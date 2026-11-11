Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match 22 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Perth Scorchers Women to win, at 53.7%.
Toss Prediction
We expect the toss winner to field.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Perth Scorchers Women to win, at 53.7%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 62%. Our toss prediction for Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women is timestamped publicly before the coin lands.
- • Key fact: Perth Scorchers Women have won all five of their WBBL 2026 games, the latest by 4 wickets against the Thunder at the W.A.C.A. (11 November 2026).
- • Value: Perth's fair odds are 1.86, and Melbet had them at 1.77 at 18:17 IST (11 November).
We back Perth Scorchers Women, at 53.7%.
Perth beat Sydney Thunder Women by 4 wickets at the W.A.C.A. Ground (11 November 2026) without their captain, Beth Mooney, who missed the game with quad tightness.
Adelaide Strikers Women beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 4 wickets at Bellerive Oval (10 November 2026).
Perth won the two meetings in 2025, by 9 runs on the DLS method in Melbourne (16 November 2025) and by 1 run at the W.A.C.A. (22 November 2025).
This 22nd Match starts at 1:40 pm IST (08:10 UTC) on 14 November 2026 at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth.
Which team is stronger, Perth Scorchers Women or Adelaide Strikers Women?
Perth Scorchers Women, on this season's results. Beth Mooney made 80 not out off 55 balls for Perth against Sydney Thunder Women (5 November 2026).
Beth Mooney also made 58 not out off 40 balls for the Scorchers against Melbourne Renegades Women at the W.A.C.A. (31 October 2026), when Perth won by 9 wickets.
Sophie Devine made 55 off 24 balls for Perth against Melbourne Stars Women (8 November 2026).
Sophie Devine also took 4 for 19 for the Scorchers against the Stars in Melbourne (2 November 2026).
Alana King took 3 for 17 for Perth in that game (2 November 2026), when Perth defended 124 for 9 and won by 15 runs.
Alana King then took 4 for 35 for the Scorchers against the Thunder in Sydney (5 November 2026).
Adelaide Strikers Women have runs at the top of the order. Laura Wolvaardt made 70 off 50 balls for the Strikers against Melbourne Stars Women at Karen Rolton Oval (31 October 2026), when Adelaide made 185 for 2.
Tahlia McGrath, the captain, made 43 not out off 36 balls for Adelaide in that innings (31 October 2026).
Laura Wolvaardt made 75 off 48 balls for Adelaide against Brisbane Heat Women at Drummoyne Oval (5 November 2026), though the Heat won by 14 runs.
The worry is the Strikers' bowling. Melbourne Renegades Women made 188 for 3 against Adelaide (7 November 2026).
The Heat made 184 for 4 against Adelaide two days earlier (5 November 2026).
Key matchups: Sophie Devine against Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Ainsworth against Madeline Penna
Sophie Devine against Laura Wolvaardt. Sophie Devine took 3 for 12 for Perth against Adelaide in Melbourne (16 November 2025), when the Strikers were all out for 112.
Laura Wolvaardt made 41 off 36 balls for Adelaide against the Scorchers at the W.A.C.A. (22 November 2025).
Chloe Ainsworth against Madeline Penna. Chloe Ainsworth took 3 for 22 for Perth against Adelaide at the W.A.C.A. (22 November 2025), when the Strikers were all out for 158.
Madeline Penna made 68 off 45 balls for the Strikers against the Heat (5 November 2026). She is the batter Perth must remove early.
PS-W vs AS-W head to head
Scorchers
2
Strikers
0
Perth Scorchers Women lead 2-0 across the two WBBL 2025 meetings, 16 and 22 November 2025
The Strikers were all out for 158 in 19.5 overs at the W.A.C.A., losing by 1 run (22 November 2025), and this game is the sides' first meeting of the 2026 season.
PS-W vs AS-W pitch report: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth
A good batting pitch, and chasing has paid here. Perth made 160 for 6 to beat the Thunder (11 November 2026) and 138 for 1 in 13.3 overs to beat the Renegades (31 October 2026).
The four most recent WBBL games at the ground, 6 December 2025 to 11 November 2026
Thunder 159 for 5 in 20 overs · Scorchers 160 for 6 in 18.3 overs, won by 4 wickets.
Renegades 136 for 6 in 20 overs · Scorchers 138 for 1 in 13.3 overs, won by 9 wickets.
Scorchers 173 for 5 in 20 overs · Stars 145 for 9, a 28-run win for Perth.
Heat 164 for 7 in 20 overs · Scorchers 165 for 3 in 19.2 overs, won by 7 wickets.
Dry and hot at the start, about 29 to 30°C, with a 13% chance of rain that peaks at 16% in the early evening. Forecast read 11 November, 18:10 IST.
Sydney Thunder Women won the toss and batted at the W.A.C.A. (11 November 2026), and Perth still won by 4 wickets.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women prediction: we back the Scorchers at 54%
We back the Scorchers, 53.7%, with the market at 53.7%.
