: Uganda favoured, Nigeria the value
Our AI model makes Uganda 77.9% favourites for Match 15 in Abuja. Uganda's price sits below our fair odds, so the favourite is short. Nigeria at 5.06 offer an edge of about 12% on the underdog, and that is where we see the value.
📊 Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Nigeria
|22.1%
|17.8%
|4.30
|4.52
|Uganda
|77.9%
|82.2%
|1.18
|1.28
Value sits with Nigeria. Nigeria's 4.30 is below our fair odds of 4.52, but a price of 5.06 is available on Nigeria, an edge of about 12%. Uganda's 1.18 is below our fair 1.28. Odds captured 25 October 2026.
Why we disagree with the market. Our model is 4.3 points above the market on Nigeria. Nigeria made 262 for 1 against Gambia on 20 October 2026. Nigeria also reached 146 for 1 in 14.5 overs against Zambia on 21 October, a side Uganda beat by 87 runs the day before.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier C 2026
Nigeria vs Ugandaodds
25 Oct 2026 · 18:20 IST
Match winner: Nigeria 5.06 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; Uganda 1.16 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 15:30 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1NGA
|2UGA
|Payout
|1 · Nigeria ▲4.90
|2 · Uganda ▼1.14
|Payout92.5%
|1 · Nigeria 5.06
|2 · Uganda 1.16
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Nigeria 5.06
|2 · Uganda 1.16
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Nigeria 5.06
|2 · Uganda 1.16
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Nigeria 5.06
|2 · Uganda 1.16
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Nigeria 5.06
|2 · Uganda 1.16
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Nigeria 5.06
|2 · Uganda 1.16
|Payout95.0%
|Highest
|1 · Nigeria5.06
|2 · Uganda1.16
|Payout–
1X2: Nigeria 5.09, Tie 25.00, Uganda 1.17 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 15:30 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1NGA
|XTie
|2UGA
|Payout
|1 · Nigeria 5.09
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Uganda 1.17
|Payout91.6%
|1 · Nigeria 5.09
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Uganda 1.17
|Payout91.6%
|1 · Nigeria 5.09
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Uganda 1.17
|Payout91.6%
|1 · Nigeria 5.09
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Uganda 1.17
|Payout91.6%
|1 · Nigeria 5.09
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Uganda 1.17
|Payout91.6%
|1 · Nigeria 5.09
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Uganda 1.17
|Payout91.6%
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Nigeria vs Uganda in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier C?
Our AI model predicts Uganda to beat Nigeria, with a 77.9% win probability, in Match 15 at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1, Abuja (25 October 2026). Uganda beat Nigeria by 66 runs in Harare on 4 October 2025.
What is the toss prediction for Nigeria vs Uganda?
We expect the toss winner to bat first in Nigeria vs Uganda, at 93%. The game is at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1, Abuja on 25 October 2026.
What are the odds for Nigeria vs Uganda?
At the time of writing, 25 October 2026, Nigeria were priced at 4.30 and Uganda at 1.18, against our fair odds of 4.52 and 1.28. A higher price of 5.06 is available on Nigeria, above our fair price.
How did Uganda do against Mozambique on 24 October 2026?
Uganda beat Mozambique by 10 wickets in Abuja on 24 October 2026. Mozambique won the toss, batted, and were all out for 19 in 7.2 overs. Juma Miyagi was Player of the Match.
How did Nigeria do in their last game?
Nigeria beat Lesotho by 7 wickets in Abuja on 24 October 2026. Lesotho were all out for 62 in 12.5 overs, and Nigeria reached 65 for 3 in 7.4 overs. Chima Akachukwu was Player of the Match.
Who are the key players for Nigeria against Uganda?
Selim Salau made 105 not out off 58 balls for Nigeria against Gambia on 20 October 2026. Isaac Danladi made 90 not out off 47 balls in the win over Zambia on 21 October 2026.
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