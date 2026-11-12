Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Toss Prediction (HH-W vs BH-W)

T20 · 21st Match · Womens Big Bash League 2026 · Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Toss 09:40 IST (expected) Sat 14 Nov · Match 10:10 IST · 15:40 local

Our toss call Bowl first 71% We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 71%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament This tournament 14 of 20 bowl

What we know about this toss What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates. This tournament 14 of 20 bowl Bat Bat Bat Bowl Bat The latest 12 of the 20 tosses in this tournament In this tournament, 14 of the 20 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 12 November 2026. Chasing sides won 10 of the 20 decided games. Sydney Sixers Women batted

Melbourne Stars Women batted

Sydney Thunder Women batted

Adelaide Strikers Women bowled

Melbourne Stars Women batted

Sydney Thunder Women bowled

Brisbane Heat Women bowled

Adelaide Strikers Women bowled

Sydney Sixers Women batted

Sydney Thunder Women bowled

Adelaide Strikers Women bowled

Melbourne Renegades Women bowled Ground Bellerive Oval, Hobart Start Afternoon start, 14 November, 10:10 IST / 15:40 local Forecast 19°C · humidity 47% · partly cloudy Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 12 November, 17:39 IST.

What the toss does to the odds Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win. Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop. Hobart Hurricanes Women Market odds, checked 18:10 IST After the toss, 09:40 IST 2.01 1.80 1.90 2.00 2.10 2.20 Thu 13:55 now 2.11 1.91 Odds now 2.01 · 47% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 1.91 · 50% to win

Loses toss, bats first 2.11 · 45% to win Bet at 2.01 → Brisbane Heat Women Market odds, checked 18:10 IST After the toss, 09:40 IST 1.80 1.70 1.75 1.80 1.85 1.90 Thu 13:55 now 1.88 1.73 Odds now 1.80 · 53% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 1.73 · 55% to win

Loses toss, bats first 1.88 · 50% to win Bet at 1.80 →

How we made this Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women toss prediction We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions. Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss prediction model.

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HH-W vs BH-W toss prediction FAQ Who will win the HH-W vs BH-W toss? ⌄ Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 71%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 09:40 IST on 14 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. What will the toss winner choose in HH-W vs BH-W? ⌄ We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 71%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. What time is the HH-W vs BH-W toss? ⌄ The toss is expected at 09:40 IST on 14 November, 30 minutes before the 10:10 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.