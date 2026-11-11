We back Perth Scorchers Women, at 53.7%.

Perth beat Sydney Thunder Women by 4 wickets at the W.A.C.A. Ground (11 November 2026) without their captain, Beth Mooney, who missed the game with quad tightness.

Adelaide Strikers Women beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 4 wickets at Bellerive Oval (10 November 2026).

Perth won the two meetings in 2025, by 9 runs on the DLS method in Melbourne (16 November 2025) and by 1 run at the W.A.C.A. (22 November 2025).

This 22nd Match starts at 1:40 pm IST (08:10 UTC) on 14 November 2026 at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth.

Which team is stronger, Perth Scorchers Women or Adelaide Strikers Women?

Perth Scorchers Women, on this season's results. Beth Mooney made 80 not out off 55 balls for Perth against Sydney Thunder Women (5 November 2026).

Beth Mooney also made 58 not out off 40 balls for the Scorchers against Melbourne Renegades Women at the W.A.C.A. (31 October 2026), when Perth won by 9 wickets.

Sophie Devine made 55 off 24 balls for Perth against Melbourne Stars Women (8 November 2026).

Sophie Devine also took 4 for 19 for the Scorchers against the Stars in Melbourne (2 November 2026).

Alana King took 3 for 17 for Perth in that game (2 November 2026), when Perth defended 124 for 9 and won by 15 runs.

Alana King then took 4 for 35 for the Scorchers against the Thunder in Sydney (5 November 2026).

Adelaide Strikers Women have runs at the top of the order. Laura Wolvaardt made 70 off 50 balls for the Strikers against Melbourne Stars Women at Karen Rolton Oval (31 October 2026), when Adelaide made 185 for 2.

Tahlia McGrath, the captain, made 43 not out off 36 balls for Adelaide in that innings (31 October 2026).

Laura Wolvaardt made 75 off 48 balls for Adelaide against Brisbane Heat Women at Drummoyne Oval (5 November 2026), though the Heat won by 14 runs.

The worry is the Strikers' bowling. Melbourne Renegades Women made 188 for 3 against Adelaide (7 November 2026).

The Heat made 184 for 4 against Adelaide two days earlier (5 November 2026).

Key matchups: Sophie Devine against Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Ainsworth against Madeline Penna

Sophie Devine against Laura Wolvaardt. Sophie Devine took 3 for 12 for Perth against Adelaide in Melbourne (16 November 2025), when the Strikers were all out for 112.

Laura Wolvaardt made 41 off 36 balls for Adelaide against the Scorchers at the W.A.C.A. (22 November 2025).

Chloe Ainsworth against Madeline Penna. Chloe Ainsworth took 3 for 22 for Perth against Adelaide at the W.A.C.A. (22 November 2025), when the Strikers were all out for 158.

Madeline Penna made 68 off 45 balls for the Strikers against the Heat (5 November 2026). She is the batter Perth must remove early.

PS-W vs AS-W head to head Scorchers 2 Strikers 0 Perth Scorchers Women lead 2-0 across the two WBBL 2025 meetings, 16 and 22 November 2025 22 November 2025 · W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth Scorchers by 1 run 16 November 2025 · Junction Oval, Melbourne Scorchers by 9 runs (DLS method) The Strikers were all out for 158 in 19.5 overs at the W.A.C.A., losing by 1 run (22 November 2025), and this game is the sides' first meeting of the 2026 season.

PS-W vs AS-W pitch report: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth A good batting pitch, and chasing has paid here. Perth made 160 for 6 to beat the Thunder (11 November 2026) and 138 for 1 in 13.3 overs to beat the Renegades (31 October 2026). The four most recent WBBL games at the ground, 6 December 2025 to 11 November 2026 11 November 2026 Thunder 159 for 5 in 20 overs · Scorchers 160 for 6 in 18.3 overs, won by 4 wickets. 31 October 2026 Renegades 136 for 6 in 20 overs · Scorchers 138 for 1 in 13.3 overs, won by 9 wickets. 9 December 2025, knockout Scorchers 173 for 5 in 20 overs · Stars 145 for 9, a 28-run win for Perth. 6 December 2025 Heat 164 for 7 in 20 overs · Scorchers 165 for 3 in 19.2 overs, won by 7 wickets. Weather Dry and hot at the start, about 29 to 30°C, with a 13% chance of rain that peaks at 16% in the early evening. Forecast read 11 November, 18:10 IST. Sydney Thunder Women won the toss and batted at the W.A.C.A. (11 November 2026), and Perth still won by 4 wickets.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women prediction: we back the Scorchers at 54%

We back the Scorchers, 53.7%, with the market at 53.7%.

Form is the reason. Perth beat the Thunder by 4 wickets at the W.A.C.A. (11 November 2026), and beat the Stars by 6 wickets in Sydney (8 November 2026).

Adelaide's case is their batting. Laura Wolvaardt made 70 for the Strikers against the Stars (31 October 2026) and 75 against the Heat (5 November 2026).

Melbet had Perth at 1.77 and Adelaide at 2.05 at 18:17 IST (11 November). Both sit under our fair odds of 1.86 and 2.16, so the toss is the angle.

What decides PS-W vs AS-W

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 62%. Adelaide Strikers Women won the toss and bowled at the W.A.C.A. (22 November 2025) and in Hobart (10 November 2026).

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 62%. Adelaide Strikers Women won the toss and bowled at the W.A.C.A. (22 November 2025) and in Hobart (10 November 2026). Beth Mooney's fitness. Beth Mooney missed the 11 November 2026 game with quad tightness. Perth won that game without her.

Beth Mooney missed the 11 November 2026 game with quad tightness. Perth won that game without her. Laura Wolvaardt. Laura Wolvaardt made 75 off 48 balls for the Strikers against the Heat (5 November 2026).