Australia Women are our pick again, at 98%.

Our AI model predicts Australia Women to beat Bangladesh Women in the 2nd ODI at Allan Border Field, Brisbane on 11 October 2026, giving them a 98% chance of winning. Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after the opener two days earlier, and the market prices them at 1.01. This is Bangladesh's first bilateral tour of Australia.

Australia Women won the opener with almost half their overs to spare

Australia beat Bangladesh by seven wickets with 146 balls remaining in the 1st ODI. Bangladesh made 166 in 49.4 overs, and Australia reached 168 for 3 in 25.4 overs. Australia won the toss and chose to field, and the chase never looked in doubt.

Phoebe Litchfield made 77 off 57 balls, with 10 fours and a six, before Ritu Moni caught her off Rabeya Khan. Ellyse Perry finished 26 not out off 45 balls, and Annabel Sutherland was 25 not out off 23 balls at the end.

Sutherland was named player of the match after taking 4 for 30 in 9.4 overs, removing Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya Khan and Marufa Akter. Megan Schutt took 2 for 19 in 10 overs with four maidens.

Earlier in 2026, Australia won the three-match ODI series in the West Indies 3-0, with wins on 27 March, 29 March and 2 April at Warner Park, Basseterre. Before that, they beat India by 185 runs in Hobart on 1 March, when they made 409 for 7. Tahlia McGrath captained Australia in the 1st ODI.

Bangladesh Women need more than 166 to make Australia work

In the 1st ODI, Megan Schutt removed Fargana Hoque, caught by Phoebe Litchfield, and Sarmin Sultana, leg before.

Ritu Moni made the top score of 45 off 63 balls before she was run out, and captain Nigar Sultana batted 86 balls for 29. Sharmin Akhter made 24 off 26 and Shorna Akter 21 off 50 in a total of 166.

The bowling had a bright spot. Habiba Islam took 2 for 36 in 6 overs on her ODI debut, dismissing Georgia Voll and Beth Mooney.

Before this tour, Bangladesh played three home ODIs against Sri Lanka at Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium, Rajshahi. They won the first on 20 April 2026 by three wickets, as Sharmin Akhter made 86 off 127 balls and Ritu Moni took 3 for 36 in 9 overs, then lost by four wickets two days later and by seven wickets on 25 April, when Sobhana Mostary made 74 off 80 balls.

Key matchups: Australia's bowlers against Bangladesh's middle order

Annabel Sutherland vs Sobhana Mostary: Annabel Sutherland dismissed Sobhana Mostary in the 1st ODI, one of her four wickets that day. Sobhana Mostary made 74 off 80 balls against Sri Lanka Women on 25 April 2026, so her wicket matters.

Megan Schutt vs Bangladesh's openers: Megan Schutt removed both openers, Fargana Hoque and Sarmin Sultana, in the first game and conceded 19 runs from her 10 overs. Bangladesh need a stand at the top to give Ritu Moni and Nigar Sultana something to build on.

Phoebe Litchfield vs Habiba Islam: Phoebe Litchfield's 77 off 57 balls drove the chase in the 1st ODI. Habiba Islam, who dismissed Georgia Voll and Beth Mooney in that game, is the bowler to watch against her.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Australia won the latest women's ODI meeting by seven wickets at Allan Border Field (9 October 2026). Before that, they beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets at the Women's World Cup in Visakhapatnam (16 October 2025), when Bangladesh made 198 for 9 and Australia reached 202 without loss in 24.5 overs, with Phoebe Litchfield 84 not out off 72 balls. In March 2024 the sides played three ODIs in Mirpur, Dhaka: Australia won by 118 runs on 21 March, by six wickets on 24 March and by eight wickets on 27 March. They also won the 2022 World Cup meeting at Basin Reserve, Wellington by five wickets (25 March 2022), in a match cut to 43 overs a side.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Allan Border Field, Brisbane. The ground stages all three ODIs of this series, on 9, 11 and 14 October 2026. Before the series, Australia's previous ODI in Brisbane was a six-wicket win over India on 24 February 2026, also a 03:50 UTC start. Pitch: In the 1st ODI here, Bangladesh made 166 batting first and Australia passed it in 25.4 overs for the loss of three wickets.

