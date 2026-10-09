Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pakistan predicted to win with 70% probability
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Toss Prediction
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 52%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pakistan predicted to win with 70% probability
- • Pakistan lead the three-match series 1-0 after a four-wicket win in Rawalpindi (9 October)
- • Sahibzada Farhan made 89 off 53 balls in that chase, after Lahiru Udara's 91 off 55 for Sri Lanka
- • We expect the toss winner to field first in Rawalpindi
- • Sri Lanka at 3.40 carry a 3.7% edge on our numbers
Pakistan are our pick at 70%.
Our AI model predicts a Pakistan win over Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday 11 October 2026, starting 6:30 pm IST (13:00 UTC). Pakistan lead the three-match series 1-0 after beating Sri Lanka by four wickets at the same ground (9 October 2026), so a second win would seal the series.
Can Pakistan's top order win another chase in Rawalpindi?
Pakistan's series-opening win came from the top of the order. Sahibzada Farhan made 89 off 53 balls and Maaz Sadaqat 50 off 29, and Pakistan reached 187 for 6 in 18.5 overs to win with seven balls remaining. Farhan was named player of the match.
Fakhar Zaman added a quick 21 off 13 balls in that chase. Earlier in the evening, Naseem Shah took 3 for 36 in four overs as Sri Lanka finished on 182 for 8.
Pakistan have chased well at this ground before. They bowled Sri Lanka out for 114 here (29 November 2025) and won by six wickets, reaching 118 for 4 in 18.4 overs.
Can Lahiru Udara give Sri Lanka a bigger total to defend?
Sri Lanka won the toss in the 1st T20I and chose to bat, then slipped to 18 for 2 inside four overs. Lahiru Udara rebuilt the innings with 91 off 55 balls, and Kamindu Mendis (23 off 18) and Dasun Shanaka (18 off 15) helped them to 182 for 8.
Their bowling kept the chase alive into the 19th over. Maheesh Theekshana took 2 for 36 in four overs and Eshan Malinga 2 for 33 in 3.5 overs, but Pakistan's top order had done enough.
Sri Lanka also know how to win here. They made 184 for 5 against Pakistan at Rawalpindi (27 November 2025) and won by six runs.
Key Matchups: Sahibzada Farhan against Maheesh Theekshana
Sahibzada Farhan vs Maheesh Theekshana: Sahibzada Farhan made 89 off 53 balls on 9 October and was the main reason Pakistan got home. Maheesh Theekshana took 2 for 36 in his four overs that night and is the bowler Sri Lanka will look to in the middle of the innings.
Lahiru Udara vs Naseem Shah: Lahiru Udara made 91 off 55 balls in the series opener. Naseem Shah took 3 for 36 in the same innings and is Pakistan's best route to an early breakthrough.
Maaz Sadaqat vs Eshan Malinga: Maaz Sadaqat made 50 off 29 balls in the chase. Eshan Malinga took 2 for 33 in 3.5 overs and will want to get at him earlier this time.
🤝 Head-to-Head Record
These sides know this ground well. At Rawalpindi in November 2025 Pakistan won by seven wickets (22 November), Sri Lanka won by six runs (27 November), defending 184 for 5, and Pakistan won by six wickets (29 November) after bowling Sri Lanka out for 114. Pakistan then won the first game of this series here by four wickets (9 October 2026).
🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The 2nd T20I is a night match, starting at 6:30 pm IST (13:00 UTC).
- Recent results: Chasing sides won T20Is here on 22, 25 and 29 November 2025 and on 9 October 2026; the side batting first won on 23 and 27 November 2025.
- Scoring: Pakistan made 195 for 5 against Zimbabwe here (23 November 2025), and Sri Lanka made 184 for 5 against Pakistan four days later.
- Toss: Toss call: Field first — Pakistan won the first game of this series chasing, and chasing sides also won here on 22, 25 and 29 November 2025. We put the chance that the toss winner fields first at 52%. See our toss analysis for PAK vs SL, locked in before the coin lands.
Match Analysis: where the 2nd T20I will be won and lost
The 1st T20I was decided by the top of Pakistan's order. Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat put Pakistan in control of the chase against Sri Lanka's 182 for 8, and it finished with seven balls remaining.
Sri Lanka's total leaned on one innings. Lahiru Udara's 91 off 55 came after the side had slipped to 18 for 2, so early wickets are the clearest path for the hosts, and Naseem Shah took three on 9 October.
The toss could matter more than usual. Chasing sides won here on 22, 25 and 29 November 2025 and again on 9 October 2026, and we expect the toss winner to field.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Prediction: Pakistan to Win the 2nd T20I
Our AI model gives Pakistan a 70% chance of winning in Rawalpindi, with Sri Lanka at 30.5%. Pakistan won the first game comfortably enough, and their top order of Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat and Fakhar Zaman is the main reason they are favourites.
The value sits with Sri Lanka. At 3.40 they are priced above our fair 3.28, while Pakistan at 1.44 are right on our fair price. We expect the toss winner to field first.
📊 Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Best Odds
|Fair Odds
|Pakistan
|69.5%
|70.8%
|1.44
|1.44
|Sri Lanka
|30.5%
|29.2%
|3.40
|3.28
Value on Sri Lanka. At 3.40, Sri Lanka are priced above our fair 3.28, a 3.7% edge. Pakistan at 1.44 sit right on our fair 1.44, so the match-winner value is with the underdog. Odds captured on 9 October 2026.
Our model is 1.3 points below the market on Pakistan. That is close agreement. Sri Lanka's 182 for 8 in the 1st T20I, and their six-run win here in November 2025, keep the underdog price generous.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I?
Our AI model gives Pakistan a 69.5% chance (70%) against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 11 October 2026. Pakistan lead the three-match series 1-0 after a four-wicket win at the same ground (9 October).
What is the toss prediction for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka?
We expect the toss winner to field first at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 11 October 2026, and we put that chance at 52%. Pakistan won the first game of this series there chasing (9 October 2026), and chasing sides also won there on 22, 25 and 29 November 2025.
What are the best odds for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka?
The best available prices for the 2nd T20I are 1.44 on Pakistan and 3.40 on Sri Lanka. Our fair prices are 1.44 and 3.28, so Sri Lanka carry a 3.7% edge on our numbers.
What happened in the 1st T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka?
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in Rawalpindi on 9 October 2026. Sri Lanka made 182 for 8 after Lahiru Udara's 91 off 55 balls, and Pakistan reached 187 for 6 in 18.5 overs, with Sahibzada Farhan 89 off 53.
How have Pakistan and Sri Lanka fared against each other in Rawalpindi?
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by six runs at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 27 November 2025, and Pakistan won the next two meetings there, by six wickets (29 November 2025) and by four wickets (9 October 2026).
What is the pitch like at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for T20Is?
Chasing sides won men's T20Is at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 22, 25 and 29 November 2025 and on 9 October 2026. Pakistan made 195 for 5 against Zimbabwe there (23 November 2025), and Sri Lanka made 182 for 8 against Pakistan in the first game of this series (9 October 2026).
What time does Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I start?
The 2nd T20I starts at 6:30 pm IST (13:00 UTC) on Sunday 11 October 2026 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
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