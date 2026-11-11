Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match 21 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Brisbane Heat Women to win, at 54.3%.
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 71%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Brisbane Heat Women to win, at 54.3%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 71%. We have published our pre-toss call for HH-W vs BH-W on the toss prediction page.
- • Key fact: Hobart Hurricanes Women have lost all five of their WBBL 2026 games, the latest by 4 wickets against the Strikers at Bellerive Oval (10 November 2026).
- • Value: Brisbane's fair odds are 1.84, and Melbet had them at 1.81 at 17:11 IST (12 November).
We back Brisbane Heat Women, at 54.3%.
Brisbane beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 4 wickets at Allan Border Field in Brisbane (7 November 2026).
Hobart have lost all five of their WBBL 2026 games. Adelaide Strikers Women beat them by 4 wickets at Bellerive Oval (10 November 2026).
The sides have one win each across their two most recent WBBL meetings. This 21st Match starts at 10:10 am IST (04:40 UTC) on 14 November 2026 at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.
Which team is stronger, Hobart Hurricanes Women or Brisbane Heat Women?
Brisbane Heat Women, on this season's results. Charli Knott made 104 off 61 balls for the Heat against Adelaide Strikers Women at Drummoyne Oval (5 November 2026).
Brisbane made 184 for 4 in that game and beat the Strikers by 14 runs. Sarah Glenn took 2 for 19 for the Heat in the Strikers' reply.
Georgia Redmayne, the Heat captain, made 58 off 44 balls for Brisbane against Sydney Sixers Women at Allan Border Field (30 October 2026).
Redmayne followed it with 57 off 44 balls for Brisbane against Sydney Thunder Women in Sydney (1 November 2026), though the Heat lost both of those games.
Brisbane's bowling won the earlier meeting. Lily Bassingthwaighte took 3 for 16 and Lucy Hamilton 3 for 24 for Brisbane against Hobart (7 November 2026).
Orla Prendergast added 2 for 14 for the Heat in the same innings, as Hobart finished on 116 for 9 in 20 overs.
Hobart Hurricanes Women have runs from their captain. Nicola Carey made 66 not out off 53 balls for Hobart against the Strikers at Bellerive (10 November 2026), when Hobart made 138 for 5.
Carey also made 62 off 43 balls for Hobart against Melbourne Renegades Women at Bellerive (4 November 2026). Chinelle Henry made 36 off 18 balls for the Hurricanes that day.
Hobart still lost that game. Melbourne Renegades Women reached 155 for 6 in 19.5 overs to win by 4 wickets.
Lizelle Lee made 57 off 33 balls for Hobart against Melbourne Stars Women at Junction Oval (29 October 2026), in an 18-run defeat.
Key matchups: Nicola Carey against Lily Bassingthwaighte, Charli Knott against Heather Graham
Nicola Carey against Lily Bassingthwaighte. Nicola Carey made 66 not out for the Hurricanes against the Strikers (10 November 2026), batting through to the end of Hobart's 20 overs.
Lily Bassingthwaighte took 3 for 16 in four overs for Brisbane against Hobart (7 November 2026). If she strikes early again, Hobart's middle order is exposed.
Charli Knott against Heather Graham. Charli Knott made 104 for the Heat in the 5 November 2026 game against Adelaide, which Brisbane won by 14 runs.
Heather Graham took 3 for 24 for Hobart against the Renegades (4 November 2026). She then took 2 for 20 for the Hurricanes against Brisbane (7 November 2026).
HH-W vs BH-W head to head
Heat
1
Hurricanes
1
One win each across the two most recent WBBL meetings, 15 November 2025 and 7 November 2026
Lily Bassingthwaighte took 3 for 16 for the Heat in the Brisbane game (7 November 2026), when Hobart made 116 for 9.
HH-W vs BH-W pitch report: Bellerive Oval, Hobart
A ground for chasing this season. Melbourne Renegades Women (4 November 2026) and Adelaide Strikers Women (10 November 2026) both won batting second here.
The four most recent WBBL games at the ground, 1 December 2025 to 10 November 2026
Hurricanes 138 for 5 in 20 overs · Strikers 139 for 6 in 20 overs, won by 4 wickets.
Hurricanes 154 for 7 in 20 overs · Renegades 155 for 6 in 19.5 overs, won by 4 wickets.
Scorchers 137 for 5 in 20 overs · Hurricanes 141 for 2 in 15 overs, won by 8 wickets.
Hurricanes 176 for 4 in 17 overs · Stars all out for 98, an 81-run win for Hobart on the DLS method.
Dry and mild at the start, about 19°C, with a 9 to 14% chance of rain through the afternoon. Forecast read 12 November, 17:11 IST.
Adelaide Strikers Women won the toss and bowled at Bellerive on 10 November 2026, then won by 4 wickets.
