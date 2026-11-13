We back Warriors, at 58%.

Jordan Hermann made 95 off 54 balls for Warriors in a 7-wicket win over Titans at SuperSport Park in Centurion (11 November 2026).

Garden Route Badgers beat Boland by 19 runs at Boland Park (7 November 2026). Lions then beat Boland by 5 wickets at Boland Park (11 November 2026).

The 14 November 2026 game at Newlands in Cape Town is the first semi-final of the CSA Pro20 Cup 2026-27.

Which team is stronger, Warriors or Boland?

Warriors, on recent results. Warriors beat Western Province by 4 wickets at St George's Park in Gqeberha (31 October 2026).

Beuran Hendricks took 2 for 16 for Warriors against Western Province (31 October 2026), when Western Province made 130 for 8.

Warriors made 206 for 4 against Eastern Storm at Willowmoore Park in Benoni (8 November 2026). Warriors won that game by 20 runs.

JP King made 56 off 33 balls for Warriors against Titans in Centurion (11 November 2026).

Beuran Hendricks took 3 for 26 for Warriors against Dolphins at Kingsmead in Durban (20 October 2026), when Dolphins were all out for 116.

Boland ran down Dolphins' 174 for 4 at Kingsmead in Durban (1 November 2026) and won by 7 wickets.

Blayde Capell made 90 off 53 balls for Boland against Dolphins (1 November 2026).

Imran Manack took 3 for 14 for Boland against Mpumalanga Rhinos at Boland Park (17 October 2026). Glenton Stuurman took 2 for 11 for Boland against Mpumalanga Rhinos (17 October 2026).

Boland made 150 for 7 in reply to Garden Route Badgers (7 November 2026).

Boland made 134 for 8 against Lions (11 November 2026). Imran Manack took 2 for 8 in three overs for Boland against Lions (11 November 2026), and Lions still won by 5 wickets.

Key matchups: Jordan Hermann against Glenton Stuurman, Blayde Capell against Matthew Boast

Jordan Hermann against Glenton Stuurman. Jordan Hermann made 74 off 53 balls for Warriors against Boland in the 2025-26 CSA T20 Challenge final (30 November 2025).

Glenton Stuurman took 5 for 33 for Boland against Warriors at Boland Park (16 October 2024). Glenton Stuurman also took 2 for 35 for Boland against Warriors (5 November 2026).

Blayde Capell against Matthew Boast. Blayde Capell made 50 off 36 balls for Boland against Western Province at Newlands (14 October 2026).

Matthew Boast took 4 for 33 for Warriors against Titans (11 November 2026), when Titans made 180 for 9.

Warriors vs Boland head to head Boland 2 Warriors 1 Boland lead 2-1 across the sides' five most recent T20 meetings, with two ties, 16 October 2024 to 5 November 2026 5 November 2026 · St George's Park, Gqeberha After a tie, Boland won the Super Over 30 November 2025 · Boland Park, Paarl After a tie, Warriors won the Super Over 25 November 2025 · Boland Park, Paarl Boland by 5 runs 19 November 2025 · St George's Park, Gqeberha Warriors by 98 runs 16 October 2024 · Boland Park, Paarl Boland by 11 runs Warriors won a Super Over against Boland in the 2025-26 CSA T20 Challenge final (30 November 2025), and Boland won one against Warriors in Gqeberha (5 November 2026).

Warriors vs Boland pitch report: Newlands, Cape Town Chasing sides won five of the six CSA Pro20 Cup 2026-27 games at Newlands. The CSA Pro20 Cup 2026-27 games at Newlands, 27 September to 10 November 2026 10 November 2026, evening Garden Route Badgers all out for 99 in 19.3 overs · Western Province 105 for 5 in 14.3 overs, a 5-wicket win. 7 November 2026, evening Western Province 178 for 9 in 20 overs · Lions 169 for 6, a 9-run win for the side batting first. 14 October 2026, evening Boland 174 for 7 in 20 overs · Western Province 175 for 4 in 19.5 overs, a 6-wicket win. 4 October 2026, evening South Africa Emerging Players 194 for 4 · Western Province 200 for 4 in 19.4 overs, a 6-wicket win. Weather Dry and breezy at the start, about 20°C, rising to about 23°C, with a 0% chance of rain in each hour of the game. Forecast read 13 November, 17:40 IST. Western Province won the toss and fielded against Boland at Newlands (14 October 2026), and won by 6 wickets.

Warriors vs Boland prediction: we back Warriors at 58%

We back Warriors at 58%, with the market at 61.3%.

Their batting is the first reason. Warriors made 206 for 4 against Eastern Storm (8 November 2026). Warriors then made 183 for 3 to beat Titans (11 November 2026).

Boland's results are the second. Garden Route Badgers (7 November 2026) and Lions (11 November 2026) both beat Boland at Boland Park.

For Boland, the answer is the head to head. Boland beat Warriors by 5 runs in Qualifier 1 of the 2025-26 CSA T20 Challenge (25 November 2025).

Melbet had Boland at 2.40 at 17:40 IST (13 November), above our fair 2.36. Melbet had Warriors at 1.57 at 17:40 IST, under our 1.73.

What decides Warriors vs Boland

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 68%. Lions won the toss and fielded against Western Province at Newlands (7 November 2026).

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 68%. Lions won the toss and fielded against Western Province at Newlands (7 November 2026). The Warriors top order. Jordan Hermann made 95 for Warriors against Titans (11 November 2026). JP King made 46 off 23 balls for Warriors against Boland (19 November 2025).

Jordan Hermann made 95 for Warriors against Titans (11 November 2026). JP King made 46 off 23 balls for Warriors against Boland (19 November 2025). The Boland seamers. Lizaad Williams took 2 for 22 for Boland against Warriors (5 November 2026). Imran Manack took 3 for 25 for Boland against Warriors (25 November 2025).