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Warriors vs Boland Semi-final 1 Prediction & Betting Tips

Our prediction

Pick: Warriors to win, at 58%.

Warriors cricket team logo Warriors
58%
Lean
Boland cricket team logoBoland 42%

Newlands, Cape Town

Back Warriors on WinWin · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matchesBonus 200% at WinWin · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matches
Back Warriors on 1xBet · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matchesUp to ₹1,50,000 at 1xBet · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matches
Back Warriors on Paripesa · UPI deposits from ₹200 · live cricket on some matchesBonus 130% at Paripesa · UPI deposits from ₹200 · live cricket on some matches
Back Warriors on SpinBetterBonus 100% at SpinBetter

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our match picks: 505 of 821 right →

Match winner

Warriors1.60DafabetBoland2.40Melbet
Compare all odds ↓

Toss Prediction

Our toss call
Bowl first 68%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 68%.

Toss preview ›

WRS vs BOL Playing 11

(c) captain · (wk) keeper

Each team is confirmed when its XI is announced at the toss.

Warriors

11 of 11 places

Expected

Expected captainMatthew de Villiers

Chose to bowl 3 of 4 times after winning the toss as captain. T20 · 29 Sep–11 Nov 2026 · 4 toss wins in our records with this team
  1. Jordan Hermann
  2. Matthew de Villiers (c)
  3. Tristan Stubbs (wk)
  4. JP King
  5. Sibonelo Makhanya
  6. Patrick Kruger
  7. Andile Mokgakane
  8. Beuran Hendricks
  9. Kerwin Mungroo
  10. Matthew Boast
  11. Senuran Muthusamy

Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 13 Nov, 19:50 IST

Boland

11 of 11 places

Expected

Expected captainGlenton Stuurman

Chose to bowl 4 of 7 times after winning the toss as captain. T20 · 29 Sep–11 Nov 2026 · 7 toss wins in our records with this team
  1. Blayde Capell
  2. Ruan Gerhard Terblanche
  3. Kaden Solomons (wk)
  4. Neil Brand
  5. Jhedli van Briesies
  6. Ferisco Adams
  7. Imran Manack
  8. Glenton Stuurman (c)
  9. Siyabonga Mahima
  10. Yves Kamanzi
  11. Lizaad Williams

Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 13 Nov, 19:50 IST

Key Takeaways

  • Pick: Warriors to win, at 58%.
  • Toss call: Field first, at 68%. We have published our pre-toss call for WRS vs BOL on the toss prediction page.
  • Key fact: Jordan Hermann made 95 off 54 balls for Warriors against Titans (11 November 2026), and Warriors won by 7 wickets.
  • Value: Boland's fair odds are 2.36, and Melbet had them at 2.40 at 17:40 IST (13 November).

We back Warriors, at 58%.

Jordan Hermann made 95 off 54 balls for Warriors in a 7-wicket win over Titans at SuperSport Park in Centurion (11 November 2026).

Garden Route Badgers beat Boland by 19 runs at Boland Park (7 November 2026). Lions then beat Boland by 5 wickets at Boland Park (11 November 2026).

The 14 November 2026 game at Newlands in Cape Town is the first semi-final of the CSA Pro20 Cup 2026-27.

Which team is stronger, Warriors or Boland?

Warriors, on recent results. Warriors beat Western Province by 4 wickets at St George's Park in Gqeberha (31 October 2026).

Beuran Hendricks took 2 for 16 for Warriors against Western Province (31 October 2026), when Western Province made 130 for 8.

Warriors made 206 for 4 against Eastern Storm at Willowmoore Park in Benoni (8 November 2026). Warriors won that game by 20 runs.

JP King made 56 off 33 balls for Warriors against Titans in Centurion (11 November 2026).

Beuran Hendricks took 3 for 26 for Warriors against Dolphins at Kingsmead in Durban (20 October 2026), when Dolphins were all out for 116.

Boland ran down Dolphins' 174 for 4 at Kingsmead in Durban (1 November 2026) and won by 7 wickets.

Blayde Capell made 90 off 53 balls for Boland against Dolphins (1 November 2026).

Imran Manack took 3 for 14 for Boland against Mpumalanga Rhinos at Boland Park (17 October 2026). Glenton Stuurman took 2 for 11 for Boland against Mpumalanga Rhinos (17 October 2026).

