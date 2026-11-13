Lions vs Western Province Semi-final 2 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Lions to win, at 56%.
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 67%.Toss preview ›
LIO vs WP Playing 11
Each team is confirmed when its XI is announced at the toss.
Lions
Expected captainBjorn Fortuin
- Neil Timmers
- Onkgomoditse R Seletswane
- Rassie van der Dussen
- Connor Esterhuizen (wk)
- Mitchell Van Buuren
- Morteza Manack
- Bjorn Fortuin (c)
- Gerald Coetzee
- Nqabayomzi Peter
- Codi Yusuf
- Siya Plaatjie
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 13 Nov, 19:50 IST
Western Province
Expected captainGeorge Linde
- Jiveshan Pillay
- Kashief Joseph
- Kyle Verreynne (wk)
- Daniel Smith
- George Linde (c)
- Mihlali Mpongwana
- Oliver Whitehead
- Josh Breed
- Sinalo Gobeni
- Tshepo Lebohang Moreki
- Dane Paterson
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 13 Nov, 19:50 IST
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Lions to win, at 56%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 67%. We have published our pre-toss call for LIO vs WP on the toss prediction page.
- • Key fact: Neil Timmers made 107 not out off 55 balls for Lions against Eastern Storm (28 October 2026), and Lions won by 9 wickets.
- • Value: Western Province's fair odds are 2.28, and Melbet had them at 2.27 at 18:16 IST (13 November).
We back Lions, at 56%.
Connor Esterhuizen made 98 not out off 49 balls for Lions in a 15-run win over Titans at the Wanderers in Johannesburg (1 November 2026).
Western Province beat Lions by 9 runs in Cape Town (7 November 2026). Lions then beat Boland by 5 wickets at Boland Park in Paarl (11 November 2026).
Newlands in Cape Town hosts the 14 November 2026 game, the second semi-final of the CSA Pro20 Cup 2026-27.
Which team is stronger, Lions or Western Province?
Lions, on the batting. Lions made 204 for 1 in 18 overs to beat Eastern Storm by 9 wickets at the Wanderers in Johannesburg (28 October 2026).
Neil Timmers made 107 not out off 55 balls for Lions against Eastern Storm (28 October 2026).
Lions made 206 for 3 against Titans at the Wanderers (1 November 2026), and Lions won that game by 15 runs.
Boland made 134 for 8 against Lions at Boland Park (11 November 2026). Lions reached 135 for 5 in 19.4 overs to win by 5 wickets.
Nqabayomzi Peter took 2 for 23 for Lions against Boland (11 November 2026).
Western Province beat Boland by 6 wickets at Newlands (14 October 2026).
Kashief Josephs made 82 off 41 balls for Western Province against Boland (14 October 2026).
Daniel Smith made 86 not out off 46 balls for Western Province against Knights (27 September 2026).
Garden Route Badgers were all out for 99 against Western Province (10 November 2026). Western Province won that game by 5 wickets.
Key matchups: Connor Esterhuizen against Oliver Whitehead, Kashief Josephs against Gerald Coetzee
Connor Esterhuizen against Oliver Whitehead. Connor Esterhuizen made 74 not out off 37 balls for Lions against Limpopo at the Wanderers (24 October 2026).
Oliver Whitehead took 5 for 20 for Western Province against Warriors at St George's Park in Gqeberha (31 October 2026). Warriors still won by 4 wickets.
Kashief Josephs against Gerald Coetzee. Kashief Josephs made 55 off 39 balls for Western Province against Lions in Cape Town (7 November 2026).
Gerald Coetzee took 3 for 24 for Lions against Western Province (7 November 2026), when Western Province made 178 for 9.
Lions vs Western Province head to head
Lions
2
Western Province
2
Lions and Western Province are level at 2-2 across the sides' five most recent T20 meetings, with one tie, 17 March 2024 to 7 November 2026
At Newlands, Lions won by 132 runs (3 April 2024) and by 18 runs (21 November 2025), and Western Province won by 9 runs (7 November 2026).
Lions vs Western Province pitch report: Newlands, Cape Town
Newlands has suited chasing sides in the CSA Pro20 Cup 2026-27.
The CSA Pro20 Cup 2026-27 games at Newlands, 27 September to 10 November 2026
Garden Route Badgers all out for 99 in 19.3 overs · Western Province 105 for 5 in 14.3 overs, a 5-wicket win.
Western Province 178 for 9 in 20 overs · Lions 169 for 6, a 9-run win for the side batting first.
Boland 174 for 7 in 20 overs · Western Province 175 for 4 in 19.5 overs, a 6-wicket win.
South Africa Emerging Players 194 for 4 · Western Province 200 for 4 in 19.4 overs, a 6-wicket win.
Clear and windy at the start, about 23°C, cooling to about 21°C, with a 0% chance of rain in each hour of the game. Forecast read 13 November, 18:16 IST.
Western Province won the toss and fielded against Garden Route Badgers (10 November 2026), and won by 5 wickets.
