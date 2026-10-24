Netherlands to win in Dubai.

Our AI model predicts the Netherlands to beat the United Arab Emirates with a 67% win probability in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai. The Netherlands are available at up to 1.48, just under our fair odds of 1.49. The UAE at 2.72 also sit below our fair price of 3.06, so the toss is the angle in this game.

This is the opening game of a tri-series with Oman, with all six games in Dubai between 25 October and 4 November 2026. The UAE and the Netherlands meet again on 31 October 2026.

Bas de Leede takes charge of a changed Netherlands side

Bas de Leede captains the Netherlands in this tri-series, according to the ICC and IANS. It is also the first assignment for their new head coach, Ashley Noffke. Scott Edwards, who captained the side in July 2026, is in the 15-man squad as wicketkeeper.

Namibia beat the Netherlands by six wickets at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, on 31 July 2026. It was the Netherlands' last League 2 game before this series. They were bowled out for 183 in 48.5 overs that day.

Scott Edwards made 67 not out off 85 balls in that Netherlands innings against Namibia on 31 July 2026. Namibia then reached 186 for 4 in 41 overs.

Two days earlier, on 29 July 2026, the Netherlands beat Nepal by 57 runs in Utrecht. The Netherlands made 225 for 9 in 50 overs in that game.

Noah Croes made 70 off 93 balls in the Netherlands innings against Nepal on 29 July 2026. Nepal were then bowled out for 168 in 48 overs, and Kyle Klein took 3 for 26 in eight overs in the Nepal innings.

The UAE return to Dubai after a hard series in Dallas

The United Arab Emirates named a 15-man squad for the Dubai tri-series, according to the Emirates Cricket Board, with Lalchand Rajput as head coach.

The USA beat the UAE by five wickets at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, on 11 October 2026. The UAE were bowled out for 213 in 46.3 overs in that game.

Muhammad Shahdad made 79 off 105 balls in the UAE innings against the USA on 11 October 2026. The USA then reached 214 for 5 in 38.4 overs.

Muhammad Arfan took 3 for 38 in 10 overs when the USA batted in Dallas on 11 October 2026.

Namibia beat the UAE by eight wickets in Dallas on 9 October 2026. The UAE were bowled out for 134 in 37.3 overs that day.

Namibia reached 135 for 2 in 26 overs in reply on 9 October 2026.

The USA had also beaten the UAE by six wickets in Dallas on 5 October 2026.

Before Dallas, the UAE beat Canada by 97 runs at Forthill, Dundee, on 11 August 2026.

Key Matchups: Muhammad Shahdad against Kyle Klein

Muhammad Shahdad vs Kyle Klein: Muhammad Shahdad made 79 off 105 balls against the USA in Dallas on 11 October 2026. Kyle Klein took 4 for 44 in 10 overs against the UAE in Utrecht on 12 May 2025.

Scott Edwards vs Muhammad Arfan: Scott Edwards made 74 off 78 balls against the UAE at the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen, on 6 May 2025. Muhammad Arfan took 3 for 38 in 10 overs against the USA in Dallas on 11 October 2026.

Max O'Dowd vs the UAE new ball: Max O'Dowd made 52 off 44 balls against the UAE in Utrecht on 12 May 2025. The Netherlands reached 205 for 5 in 36 overs in that game.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record The UAE beat the Netherlands by seven wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, at the Wills World Cup on 1 March 1996. The UAE also beat the Netherlands by 26 runs at Al Amerat on 3 November 2024. The Netherlands beat the UAE by 67 runs at Al Amerat on 9 November 2024. The Netherlands then beat the UAE by 113 runs at the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen, on 6 May 2025, and by five wickets in Utrecht on 12 May 2025.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss ICC Academy Ground, Dubai. The ground hosts all six games of this tri-series. Pitch: The UAE beat Nepal at the ICC Academy Ground by five wickets on 30 October 2025, passing Nepal's 233 with 39 balls left, and by four wickets on 5 November 2025, passing Nepal's 239 for 9 with five balls left.

The UAE beat Nepal at the ICC Academy Ground by five wickets on 30 October 2025, passing Nepal's 233 with 39 balls left, and by four wickets on 5 November 2025, passing Nepal's 239 for 9 with five balls left. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%. The UAE batted second in those wins over Nepal in Dubai (30 October 2025, 5 November 2025). Our full pre-toss reasoning for UAE vs NED — field first or bat first, and why — sits on the toss page.

Match Analysis: where United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands is won and lost

The UAE batting decides most of this. Namibia bowled the UAE out for 134 in Dallas on 9 October 2026. Two days later, on 11 October 2026, the USA bowled the UAE out for 213.

The Netherlands have bowled the UAE out cheaply before. The Netherlands made 272 for 7 at Amstelveen on 6 May 2025. They then bowled the UAE out for 159 in 41.2 overs.

Our toss call is field first, at 66%, so the side that wins the toss in Dubai is likely to bowl.

United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands Prediction: Netherlands are 67% favourites

We back the Netherlands at 67%. They beat the UAE by 113 runs on 6 May 2025 and by five wickets on 12 May 2025, and they beat Nepal by 57 runs on 29 July 2026.

The UAE need the batting that beat Canada by 97 runs in Dundee on 11 August 2026. Their last win over the Netherlands came at Al Amerat on 3 November 2024, by 26 runs.

On price, the match-winner market is efficiently priced, with the Netherlands available at up to 1.48 against our fair 1.49. We expect the toss winner to bowl first.