We back Brisbane Heat Women, at 54.3%.

Brisbane beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 4 wickets at Allan Border Field in Brisbane (7 November 2026).

Hobart have lost all five of their WBBL 2026 games. Adelaide Strikers Women beat them by 4 wickets at Bellerive Oval (10 November 2026).

The sides have one win each across their two most recent WBBL meetings. This 21st Match starts at 10:10 am IST (04:40 UTC) on 14 November 2026 at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Which team is stronger, Hobart Hurricanes Women or Brisbane Heat Women?

Brisbane Heat Women, on this season's results. Charli Knott made 104 off 61 balls for the Heat against Adelaide Strikers Women at Drummoyne Oval (5 November 2026).

Brisbane made 184 for 4 in that game and beat the Strikers by 14 runs. Sarah Glenn took 2 for 19 for the Heat in the Strikers' reply.

Georgia Redmayne, the Heat captain, made 58 off 44 balls for Brisbane against Sydney Sixers Women at Allan Border Field (30 October 2026).

Redmayne followed it with 57 off 44 balls for Brisbane against Sydney Thunder Women in Sydney (1 November 2026), though the Heat lost both of those games.

Brisbane's bowling won the earlier meeting. Lily Bassingthwaighte took 3 for 16 and Lucy Hamilton 3 for 24 for Brisbane against Hobart (7 November 2026).

Orla Prendergast added 2 for 14 for the Heat in the same innings, as Hobart finished on 116 for 9 in 20 overs.

Hobart Hurricanes Women have runs from their captain. Nicola Carey made 66 not out off 53 balls for Hobart against the Strikers at Bellerive (10 November 2026), when Hobart made 138 for 5.

Carey also made 62 off 43 balls for Hobart against Melbourne Renegades Women at Bellerive (4 November 2026). Chinelle Henry made 36 off 18 balls for the Hurricanes that day.

Hobart still lost that game. Melbourne Renegades Women reached 155 for 6 in 19.5 overs to win by 4 wickets.

Lizelle Lee made 57 off 33 balls for Hobart against Melbourne Stars Women at Junction Oval (29 October 2026), in an 18-run defeat.

Key matchups: Nicola Carey against Lily Bassingthwaighte, Charli Knott against Heather Graham

Nicola Carey against Lily Bassingthwaighte. Nicola Carey made 66 not out for the Hurricanes against the Strikers (10 November 2026), batting through to the end of Hobart's 20 overs.

Lily Bassingthwaighte took 3 for 16 in four overs for Brisbane against Hobart (7 November 2026). If she strikes early again, Hobart's middle order is exposed.

Charli Knott against Heather Graham. Charli Knott made 104 for the Heat in the 5 November 2026 game against Adelaide, which Brisbane won by 14 runs.

Heather Graham took 3 for 24 for Hobart against the Renegades (4 November 2026). She then took 2 for 20 for the Hurricanes against Brisbane (7 November 2026).

HH-W vs BH-W head to head Heat 1 Hurricanes 1 One win each across the two most recent WBBL meetings, 15 November 2025 and 7 November 2026 7 November 2026 · Allan Border Field, Brisbane Heat by 4 wickets 15 November 2025 · Drummoyne Oval, Sydney Hurricanes by 16 runs (DLS method) Lily Bassingthwaighte took 3 for 16 for the Heat in the Brisbane game (7 November 2026), when Hobart made 116 for 9.

HH-W vs BH-W pitch report: Bellerive Oval, Hobart A ground for chasing this season. Melbourne Renegades Women (4 November 2026) and Adelaide Strikers Women (10 November 2026) both won batting second here. The four most recent WBBL games at the ground, 1 December 2025 to 10 November 2026 10 November 2026 Hurricanes 138 for 5 in 20 overs · Strikers 139 for 6 in 20 overs, won by 4 wickets. 4 November 2026 Hurricanes 154 for 7 in 20 overs · Renegades 155 for 6 in 19.5 overs, won by 4 wickets. 13 December 2025, final Scorchers 137 for 5 in 20 overs · Hurricanes 141 for 2 in 15 overs, won by 8 wickets. 1 December 2025 Hurricanes 176 for 4 in 17 overs · Stars all out for 98, an 81-run win for Hobart on the DLS method. Weather Dry and mild at the start, about 19°C, with a 9 to 14% chance of rain through the afternoon. Forecast read 12 November, 17:11 IST. Adelaide Strikers Women won the toss and bowled at Bellerive on 10 November 2026, then won by 4 wickets.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women prediction: we back the Heat at 54%

We back the Heat, 54.3%, with the market at 52.8%.

Form is the reason. Brisbane beat Hobart by 4 wickets in Brisbane (7 November 2026), two days after beating the Strikers by 14 runs in Sydney.

Hobart's case is their captain. Nicola Carey made 62 for the Hurricanes against the Renegades (4 November 2026) and 66 not out against the Strikers six days later, both at Bellerive.

Dafabet had Hobart at 2.01 and Melbet had Brisbane at 1.81 at 17:11 IST (12 November). Both sit under our fair odds of 2.19 and 1.84, so the toss is the angle.

What decides HH-W vs BH-W

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 71%. Adelaide Strikers Women won the toss and bowled at Bellerive (10 November 2026), and so did Melbourne Renegades Women there (4 November 2026).

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 71%. Adelaide Strikers Women won the toss and bowled at Bellerive (10 November 2026), and so did Melbourne Renegades Women there (4 November 2026). Nicola Carey's bat. Nicola Carey made 66 not out off 53 balls for Hobart against the Strikers (10 November 2026).

Nicola Carey made 66 not out off 53 balls for Hobart against the Strikers (10 November 2026). Brisbane's seamers. Lily Bassingthwaighte took 3 for 16 and Lucy Hamilton 3 for 24 for the Heat against Hobart (7 November 2026).