Form is the reason. Perth beat the Thunder by 4 wickets at the W.A.C.A. (11 November 2026), and beat the Stars by 6 wickets in Sydney (8 November 2026).
Adelaide's case is their batting. Laura Wolvaardt made 70 for the Strikers against the Stars (31 October 2026) and 75 against the Heat (5 November 2026).
Melbet had Perth at 1.77 and Adelaide at 2.05 at 18:17 IST (11 November). Both sit under our fair odds of 1.86 and 2.16, so the toss is the angle.
What decides PS-W vs AS-W
- The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 62%. Adelaide Strikers Women won the toss and bowled at the W.A.C.A. (22 November 2025) and in Hobart (10 November 2026).
- Beth Mooney's fitness. Beth Mooney missed the 11 November 2026 game with quad tightness. Perth won that game without her.
- Laura Wolvaardt. Laura Wolvaardt made 75 off 48 balls for the Strikers against the Heat (5 November 2026).
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Perth Scorchers Women
|53.7%
|53.7%
|1.77
|1.86
|Adelaide Strikers Women
|46.3%
|46.3%
|2.05
|2.16
Perth's 1.77 sits under our fair odds of 1.86. Melbet had Perth at 1.77 and Adelaide at 2.05 at 18:17 IST (11 November).
Adelaide's 2.05 sits under our 2.16, so neither price beats our numbers and the toss is the angle. Odds captured on 11 November 2026.
Women's Big Bash League
Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women odds
14 Nov 2026 · 13:40 IST
Match winner: Perth Scorchers Women 1.77, Adelaide Strikers Women 2.05 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 20:35–20:40 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1PS-W
|2AS-W
|Payout
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.77
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 2.05
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.77
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 2.05
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.77
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 2.05
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.77
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 2.05
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.77
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 2.05
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.77
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 2.05
|Payout95.0%
1X2: Perth Scorchers Women 1.77, Tie 25.00, Adelaide Strikers Women 2.05 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 20:35–20:40 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1PS-W
|XTie
|2AS-W
|Payout
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.77
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 2.05
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.77
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 2.05
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.77
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 2.05
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.77
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 2.05
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.77
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 2.05
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.77
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Adelaide Strikers Women 2.05
|Payout91.7%
Total runs
|Line
|Over
|Under
|Match302.5
|1.90WinWin
|1.76Melbet
|Perth Scorchers Women152.5
|1.92PlanBet
|1.74WinWin
|Adelaide Strikers Women151.5
|1.92Melbet
|1.74Paripesa
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women in the Women's Big Bash League?
Perth Scorchers Women. Our AI model gives them a 53.7% chance against Adelaide Strikers Women at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth (14 November 2026). Perth beat Sydney Thunder Women by 4 wickets at the ground (11 November 2026), and beat Adelaide by 1 run there in the latest meeting (22 November 2025).
What is the toss prediction for Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women?
Field first, at 62%. Adelaide Strikers Women won the toss and bowled against Hobart Hurricanes Women in Hobart (10 November 2026). Perth Scorchers Women won the toss and bowled at the W.A.C.A. against Melbourne Renegades Women (31 October 2026), and won that game by 9 wickets.
What are the odds for Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women?
At 18:17 IST on 11 November, Melbet had Perth Scorchers Women at 1.77 and Adelaide Strikers Women at 2.05, the same as our other partner books. Our fair odds are 1.86 for Perth and 2.16 for Adelaide, so both prices sit under our numbers and the toss is the sharper angle.
Is the W.A.C.A. Ground a batting or bowling pitch?
A good batting pitch. Perth Scorchers Women made 173 for 5 at the W.A.C.A. to beat Melbourne Stars Women by 28 runs (9 December 2025). Perth made 165 for 3 in 19.2 overs to beat Brisbane Heat Women there by 7 wickets (6 December 2025). The forecast for 14 November 2026 is dry and hot.
When did Perth Scorchers Women and Adelaide Strikers Women last play each other?
On 22 November 2025 at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth. Perth Scorchers Women made 159 for 4. Adelaide Strikers Women were then all out for 158 in 19.5 overs, so Perth won by 1 run. Perth had also won the 16 November 2025 meeting in Melbourne by 9 runs on the DLS method.
What time does Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women start?
At 1:40 pm IST (08:10 UTC) on 14 November 2026, which is 4:10 pm in Perth. It is the 22nd Match of the Women's Big Bash League 2026-27 at the W.A.C.A. Ground, and this game is the sides' first meeting of the 2026 season.
Explore More
Our bookmaker reviews cover UPI, bonuses and payouts🎯 the prediction track record
Every prediction logged, every result settled publicly🏏 our free cricket tips
All today's free cricket prediction tips🪙 this match decision tracker
Pre-toss call vs actual outcome, auto-stamped📱 Compare cricket betting apps
Android and iPhone options