Boland made 150 for 7 in reply to Garden Route Badgers (7 November 2026).

Boland made 134 for 8 against Lions (11 November 2026). Imran Manack took 2 for 8 in three overs for Boland against Lions (11 November 2026), and Lions still won by 5 wickets.

Key matchups: Jordan Hermann against Glenton Stuurman, Blayde Capell against Matthew Boast

Jordan Hermann against Glenton Stuurman. Jordan Hermann made 74 off 53 balls for Warriors against Boland in the 2025-26 CSA T20 Challenge final (30 November 2025).

Glenton Stuurman took 5 for 33 for Boland against Warriors at Boland Park (16 October 2024). Glenton Stuurman also took 2 for 35 for Boland against Warriors (5 November 2026).

Blayde Capell against Matthew Boast. Blayde Capell made 50 off 36 balls for Boland against Western Province at Newlands (14 October 2026).

Matthew Boast took 4 for 33 for Warriors against Titans (11 November 2026), when Titans made 180 for 9.

Warriors vs Boland head to head

Boland

2

Warriors

1

Boland lead 2-1 across the sides' five most recent T20 meetings, with two ties, 16 October 2024 to 5 November 2026

· St George's Park, GqeberhaAfter a tie, Boland won the Super Over
· Boland Park, PaarlAfter a tie, Warriors won the Super Over
· Boland Park, PaarlBoland by 5 runs
· St George's Park, GqeberhaWarriors by 98 runs
· Boland Park, PaarlBoland by 11 runs

Warriors won a Super Over against Boland in the 2025-26 CSA T20 Challenge final (30 November 2025), and Boland won one against Warriors in Gqeberha (5 November 2026).

Warriors vs Boland pitch report: Newlands, Cape Town

Chasing sides won five of the six CSA Pro20 Cup 2026-27 games at Newlands.

The CSA Pro20 Cup 2026-27 games at Newlands, 27 September to 10 November 2026

10 November 2026, evening

Garden Route Badgers all out for 99 in 19.3 overs · Western Province 105 for 5 in 14.3 overs, a 5-wicket win.

7 November 2026, evening

Western Province 178 for 9 in 20 overs · Lions 169 for 6, a 9-run win for the side batting first.

14 October 2026, evening

Boland 174 for 7 in 20 overs · Western Province 175 for 4 in 19.5 overs, a 6-wicket win.

4 October 2026, evening

South Africa Emerging Players 194 for 4 · Western Province 200 for 4 in 19.4 overs, a 6-wicket win.

Weather

Dry and breezy at the start, about 20°C, rising to about 23°C, with a 0% chance of rain in each hour of the game. Forecast read 13 November, 17:40 IST.

Western Province won the toss and fielded against Boland at Newlands (14 October 2026), and won by 6 wickets.

Warriors vs Boland prediction: we back Warriors at 58%

We back Warriors at 58%, with the market at 61.3%.

Their batting is the first reason. Warriors made 206 for 4 against Eastern Storm (8 November 2026). Warriors then made 183 for 3 to beat Titans (11 November 2026).

Boland's results are the second. Garden Route Badgers (7 November 2026) and Lions (11 November 2026) both beat Boland at Boland Park.

For Boland, the answer is the head to head. Boland beat Warriors by 5 runs in Qualifier 1 of the 2025-26 CSA T20 Challenge (25 November 2025).

Melbet had Boland at 2.40 at 17:40 IST (13 November), above our fair 2.36. Melbet had Warriors at 1.57 at 17:40 IST, under our 1.73.

What decides Warriors vs Boland

  • The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 68%. Lions won the toss and fielded against Western Province at Newlands (7 November 2026).
  • The Warriors top order. Jordan Hermann made 95 for Warriors against Titans (11 November 2026). JP King made 46 off 23 balls for Warriors against Boland (19 November 2025).
  • The Boland seamers. Lizaad Williams took 2 for 22 for Boland against Warriors (5 November 2026). Imran Manack took 3 for 25 for Boland against Warriors (25 November 2025).

Odds & Betting Value

Team Our Model Market Implied Odds Fair Odds
Warriors 58% 61.3% 1.57 1.73
Boland 42% 38.7% 2.40 2.36

Boland's 2.40 sits above our fair odds of 2.36. Melbet had Boland at 2.40 and Warriors at 1.57 at 17:40 IST (13 November).