In the 1st ODI here, Bangladesh made 166 batting first and Australia passed it in 25.4 overs for the loss of three wickets. Conditions: The match starts at 9:20 am IST (03:50 UTC), and it is a day/night match.

The match starts at 9:20 am IST (03:50 UTC), and it is a day/night match. Toss: Toss call: Field first — Australia won the toss at this ground in the 1st ODI and chose to field, then ran down Bangladesh's 166 with 146 balls to spare. See our toss analysis for AUS-W vs BAN-W, locked in before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: can Bangladesh bat long enough to set a real target?

The series turns on Bangladesh's batting. They made 166 in the opener, and in the three Mirpur games of March 2024 they were bowled out for 95, 97 and 89. At the 2025 World Cup they made 198 for 9 against Australia. Totals like those give Australia little to chase.

Australia's batting is the other half of it. They made 409 for 7 against India in Hobart on 1 March 2026 and 341 against West Indies on 27 March 2026, so if Australia bat first, Bangladesh face a much bigger chase than the one Australia faced on 9 October.

The 3rd ODI follows on 14 October 2026 at the same ground, so a win here would give Australia the series with a game to spare.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction: Australia at 98%

Australia Women are our pick at 98.0%. They won the opener by seven wickets, swept the West Indies 3-0 in March and April 2026, and have won each of the meetings with Bangladesh listed above.

At 1.01, Australia sit under our fair odds of 1.02, and Bangladesh at 16.00 sit under 50.00, so the toss call is the sharper angle: field first.

📊 Odds & Betting Value Team Our Model Market Implied Odds Fair Odds Australia Women 98.0% 98.5% 1.01 1.02 Bangladesh Women 2.0% 1.5% 16.00 50.00 Efficiently priced. Australia at 1.01 sit under our fair odds of 1.02, and Bangladesh at 16.00 sit under 50.00, so the match-winner market has this about right. The toss is the sharper angle: our call is field first. Odds captured on 9 October 2026. The market broadly agrees with our model. Australia's seven-wicket win in the opener and their 3-0 series win in the West Indies point the same way as the price.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will win Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women in the 2nd ODI?

Our AI model predicts Australia Women to beat Bangladesh Women, with a 98.0% win probability, in the 2nd ODI at Allan Border Field, Brisbane on 11 October 2026. Australia lead the series 1-0, and the market agrees, with Australia at 98.5% once the margin is removed.

What is the toss prediction for Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women?

Field first. For the 2nd ODI on 11 October 2026, starting at 9:20 am IST (03:50 UTC), we expect the toss winner to field: Australia won the toss at Allan Border Field in the 1st ODI and chose to field.

What are the odds for Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women?

Australia Women are priced at 1.01 and Bangladesh Women at 16.00 for the 2nd ODI on 11 October 2026. Our fair odds are 1.02 for Australia and 50.00 for Bangladesh, so both prices sit under fair value and the match-winner market is efficiently priced.

What happened in the 1st ODI between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women?

Australia Women beat Bangladesh Women by seven wickets with 146 balls remaining at Allan Border Field, Brisbane on 9 October 2026. Bangladesh made 166 in 49.4 overs, Phoebe Litchfield made 77 off 57 balls, and Annabel Sutherland took 4 for 30 and was named player of the match.

Who captains Australia Women and Bangladesh Women?

Tahlia McGrath captained Australia Women and Nigar Sultana captained Bangladesh Women in the 1st ODI of this series at Allan Border Field, Brisbane on 9 October 2026.

When is the 3rd ODI between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women?

The 3rd ODI between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women is on 14 October 2026, also at Allan Border Field, Brisbane, after the 2nd ODI on 11 October 2026.