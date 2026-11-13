We back Lions, at 56%.

Connor Esterhuizen made 98 not out off 49 balls for Lions in a 15-run win over Titans at the Wanderers in Johannesburg (1 November 2026).

Western Province beat Lions by 9 runs in Cape Town (7 November 2026). Lions then beat Boland by 5 wickets at Boland Park in Paarl (11 November 2026).

Newlands in Cape Town hosts the 14 November 2026 game, the second semi-final of the CSA Pro20 Cup 2026-27.

Which team is stronger, Lions or Western Province?

Lions, on the batting. Lions made 204 for 1 in 18 overs to beat Eastern Storm by 9 wickets at the Wanderers in Johannesburg (28 October 2026).

Neil Timmers made 107 not out off 55 balls for Lions against Eastern Storm (28 October 2026).

Lions made 206 for 3 against Titans at the Wanderers (1 November 2026), and Lions won that game by 15 runs.

Boland made 134 for 8 against Lions at Boland Park (11 November 2026). Lions reached 135 for 5 in 19.4 overs to win by 5 wickets.

Nqabayomzi Peter took 2 for 23 for Lions against Boland (11 November 2026).

Western Province beat Boland by 6 wickets at Newlands (14 October 2026).

Kashief Josephs made 82 off 41 balls for Western Province against Boland (14 October 2026).

Daniel Smith made 86 not out off 46 balls for Western Province against Knights (27 September 2026).

Garden Route Badgers were all out for 99 against Western Province (10 November 2026). Western Province won that game by 5 wickets.

Key matchups: Connor Esterhuizen against Oliver Whitehead, Kashief Josephs against Gerald Coetzee

Connor Esterhuizen against Oliver Whitehead. Connor Esterhuizen made 74 not out off 37 balls for Lions against Limpopo at the Wanderers (24 October 2026).

Oliver Whitehead took 5 for 20 for Western Province against Warriors at St George's Park in Gqeberha (31 October 2026). Warriors still won by 4 wickets.

Kashief Josephs against Gerald Coetzee. Kashief Josephs made 55 off 39 balls for Western Province against Lions in Cape Town (7 November 2026).

Gerald Coetzee took 3 for 24 for Lions against Western Province (7 November 2026), when Western Province made 178 for 9.

Lions vs Western Province head to head Lions 2 Western Province 2 Lions and Western Province are level at 2-2 across the sides' five most recent T20 meetings, with one tie, 17 March 2024 to 7 November 2026 7 November 2026 · Newlands, Cape Town Western Province by 9 runs 21 November 2025 · Newlands, Cape Town Lions by 18 runs 16 October 2024 · the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg Western Province by 4 wickets 3 April 2024 · Newlands, Cape Town Lions by 132 runs 17 March 2024 · the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg After a tie, Lions won the Super Over At Newlands, Lions won by 132 runs (3 April 2024) and by 18 runs (21 November 2025), and Western Province won by 9 runs (7 November 2026).

Lions vs Western Province pitch report: Newlands, Cape Town Newlands has suited chasing sides in the CSA Pro20 Cup 2026-27. The CSA Pro20 Cup 2026-27 games at Newlands, 27 September to 10 November 2026 10 November 2026, evening Garden Route Badgers all out for 99 in 19.3 overs · Western Province 105 for 5 in 14.3 overs, a 5-wicket win. 7 November 2026, evening Western Province 178 for 9 in 20 overs · Lions 169 for 6, a 9-run win for the side batting first. 14 October 2026, evening Boland 174 for 7 in 20 overs · Western Province 175 for 4 in 19.5 overs, a 6-wicket win. 4 October 2026, evening South Africa Emerging Players 194 for 4 · Western Province 200 for 4 in 19.4 overs, a 6-wicket win. Weather Clear and windy at the start, about 23°C, cooling to about 21°C, with a 0% chance of rain in each hour of the game. Forecast read 13 November, 18:16 IST. Western Province won the toss and fielded against Garden Route Badgers (10 November 2026), and won by 5 wickets.

Lions vs Western Province prediction: we back Lions at 56%

We back Lions at 56%, with the market at 59%.

Their record at Newlands is the first reason. Lions made 213 for 2 and beat Western Province by 132 runs in Cape Town (3 April 2024).

Lions made 201 for 2 against Western Province (21 November 2025), and Lions won that game by 18 runs.

Their form is the second. Lions beat Titans by 15 runs (1 November 2026) and Boland by 5 wickets (11 November 2026).

For Western Province, the answer is Newlands this season. Western Province beat Lions by 9 runs at Newlands (7 November 2026).

Melbet had Western Province at 2.27 at 18:16 IST (13 November), just under our fair 2.28. Melbet had Lions at 1.63 at 18:16 IST, under our 1.78.

What decides Lions vs Western Province

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 67%. Lions won the toss and fielded against Western Province in Cape Town (7 November 2026).

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 67%. Lions won the toss and fielded against Western Province in Cape Town (7 November 2026). The Lions top order. Neil Timmers made 107 not out for Lions against Eastern Storm (28 October 2026). Onkgomoditse Seletswane made 72 off 47 balls for Lions against Western Province (7 November 2026).

Neil Timmers made 107 not out for Lions against Eastern Storm (28 October 2026). Onkgomoditse Seletswane made 72 off 47 balls for Lions against Western Province (7 November 2026). The Western Province attack. Oliver Whitehead took 5 for 20 for Western Province against Warriors (31 October 2026). Western Province held Lions to 169 for 6 when the sides met (7 November 2026).