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women prediction: we back the Heat at 54%
We back the Heat, 54.3%, with the market at 52.8%.
Form is the reason. Brisbane beat Hobart by 4 wickets in Brisbane (7 November 2026), two days after beating the Strikers by 14 runs in Sydney.
Hobart's case is their captain. Nicola Carey made 62 for the Hurricanes against the Renegades (4 November 2026) and 66 not out against the Strikers six days later, both at Bellerive.
Dafabet had Hobart at 2.01 and Melbet had Brisbane at 1.81 at 17:11 IST (12 November). Both sit under our fair odds of 2.19 and 1.84, so the toss is the angle.
What decides HH-W vs BH-W
- The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 71%. Adelaide Strikers Women won the toss and bowled at Bellerive (10 November 2026), and so did Melbourne Renegades Women there (4 November 2026).
- Nicola Carey's bat. Nicola Carey made 66 not out off 53 balls for Hobart against the Strikers (10 November 2026).
- Brisbane's seamers. Lily Bassingthwaighte took 3 for 16 and Lucy Hamilton 3 for 24 for the Heat against Hobart (7 November 2026).
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Hobart Hurricanes Women
|45.7%
|47.2%
|2.01
|2.19
|Brisbane Heat Women
|54.3%
|52.8%
|1.80
|1.84
Brisbane's best price, 1.81, sits under our fair odds of 1.84. Melbet had Brisbane at 1.81 and Dafabet had Hobart at 2.01 at 17:11 IST (12 November).
Hobart's 2.01 sits under our 2.19, so neither price beats our numbers and the toss is the angle. Odds captured on 12 November 2026.
Women's Big Bash League
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women odds
14 Nov 2026 · 10:10 IST
Match winner: Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.01 at Dafabet; Brisbane Heat Women 1.80 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 19:15 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1HH-W
|2BH-W
|Payout
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.01
|2 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.80
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.00
|2 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.80
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.00
|2 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.80
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.00
|2 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.80
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.00
|2 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.80
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.00
|2 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.80
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.00
|2 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.80
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.00
|2 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.80
|Payout95.0%
|Highest
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women2.01
|2 · Brisbane Heat Women1.80
|Payout–
1X2: Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.01, Tie 25.00, Brisbane Heat Women 1.80 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 19:15 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1HH-W
|XTie
|2BH-W
|Payout
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.01
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.80
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.01
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.80
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.01
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.80
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.01
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.80
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.01
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.80
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.01
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.80
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.01
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Brisbane Heat Women 1.80
|Payout91.7%
Total runs
|Line
|Over
|Under
|Match304.5
|1.90Megapari
|1.76WinWin
|Hobart Hurricanes Women151.5
|1.92PlanBet
|1.741xBet
|Brisbane Heat Women153.5
|1.921xBet
|1.74WinWin
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women in the Women's Big Bash League?
Brisbane Heat Women. Our AI model gives them a 54.3% chance against Hobart Hurricanes Women at Bellerive Oval in Hobart (14 November 2026). Brisbane beat Hobart by 4 wickets in Brisbane (7 November 2026), and Hobart have lost all five of their WBBL 2026 games so far.
What is the toss prediction for Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women?
Field first, at 71%. Adelaide Strikers Women won the toss and bowled against Hobart Hurricanes Women at Bellerive Oval (10 November 2026), then won by 4 wickets. Brisbane Heat Women won the toss and bowled against Hobart at Allan Border Field (7 November 2026), and won that game by 4 wickets as well.
What are the odds for Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women?
At 17:11 IST on 12 November, Dafabet had Hobart Hurricanes Women at 2.01 and Melbet had Brisbane Heat Women at 1.81. Our fair odds are 2.19 for Hobart and 1.84 for Brisbane, so both prices sit under our numbers and the toss is the sharper angle for this game.
Is Bellerive Oval a batting or bowling pitch?
A good ground for chasing. Adelaide Strikers Women made 139 for 6 to beat Hobart Hurricanes Women at Bellerive Oval (10 November 2026). Melbourne Renegades Women made 155 for 6 in 19.5 overs to win there (4 November 2026). The forecast for 14 November 2026 is dry, at about 19°C.
When did Hobart Hurricanes Women and Brisbane Heat Women last play each other?
On 7 November 2026 at Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Hobart Hurricanes Women made 116 for 9 in 20 overs. Brisbane Heat Women then made 119 for 6 in 18.2 overs and won by 4 wickets. Hobart had won the 15 November 2025 meeting in Sydney by 16 runs on the DLS method.
What time does Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women start?
At 10:10 am IST (04:40 UTC) on 14 November 2026, which is 3:40 pm in Hobart. It is the 21st Match of the Women's Big Bash League 2026-27, played at Bellerive Oval, the ground where Hobart won the WBBL final on 13 December 2025.
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