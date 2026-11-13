We back Lumbini Lions, at 59%.

Lumbini ran down Karnali Yaks' 105 in 16.4 overs at Kirtipur (12 November 2026).

They held Pokhara Avengers to 97 for 9 and won by 8 wickets nine days earlier (3 November 2026).

Sandeep Lamichhane took 6 for 27 for Biratnagar against Pokhara Avengers (12 November 2026), and the Kings won by 4 wickets.

Lumbini won both 2025 meetings, by 5 wickets (3 December 2025) and by 40 runs in Qualifier 2 (11 December 2025).

The 14 November 2026 game at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur is the 26th Match of the Nepal Premier League 2026 and their first meeting of the season.

Which team is stronger, Biratnagar Kings or Lumbini Lions?

Lumbini, on this season's results. They bowled Sudur Paschim Royals out for 87 at Kirtipur and won by 7 wickets (26 October 2026).

Kishor Mahato took 4 for 22 in four overs for Lumbini against the Royals (26 October 2026). Sher Malla took 3 for 11 for the Lions against the Royals (26 October 2026).

Rohit Paudel made 47 not out off 32 balls for Lumbini against Pokhara Avengers (3 November 2026), when the Lions reached 98 for 2 in 11.4 overs.

D'Arcy Short took 3 for 23 for Lumbini against Janakpur Bolts (5 November 2026). Lumbini made 149 for 8 in that 5 November 2026 game and won by 16 runs.

D'Arcy Short then made 46 off 34 balls for Lumbini against Karnali Yaks (12 November 2026), as the Lions chased down Karnali's 105.

Kathmandu Gorkhas beat Lumbini by 36 runs, bowling the Lions out for 124 in 19.3 overs (7 November 2026).

Lokesh Bam made 87 off 52 balls for Biratnagar against Karnali Yaks (29 October 2026). Karnali Yaks still chased down the Kings' 186 for 7 with one ball left (29 October 2026).

Imran Sheikh made 56 off 45 balls for Biratnagar against Janakpur Bolts (3 November 2026). Biratnagar made 174 for 3 in that game and beat Janakpur by 2 runs (3 November 2026).

Kathmandu Gorkhas then bowled Biratnagar out for 83 in 18.3 overs and won by 9 wickets (5 November 2026).

Sandeep Lamichhane took 6 for 27 in four overs for Biratnagar against Pokhara Avengers (12 November 2026). Pokhara were all out for 132, and the Kings reached 136 for 6 in 19.2 overs (12 November 2026).

Key matchups: Sandeep Lamichhane against Rohit Paudel, Lokesh Bam against Sher Malla

Sandeep Lamichhane against Rohit Paudel. Sandeep Lamichhane took 2 for 18 in four overs for Biratnagar against Lumbini in Qualifier 2 (11 December 2025).

Rohit Paudel made 46 off 29 balls for Lumbini against Biratnagar (4 December 2024). Rohit Paudel also made 38 off 31 balls for Lumbini against Janakpur Bolts (5 November 2026).

Lokesh Bam against Sher Malla. Lokesh Bam made 71 off 47 balls for Biratnagar against Lumbini (4 December 2024), when the Kings won by 2 wickets.

Sher Malla took 3 for 25 in four overs for Lumbini against Biratnagar (3 December 2025), a game the Lions won by 5 wickets.

BIK vs LUL head to head Lumbini wins 2 Biratnagar wins 1 Lumbini Lions lead 2-1 in every Nepal Premier League meeting, all three at Kirtipur 11 December 2025 · Kirtipur Lumbini by 40 runs, Qualifier 2 3 December 2025 · Kirtipur Lumbini by 5 wickets 4 December 2024 · Kirtipur Biratnagar by 2 wickets Lumbini fielded first and chased down Biratnagar's 144 for 8 in 17.4 overs on 3 December 2025, the batting order our toss call expects.

BIK vs LUL pitch report: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur Both batting orders have won in this evening slot, as Karnali Yaks chased down Biratnagar's 186 for 7 (29 October 2026) and Kathmandu Gorkhas defended 160 for 8 against Lumbini (7 November 2026). Four of the two sides' games in this game's 5 pm Nepal slot at the ground, 29 October to 12 November 2026 29 October 2026 Biratnagar 186 for 7 in 20 overs · Karnali Yaks 187 for 6 in 19.5 overs, a 4-wicket win. 5 November 2026 Biratnagar all out for 83 in 18.3 overs · Kathmandu Gorkhas 86 for 1 in 9.4 overs, a 9-wicket win. 7 November 2026 Kathmandu Gorkhas 160 for 8 in 20 overs · Lumbini all out for 124 in 19.3 overs, a 36-run win. 12 November 2026 Karnali Yaks all out for 105 in 19.2 overs · Lumbini 107 for 6 in 16.4 overs, a 4-wicket win. Weather Clear and dry at the start, about 17°C, cooling to about 15°C, with a 0% to 3% chance of rain in each hour of the game. Forecast read 13 November, 16:50 IST. Lumbini Lions won the toss and fielded in this slot against Sudur Paschim Royals (26 October 2026), Pokhara Avengers (3 November 2026) and Kathmandu Gorkhas (7 November 2026), and won the first two.

BIK vs LUL prediction: we back Lumbini at 59%

We back Lumbini at 59%, with the market at 58.3%.

Their bowling is the first reason. Lumbini held Pokhara Avengers to 97 for 9 (3 November 2026), then bowled Karnali Yaks out for 105 (12 November 2026).

The head to head is the second. Lumbini beat Biratnagar by 40 runs in Qualifier 2 (11 December 2025), when the Kings were all out for 94 in 17.5 overs.

For Biratnagar, the answer is their captain. Sandeep Lamichhane took 6 for 27 for Biratnagar against the Avengers (12 November 2026).

Melbet had Lumbini at 1.63 at 16:50 IST (13 November), under our fair 1.70. Melbet had Biratnagar at 2.23 at 16:50 IST, under our 2.43, so the toss is the sharper angle.

What decides BIK vs LUL

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 54%. Karnali Yaks won the toss and batted against Lumbini in this slot (12 November 2026), and lost by 4 wickets.

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 54%. Karnali Yaks won the toss and batted against Lumbini in this slot (12 November 2026), and lost by 4 wickets. Biratnagar's captain. Sandeep Lamichhane took 2 for 18 in four overs for Biratnagar against Lumbini in Qualifier 2 (11 December 2025).

Sandeep Lamichhane took 2 for 18 in four overs for Biratnagar against Lumbini in Qualifier 2 (11 December 2025). D'Arcy Short's form. D'Arcy Short made 57 off 44 balls for Lumbini against Biratnagar (3 December 2025).

D'Arcy Short made 57 off 44 balls for Lumbini against Biratnagar (3 December 2025). Biratnagar's batting. Biratnagar were all out for 83 in 18.3 overs against Kathmandu Gorkhas in this slot (5 November 2026).