Pakistan U19 vs India U19 Final Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: India U19 to win, at 59.8%.
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 61%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: India U19 to win, at 59.8%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 61%. Our PAKU19 vs INDU19 pre-toss pick goes on the public toss page and gets tracked once the toss is done.
- • Key fact: Pakistan U19 beat India U19 by 3 wickets in the group game in Oman (8 November 2026).
- • Value: India U19's fair odds are 1.67, and Melbet had them at 1.54 at 01:19 IST (13 November).
We back India U19, at 59.8%.
It is close. Pakistan U19 beat India U19 by 3 wickets in the group game at Al Amerat (8 November 2026), after India U19 were all out for 208.
India U19 beat Afghanistan U19 by 8 wickets in the second semi-final (12 November 2026). Pakistan U19 beat Bangladesh U19 by 9 wickets in the first semi-final (12 November 2026).
Our model and the bookmakers both make India U19 favourites for the final, which starts at 10:30 am IST (05:00 UTC) on 14 November 2026.
Which team is stronger, Pakistan U19 or India U19?
India U19, narrowly, on our numbers and in the market, though Pakistan U19 won the group game between the two sides.
Pakistan U19 beat United Arab Emirates U19 by 9 wickets in Oman (6 November 2026). Usman Khan made 139 not out off 120 balls for Pakistan U19 in that win.
Pakistan U19 beat Nepal U19 by 101 runs (10 November 2026), making 275 for 7 batting first. Pakistan U19's Ahmed Hussain made 89 off 73 balls in that innings, and Farhan Yousaf made 74 off 95 balls.
Ahmed Hussain also took 4 for 35 in 10 overs for Pakistan U19 against Nepal U19 (10 November 2026).
India U19 beat Nepal U19 by 10 wickets in Oman (6 November 2026), with Aaryavir Sehwag on 70 not out off 52 balls and Lakshya Raichandani, India's captain, on 53 not out off 63 balls.
Aaryavir Sehwag made 160 off 168 balls for India U19 against United Arab Emirates U19 (10 November 2026), when India U19 made 309 for 7 and won by 70 runs.
India U19's Ishan Sood took 4 for 37 in 7 overs in that game (10 November 2026).
Key matchups: Ishan Sood against Usman Khan, Rizwanullah against Arjun Rajput
Ishan Sood against Usman Khan. Ishan Sood took 3 for 18 in 10 overs for India U19 against Nepal U19 (6 November 2026).
Usman Khan made 139 not out off 120 balls for Pakistan U19 against United Arab Emirates U19 on the same day (6 November 2026).
Rizwanullah against Arjun Rajput. Rizwanullah took 3 for 24 in 7 overs for Pakistan U19 against India U19 at Al Amerat (8 November 2026).
Arjun Rajput made 107 off 85 balls for India U19 in that innings (8 November 2026).
Hamza Zahoor then made 100 not out off 108 balls for Pakistan U19 to win that game.
Pakistan U19 vs India U19 head to head
Pakistan U19
3
India U19
2
Pakistan U19 lead 3-2 across the five youth ODIs between the sides since November 2024
Pakistan U19 won the most recent of these, by 3 wickets in Oman on 8 November 2026.
Pakistan U19 vs India U19 pitch report: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat
A clear, dry morning at about 26°C, and we expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 61%.
The final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman
India U19 made 309 for 7 batting first against United Arab Emirates U19 at Al Amerat (10 November 2026).
Pakistan U19 made 275 for 7 batting first against Nepal U19 in the other group game that day (10 November 2026).
Pakistan U19 beat Bangladesh U19 batting second (12 November 2026). India U19 beat Afghanistan U19 batting second in the other semi-final (12 November 2026).
About 26°C at the 05:00 UTC start, rising to about 28°C, with clear skies and no rain in the forecast. Forecast read 13 November, 01:18 IST.
Batting first brought totals of 309 and 275 in the group games, and both semi-finals went to the side batting second.
Pakistan U19 vs India U19 prediction: we back India U19 at 60%
We back India U19, at 59.8%, with the market at 61.6%.
Their batting is the reason. Aaryavir Sehwag made 160 for India U19 against United Arab Emirates U19 (10 November 2026), and India U19 beat Afghanistan U19 by 8 wickets in the semi-final (12 November 2026).
Pakistan U19 have the head-to-head edge. They won the group game by 3 wickets (8 November 2026) and lead 3-2 across the five youth ODIs between the sides since November 2024.
