Uganda to beat Nigeria in Abuja.

Our AI model gives Uganda a 77.9% chance of beating Nigeria in Match 15 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier C at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1, Abuja, on 25 October 2026. Uganda are clear favourites at 78%, but Nigeria at 5.06 sit above our fair odds of 4.52, so the value is with the underdog.

Can Nigeria's batting carry them past Uganda?

Nigeria won the toss against Gambia on 20 October 2026, batted, and made 262 for 1 in their 20 overs. Gambia were all out for 102 in 17.2 overs, and Nigeria won by 160 runs.

Selim Salau made 105 not out off 58 balls in that win on 20 October. Isaac Danladi made 86 off 48 balls in the same innings.

Zambia made 142 for 9 against Nigeria on 21 October 2026. Nigeria reached 146 for 1 in 14.5 overs and won by 9 wickets with 31 balls remaining. In that chase on 21 October, Isaac Danladi made 90 not out off 47 balls. Selim Salau added 50 off 39 balls in the Zambia game.

Nigeria bowled Mozambique out for 93 in 19.4 overs on 23 October 2026, then reached 94 for 3 in 8.3 overs to win by 7 wickets. Ali Rahmon made 41 off 24 balls in the Mozambique chase.

Lesotho were all out for 62 in 12.5 overs against Nigeria on 24 October 2026. Nigeria reached 65 for 3 in 7.4 overs to win by 7 wickets. Chima Akachukwu was Player of the Match, and Ridwan Abdulkareem made 28 not out off 18 balls in that 24 October win.

Uganda bowled out Gambia for 27 and Mozambique for 19

Uganda began with an 87-run win over Zambia on 20 October 2026. Uganda made 195 for 6 in their 20 overs, and Zambia were all out for 108 in 17.3 overs. Olipa Gerald made 82 off 42 balls in the Zambia game.

Lesotho were all out for 87 in 19.3 overs against Uganda on 21 October 2026. Uganda reached 89 for 5 in 12.3 overs and won by 5 wickets with 45 balls remaining.

Uganda bowled Gambia out for 27 in 8.2 overs on 23 October 2026, then reached 28 for 0 in 1.4 overs to win by 10 wickets. Robinson Obuya made 20 not out off 6 balls in that chase against Gambia.

On 24 October 2026, Mozambique won the toss against Uganda, batted, and were all out for 19 in 7.2 overs. Uganda made 23 for 0 in 0.5 overs and won by 10 wickets with 115 balls remaining. Juma Miyagi was Player of the Match.

Key Matchups: Selim Salau against the new ball, Isaac Danladi against Juma Miyagi

Selim Salau vs Uganda's new ball: Selim Salau made 105 not out off 58 balls against Gambia on 20 October 2026. Uganda bowled Mozambique out for 19 on 24 October 2026, so Salau's start decides how much Nigeria can post.

Isaac Danladi vs Juma Miyagi: Isaac Danladi made 90 not out off 47 balls against Zambia on 21 October 2026. Juma Miyagi was Player of the Match against Mozambique on 24 October 2026, and Danladi has to get through his overs.

Riazat Ali Shah vs Nigeria's attack: Riazat Ali Shah made 66 not out off 30 balls against Nigeria on 4 October 2025, when Uganda won by 66 runs. Nigeria need to remove him early this time.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Uganda beat Nigeria by 66 runs at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare, on 4 October 2025. Uganda made 196 for 7 that day. Nigeria finished on 130 for 7 in reply. Uganda beat Nigeria by 38 runs at Entebbe Cricket Oval on 22 July 2025, four days after a 77-run win (DLS method) at the same ground. Robinson Obuya made 58 not out off 39 balls in the 18 July 2025 game. Uganda beat Nigeria by 6 wickets in the Africa Continental Cup final at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda, on 14 December 2024, three days after a 23-run win at the same ground.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1, Abuja staged Nigeria's 9-wicket win over Zambia (21 October 2026) and Nigeria's 7-wicket win over Mozambique (23 October 2026). Pitch: Uganda made 195 for 6 against Zambia at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1 on 20 October 2026. Lesotho made 169 for 8 against Mozambique at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1 on the same day.

Uganda made 195 for 6 against Zambia at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1 on 20 October 2026. Lesotho made 169 for 8 against Mozambique at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 1 on the same day. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — we expect the toss winner to bat, at 93%. On 24 October 2026, Mozambique (against Uganda), Gambia (against Zambia) and Lesotho (against Nigeria) each won the toss and batted. See our public toss call for NGA vs UGA on the dedicated page.

Match Analysis: Where Nigeria vs Uganda will be won and lost

Nigeria's chance is their batting. Selim Salau and Isaac Danladi took Nigeria to 262 for 1 against Gambia on 20 October 2026. If Nigeria bat first and post a big total, Uganda would be chasing far more than Lesotho's 87 on 21 October.

Uganda's chance is their bowling. Uganda bowled Gambia out for 27 on 23 October 2026 and Mozambique for 19 the next day. If that attack strikes early again, Nigeria's batting order is under pressure from the start.

Nigeria vs Uganda prediction: Uganda favoured, Nigeria the value

Our AI model makes Uganda 77.9% favourites for Match 15 in Abuja. Uganda's price sits below our fair odds, so the favourite is short. Nigeria at 5.06 offer an edge of about 12% on the underdog, and that is where we see the value.