Warriors' 1.57 sits under our 1.73, so Boland carry the small edge. Odds captured on 13 November 2026.

Why we disagree with the market. Our model is 3.6 points below the market on Warriors. The sides tied at St George's Park (5 November 2026), and Boland won the Super Over.

Boland also beat Warriors by 5 runs in Qualifier 1 of the 2025-26 CSA T20 Challenge (25 November 2025).

Our prediction ↑

CSA Pro20 Cup

Warriors vs Boland odds

14 Nov 2026 · 13:00 IST

Match winner1X2

Match winner: Warriors 1.60 at Dafabet; Boland 2.40 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, SpinBetter; checked 20:09–20:10 IST.

Warriors vs Boland — Match winner
Bookmaker1WRS2BOLPayout
Dafabet
1 · Warriors 1.602 · Boland 2.34Payout95.0%
WinWin
1 · Warriors 1.572 · Boland 2.40Payout94.9%
Melbet
1 · Warriors 1.572 · Boland 2.40Payout94.9%
Megapari
1 · Warriors 1.572 · Boland 2.40Payout94.9%
Paripesa
1 · Warriors 1.572 · Boland 2.40Payout94.9%
PlanBet
1 · Warriors 1.572 · Boland 2.40Payout94.9%
1xBet
1 · Warriors 1.572 · Boland 2.39Payout95.0%
SpinBetter
1 · Warriors 1.572 · Boland 2.40Payout94.9%
Highest1 · Warriors1.602 · Boland2.40Payout
All odds for this match ›

1X2: Warriors 1.57, Tie 25.00, Boland 2.40 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 20:10 IST.

Warriors vs Boland — 1X2
Bookmaker1WRSXTie2BOLPayout
WinWin
1 · Warriors 1.57X · Tie 25.002 · Boland 2.40Payout91.7%
Melbet
1 · Warriors 1.57X · Tie 25.002 · Boland 2.40Payout91.7%
Megapari
1 · Warriors 1.57X · Tie 25.002 · Boland 2.40Payout91.7%
Paripesa
1 · Warriors 1.57X · Tie 25.002 · Boland 2.40Payout91.7%
PlanBet
1 · Warriors 1.57X · Tie 25.002 · Boland 2.40Payout91.7%
1xBet
1 · Warriors 1.57X · Tie 25.002 · Boland 2.40Payout91.7%
SpinBetter
1 · Warriors 1.57X · Tie 25.002 · Boland 2.40Payout91.7%
All cricket odds today ›
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Frequently Asked Questions

Who will win Warriors vs Boland in the CSA Pro20 Cup semi-final?

Warriors. Our AI model gives them a 58% chance against Boland at Newlands in Cape Town (14 November 2026). Warriors beat Titans by 7 wickets in Centurion (11 November 2026), while Lions beat Boland by 5 wickets at Boland Park (11 November 2026).

What is the toss prediction for Warriors vs Boland?

Field first, at 68%. Western Province won the toss and fielded against Boland at Newlands (14 October 2026), then won by 6 wickets. Warriors won the toss and fielded against Titans in Centurion (11 November 2026) and won by 7 wickets.

What are the odds for Warriors vs Boland?

At 17:40 IST on 13 November, Melbet had Warriors at 1.57 and Boland at 2.40. Our fair odds are 1.73 for Warriors and 2.36 for Boland, so the Boland price sits above our number for this CSA Pro20 Cup semi-final at Newlands.

Is Newlands a batting or bowling pitch?

It has suited chasing sides in the CSA Pro20 Cup 2026-27. Western Province ran down South Africa Emerging Players' 194 for 4 at Newlands (4 October 2026). Western Province also ran down Boland's 174 for 7 at Newlands (14 October 2026), but defended 178 for 9 against Lions (7 November 2026).

When did Warriors and Boland last meet in the CSA Pro20 Cup?

At St George's Park in Gqeberha on 5 November 2026, in the Super Eights. Boland made 138 for 5. Warriors made 138 for 7, so the game was tied, and Boland won the Super Over. Warriors had won a Super Over against Boland in the 2025-26 CSA T20 Challenge final (30 November 2025).

Where is Warriors vs Boland played?

At Newlands in Cape Town, on 14 November 2026. It is the first semi-final of the CSA Pro20 Cup 2026-27, and the forecast is dry and breezy, about 20°C at the start, with a 0% chance of rain in each hour of the game.

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