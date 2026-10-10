India Champions start as clear favourites.

Our AI model predicts India Champions to beat Bangladesh Champions with an 86.2% win probability at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 11 October 2026 (9:00 pm IST, 15:30 UTC). India Champions beat Australia Champions by 46 runs in their first game of the tournament (3 October 2026), while Bangladesh Champions are still waiting for their first win after three defeats in their debut season.

Can Robin Uthappa and Yuvraj Singh put India Champions back on track?

India Champions opened the 2026 tournament with a 46-run win over Australia Champions on 3 October 2026. The Australian side won the toss and chose to bowl.

India Champions made 196 for 7 in their 20 overs that day. Yuvraj Singh made 71 off 44 balls in that 3 October 2026 win over Australia Champions.

Dhawal Kulkarni took 4 for 44 in four overs in the same 3 October 2026 game against Australia Champions. The Australian reply was all out for 150 in 16.2 overs.

The next game went the other way. India Champions won the toss against England Champions on 4 October 2026 and chose to bowl. England Champions made 192 for 4.

India Champions finished on 171 for 8 and lost by 21 runs. Robin Uthappa made 31 off 12 balls in that 4 October 2026 defeat by England Champions.

South Africa Champions won the toss, chose to bowl and beat India Champions by four wickets on 10 October 2026, after India Champions had made 196 for 8.

Robin Uthappa made 77 off 31 balls against South Africa Champions on 10 October 2026. Stuart Binny added 50 off 30 balls in the same 10 October 2026 game against South Africa Champions.

Bangladesh Champions' debut season: three defeats, and a big total against the West Indies side

Bangladesh Champions are playing their first season of the World Championship of Legends, and they have lost all three games they have played so far.

England Champions beat Bangladesh Champions by seven wickets on 5 October 2026. England Champions won the toss and chose to bowl, and Bangladesh Champions made 164 for 9. Rony Talukdar made 44 off 37 balls in that defeat by England Champions (5 October 2026).

Australia Champions beat Bangladesh Champions by 37 runs on 7 October 2026, after winning the toss and choosing to bat. Australia Champions made 203 for 6 in their 20 overs.

Mahmudullah made 73 not out off 35 balls in that 7 October 2026 game against Australia Champions. Bangladesh Champions finished on 166 for 6.

The batting found its range against the West Indies side. West Indies Champions won the toss and chose to bowl on 9 October 2026, and Bangladesh Champions made 218 for 4.

Rony Talukdar made 96 off 56 balls in that 9 October 2026 game against West Indies Champions. Kamrul Islam took 3 for 31 in four overs against West Indies Champions (9 October 2026). The West Indies side still reached 221 for 5 in 19.1 overs and won by five wickets.

Key Matchups: Robin Uthappa, Rony Talukdar and Mahmudullah against the bowlers

Robin Uthappa vs Abu Jayed: On 10 October 2026 Robin Uthappa made 77 from 31 balls against South Africa Champions. Abu Jayed took 3 for 46 in four overs in the 7 October 2026 game against Australia Champions, and Bangladesh Champions need early wickets from him.

Rony Talukdar vs Dhawal Kulkarni: On 9 October 2026 Rony Talukdar made 96 from 56 balls against West Indies Champions. Dhawal Kulkarni took four wickets in the 3 October 2026 win over Australia Champions, and his overs are the ones Rony Talukdar has to get through.

Mahmudullah vs Piyush Chawla: On 7 October 2026 Mahmudullah made 73 not out from 35 balls against Australia Champions. Piyush Chawla took 2 for 28 in four overs in the 10 October 2026 game against South Africa Champions, and this is the contest Bangladesh Champions most need to win.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record India Champions and Bangladesh Champions meet for the first time in the World Championship of Legends. Bangladesh Champions joined the tournament for its 2026 season. The two countries' legends sides have met twice in a different competition, the Road Safety World Series. India Legends beat Bangladesh Legends by 10 wickets at Raipur on 5 March 2021. Bangladesh Legends were bowled out for 109 in that 5 March 2021 game. Their second meeting, at Dehradun on 25 September 2022, ended with no result because of rain.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah hosts this game on 11 October 2026. Pitch: Bangladesh Champions made 218 for 4 batting first against West Indies Champions here (9 October 2026). West Indies Champions still chased it down.

Bangladesh Champions made 218 for 4 batting first against West Indies Champions here (9 October 2026). West Indies Champions still chased it down. Start: 9:00 pm IST (15:30 UTC), the same slot as India Champions' four-wicket defeat on 10 October 2026.

9:00 pm IST (15:30 UTC), the same slot as India Champions' four-wicket defeat on 10 October 2026. Toss: Toss call: Field first — the toss winner chose to bowl in each of India Champions' three games here, against Australia Champions (3 October 2026), England Champions (4 October 2026) and South Africa Champions (10 October 2026), and we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 69%. See our INDCH vs BANCH toss call, locked in before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: where India Champions can win it

The game is likely to turn on the India Champions top order. They made 196 batting first on 3 October 2026 against Australia Champions, and the same total in the 10 October 2026 defeat.

Bangladesh Champions can score: they made 218 for 4 in the 9 October 2026 game against the West Indies side, and Rony Talukdar and Mahmudullah are the two batters India Champions most need to remove early.

For India Champions, the two defeats are the warning: 171 for 8 chasing on 4 October 2026 was not enough, and 196 for 8 was not enough in the four-wicket defeat on 10 October 2026.

India Champions vs Bangladesh Champions Prediction: India Champions

Our AI model predicts India Champions to win with an 86.2% chance, against 13.8% for Bangladesh Champions. That is an 86% chance for India Champions, who beat Australia Champions by 46 runs (3 October 2026), against a side still looking for its first win of the tournament.

The prices are fair rather than generous, so the toss is the sharper angle: our call is field first, and the scenario map shows India Champions holding the same chance whichever side bats first.