Lions vs Western Province prediction: we back Lions at 56%
We back Lions at 56%, with the market at 59%.
Their record at Newlands is the first reason. Lions made 213 for 2 and beat Western Province by 132 runs in Cape Town (3 April 2024).
Lions made 201 for 2 against Western Province (21 November 2025), and Lions won that game by 18 runs.
Their form is the second. Lions beat Titans by 15 runs (1 November 2026) and Boland by 5 wickets (11 November 2026).
For Western Province, the answer is Newlands this season. Western Province beat Lions by 9 runs at Newlands (7 November 2026).
Melbet had Western Province at 2.27 at 18:16 IST (13 November), just under our fair 2.28. Melbet had Lions at 1.63 at 18:16 IST, under our 1.78.
What decides Lions vs Western Province
- The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 67%. Lions won the toss and fielded against Western Province in Cape Town (7 November 2026).
- The Lions top order. Neil Timmers made 107 not out for Lions against Eastern Storm (28 October 2026). Onkgomoditse Seletswane made 72 off 47 balls for Lions against Western Province (7 November 2026).
- The Western Province attack. Oliver Whitehead took 5 for 20 for Western Province against Warriors (31 October 2026). Western Province held Lions to 169 for 6 when the sides met (7 November 2026).
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Lions
|56%
|59.0%
|1.63
|1.78
|Western Province
|44%
|41.0%
|2.27
|2.28
Western Province's 2.27 sits just under our fair odds of 2.28. Melbet had Western Province at 2.27 and Lions at 1.63 at 18:16 IST (13 November).
Lions' 1.63 sits under our 1.78. The toss is the sharper angle here: we expect the toss winner to bowl, at 67%. Odds captured on 13 November 2026.
CSA Pro20 Cup
Lions vs Western Province odds
14 Nov 2026 · 17:30 IST
Match winner: Lions 1.65 at Dafabet; Western Province 2.29 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 20:09–20:10 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1LIO
|2WP
|Payout
|1 · Lions 1.65
|2 · Western Province 2.24
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Lions ▼1.62
|2 · Western Province ▲2.29
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Lions ▼1.62
|2 · Western Province ▲2.29
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Lions ▼1.62
|2 · Western Province ▲2.29
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Lions ▼1.62
|2 · Western Province ▲2.29
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Lions ▼1.62
|2 · Western Province ▲2.29
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Lions ▼1.62
|2 · Western Province ▲2.29
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Lions ▼1.62
|2 · Western Province ▲2.29
|Payout95.0%
|Highest
|1 · Lions1.65
|2 · Western Province2.29
|Payout–
1X2: Lions 1.62, Tie 25.00, Western Province 2.30 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 20:10 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1LIO
|XTie
|2WP
|Payout
|1 · Lions ▼1.62
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Western Province ▲2.30
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Lions ▼1.62
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Western Province ▲2.30
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Lions ▼1.62
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Western Province ▲2.30
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Lions ▼1.62
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Western Province ▲2.30
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Lions ▼1.62
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Western Province ▲2.30
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Lions ▼1.62
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Western Province ▲2.30
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Lions ▼1.62
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Western Province ▲2.30
|Payout91.7%
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Lions vs Western Province in the CSA Pro20 Cup semi-final?
Lions. Our AI model gives them a 56% chance against Western Province at Newlands in Cape Town (14 November 2026). Lions beat Boland by 5 wickets at Boland Park (11 November 2026), while Western Province beat Garden Route Badgers by 5 wickets at Newlands (10 November 2026).
What is the toss prediction for Lions vs Western Province?
Field first, at 67%. Lions won the toss and fielded against Western Province at Newlands (7 November 2026). Western Province won the toss and fielded against Garden Route Badgers (10 November 2026), then won by 5 wickets.
What are the odds for Lions vs Western Province?
At 18:16 IST on 13 November, Melbet had Lions at 1.63 and Western Province at 2.27. Our fair odds are 1.78 for Lions and 2.28 for Western Province, so the Western Province price sits just under our number for this CSA Pro20 Cup semi-final in Cape Town.
Is Newlands a batting or bowling pitch?
It has suited chasing sides in the CSA Pro20 Cup 2026-27. Western Province ran down South Africa Emerging Players' 194 for 4 at Newlands (4 October 2026). Western Province also ran down Boland's 174 for 7 (14 October 2026), but defended 178 for 9 against Lions (7 November 2026).
When did Lions and Western Province last meet in the CSA Pro20 Cup?
At Newlands in Cape Town on 7 November 2026, in the Super Eights. Western Province made 178 for 9. Lions made 169 for 6, so Western Province won by 9 runs. Lions had beaten Western Province by 18 runs in the 2025-26 CSA T20 Challenge (21 November 2025).
Where is Lions vs Western Province played?
At Newlands in Cape Town, on 14 November 2026. It is the second semi-final of the CSA Pro20 Cup 2026-27, and the forecast is clear and windy, about 23°C at the start, with a 0% chance of rain in each hour of the game.
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