Toss predictions
KAG v SPR Bowl first 63% 13/11 12:15 IST UT v EE Bowl first 80% 13/11 17:00 IST RDC v YL Bowl first 82% 13/11 19:15 IST ARA v UBL Bowl first 92% 13/11 21:30 IST HH-W v BH-W Bowl first 71% 14/11 10:10 IST PS-W v AS-W Bowl first 62% 14/11 13:40 IST

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Toss Prediction (HH-W vs BH-W)

T20 · 21st Match · Womens Big Bash League 2026 · Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Toss 09:40 IST (expected)
Sat 14 Nov · Match 10:10 IST · 15:40 local
Our toss call
Bowl first 71%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 71%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament

  • This tournament14 of 20 bowl

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 508 of 791 right →
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women match prediction →

What we know about this toss

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

This tournament14 of 20 bowl The latest 12 of the 20 tosses in this tournament

In this tournament, 14 of the 20 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 12 November 2026. Chasing sides won 10 of the 20 decided games.

  • 12 November 2026Sydney Sixers Women batted
  • 12 November 2026Melbourne Stars Women batted
  • 11 November 2026Sydney Thunder Women batted
  • 10 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women bowled
  • 8 November 2026Melbourne Stars Women batted
  • 8 November 2026Sydney Thunder Women bowled
  • 7 November 2026Brisbane Heat Women bowled
  • 7 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women bowled
  • 6 November 2026Sydney Sixers Women batted
  • 5 November 2026Sydney Thunder Women bowled
  • 5 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women bowled
  • 4 November 2026Melbourne Renegades Women bowled
Ground
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Start
Afternoon start, 14 November, 10:10 IST / 15:40 local
Forecast
19°C · humidity 47% · partly cloudyWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 12 November, 17:39 IST.

What the toss does to the odds

Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.

Hobart Hurricanes Women

2.011.801.902.002.102.20Thu 13:55now2.111.91
  • Odds now2.01 · 47% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first1.91 · 50% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first2.11 · 45% to win
DafaBet Bet at 2.01

Brisbane Heat Women

1.801.701.751.801.851.90Thu 13:55now1.881.73
  • Odds now1.80 · 53% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first1.73 · 55% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first1.88 · 50% to win
PlanBet Bet at 1.80

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How we made this Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss prediction model.

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HH-W vs BH-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the HH-W vs BH-W toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 71%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 09:40 IST on 14 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in HH-W vs BH-W?

We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 71%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What time is the HH-W vs BH-W toss?

The toss is expected at 09:40 IST on 14 November, 30 minutes before the 10:10 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

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