Pakistan are our pick at 70%.

Our AI model predicts a Pakistan win over Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday 11 October 2026, starting 6:30 pm IST (13:00 UTC). Pakistan lead the three-match series 1-0 after beating Sri Lanka by four wickets at the same ground (9 October 2026), so a second win would seal the series.

Can Pakistan's top order win another chase in Rawalpindi?

Pakistan's series-opening win came from the top of the order. Sahibzada Farhan made 89 off 53 balls and Maaz Sadaqat 50 off 29, and Pakistan reached 187 for 6 in 18.5 overs to win with seven balls remaining. Farhan was named player of the match.

Fakhar Zaman added a quick 21 off 13 balls in that chase. Earlier in the evening, Naseem Shah took 3 for 36 in four overs as Sri Lanka finished on 182 for 8.

Pakistan have chased well at this ground before. They bowled Sri Lanka out for 114 here (29 November 2025) and won by six wickets, reaching 118 for 4 in 18.4 overs.

Can Lahiru Udara give Sri Lanka a bigger total to defend?

Sri Lanka won the toss in the 1st T20I and chose to bat, then slipped to 18 for 2 inside four overs. Lahiru Udara rebuilt the innings with 91 off 55 balls, and Kamindu Mendis (23 off 18) and Dasun Shanaka (18 off 15) helped them to 182 for 8.

Their bowling kept the chase alive into the 19th over. Maheesh Theekshana took 2 for 36 in four overs and Eshan Malinga 2 for 33 in 3.5 overs, but Pakistan's top order had done enough.

Sri Lanka also know how to win here. They made 184 for 5 against Pakistan at Rawalpindi (27 November 2025) and won by six runs.

Key Matchups: Sahibzada Farhan against Maheesh Theekshana

Sahibzada Farhan vs Maheesh Theekshana: Sahibzada Farhan made 89 off 53 balls on 9 October and was the main reason Pakistan got home. Maheesh Theekshana took 2 for 36 in his four overs that night and is the bowler Sri Lanka will look to in the middle of the innings.

Lahiru Udara vs Naseem Shah: Lahiru Udara made 91 off 55 balls in the series opener. Naseem Shah took 3 for 36 in the same innings and is Pakistan's best route to an early breakthrough.

Maaz Sadaqat vs Eshan Malinga: Maaz Sadaqat made 50 off 29 balls in the chase. Eshan Malinga took 2 for 33 in 3.5 overs and will want to get at him earlier this time.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record These sides know this ground well. At Rawalpindi in November 2025 Pakistan won by seven wickets (22 November), Sri Lanka won by six runs (27 November), defending 184 for 5, and Pakistan won by six wickets (29 November) after bowling Sri Lanka out for 114. Pakistan then won the first game of this series here by four wickets (9 October 2026).

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The 2nd T20I is a night match, starting at 6:30 pm IST (13:00 UTC). Recent results: Chasing sides won T20Is here on 22, 25 and 29 November 2025 and on 9 October 2026; the side batting first won on 23 and 27 November 2025.

Chasing sides won T20Is here on 22, 25 and 29 November 2025 and on 9 October 2026; the side batting first won on 23 and 27 November 2025. Scoring: Pakistan made 195 for 5 against Zimbabwe here (23 November 2025), and Sri Lanka made 184 for 5 against Pakistan four days later.

Pakistan made 195 for 5 against Zimbabwe here (23 November 2025), and Sri Lanka made 184 for 5 against Pakistan four days later. Toss: Toss call: Field first — Pakistan won the first game of this series chasing, and chasing sides also won here on 22, 25 and 29 November 2025. We put the chance that the toss winner fields first at 52%. See our toss analysis for PAK vs SL, locked in before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: where the 2nd T20I will be won and lost

The 1st T20I was decided by the top of Pakistan's order. Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat put Pakistan in control of the chase against Sri Lanka's 182 for 8, and it finished with seven balls remaining.

Sri Lanka's total leaned on one innings. Lahiru Udara's 91 off 55 came after the side had slipped to 18 for 2, so early wickets are the clearest path for the hosts, and Naseem Shah took three on 9 October.

The toss could matter more than usual. Chasing sides won here on 22, 25 and 29 November 2025 and again on 9 October 2026, and we expect the toss winner to field.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Prediction: Pakistan to Win the 2nd T20I

Our AI model gives Pakistan a 70% chance of winning in Rawalpindi, with Sri Lanka at 30.5%. Pakistan won the first game comfortably enough, and their top order of Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat and Fakhar Zaman is the main reason they are favourites.

The value sits with Sri Lanka. At 3.40 they are priced above our fair 3.28, while Pakistan at 1.44 are right on our fair price. We expect the toss winner to field first.