Melbet had India U19 at 1.54 at 01:19 IST (13 November), under our fair 1.67. Pakistan U19's price at that time, 2.47, sat just under our fair 2.49, so the toss is the market with an angle.
What decides Pakistan U19 vs India U19
- The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 61%. India U19 won the toss and batted first against Pakistan U19 in Oman (8 November 2026), then lost by 3 wickets.
- India's openers. Aaryavir Sehwag made 70 not out off 52 balls for India U19 against Nepal U19 (6 November 2026).
- Pakistan's bowling. Pakistan U19's Ahmed Hussain took 4 for 35 in 10 overs against Nepal U19 (10 November 2026).
- The price. India U19's 1.54 sits under our fair 1.67, and Pakistan U19's 2.47 sits just under our 2.49.
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Pakistan U19
|40.2%
|38.4%
|2.47
|2.49
|India U19
|59.8%
|61.6%
|1.54
|1.67
Melbet had India U19 at 1.54 at 01:19 IST (13 November), under our fair odds of 1.67. Melbet had Pakistan U19 at 2.47 at 01:19 IST (13 November), just under our fair 2.49.
India U19 are the pick at 59.8%. The toss is the market with an angle, and we expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 61%. Odds captured at 01:19 IST on 13 November.
Where the books sit. Our model is 1.8 points below the market on India U19, so the market broadly agrees.
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026
Pakistan U19 vs India U19 odds
14 Nov 2026 · 10:30 IST
Match winner: Pakistan U19 2.47, India U19 1.54 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 04:05 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1PAKU19
|2INDU19
|Payout
|1 · Pakistan U19 2.47
|2 · India U19 1.54
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Pakistan U19 2.47
|2 · India U19 1.54
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Pakistan U19 2.47
|2 · India U19 1.54
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Pakistan U19 2.47
|2 · India U19 1.54
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Pakistan U19 2.47
|2 · India U19 1.54
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Pakistan U19 2.47
|2 · India U19 1.54
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Pakistan U19 2.47
|2 · India U19 1.54
|Payout95.0%
1X2: Pakistan U19 2.48, Tie 50.00, India U19 1.54 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 04:05 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1PAKU19
|XTie
|2INDU19
|Payout
|1 · Pakistan U19 2.48
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · India U19 1.54
|Payout93.4%
|1 · Pakistan U19 2.48
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · India U19 1.54
|Payout93.4%
|1 · Pakistan U19 2.48
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · India U19 1.54
|Payout93.4%
|1 · Pakistan U19 2.48
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · India U19 1.54
|Payout93.4%
|1 · Pakistan U19 2.48
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · India U19 1.54
|Payout93.4%
|1 · Pakistan U19 2.48
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · India U19 1.54
|Payout93.4%
|1 · Pakistan U19 2.48
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · India U19 1.54
|Payout93.4%
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Pakistan U19 vs India U19 in the U19 Asia Cup final?
India U19. Our AI model gives them a 59.8% chance against Pakistan U19 in Oman (14 November 2026). India U19 beat Afghanistan U19 by 8 wickets in the second semi-final (12 November 2026), while Pakistan U19 beat India U19 by 3 wickets in the group game (8 November 2026).
What is the toss prediction for Pakistan U19 vs India U19?
Bowl first, at 61%. It is a clear, dry morning start in Oman, at about 26°C. Pakistan U19 won the toss and chose to field against United Arab Emirates U19 (6 November 2026). India U19 won the toss and batted against Pakistan U19 at Al Amerat (8 November 2026), then lost by 3 wickets.
What are the odds for Pakistan U19 vs India U19?
Melbet had India U19 at 1.54 and Pakistan U19 at 2.47 at 01:19 IST (13 November). Our fair odds are India U19 1.67 and Pakistan U19 2.49, so both prices sit under our numbers for this final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026.
Is Al Amerat Cricket Ground a batting or bowling pitch?
It has given runs in both innings. India U19 made 309 for 7 batting first against United Arab Emirates U19 (10 November 2026), and both semi-finals went to the side batting second (12 November 2026). We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 61%, on a clear morning at about 26°C.
When did Pakistan U19 and India U19 last play a youth ODI?
On 8 November 2026, in the group stage of this ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup at Al Amerat Cricket Ground. Pakistan U19 won by 3 wickets, with Hamza Zahoor making 100 not out off 108 balls. Pakistan U19 lead 3-2 across the five youth ODIs between the sides since November 2024.
What time does Pakistan U19 vs India U19 start?
At 10:30 am IST on 14 November 2026, which is 05:00 UTC. Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman hosts the final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026. The forecast is clear and dry, at about 26°C for the start.
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