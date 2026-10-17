England Champions, narrowly, to win the final.

Our AI model predicts England Champions to beat West Indies Champions in the World Championship of Legends final at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, giving them a 56% chance (55.7%). The bookmakers make England Champions a clearer favourite at 1.61, while West Indies Champions have beaten them in all three meetings, which is why our number sits below the market.

Can Moeen Ali carry England Champions to the title?

England Champions arrive in form after the first semi-final (16 October 2026). South Africa Champions won the toss and bowled. England Champions made 189 for 8 in their 20 overs. South Africa Champions were then bowled out in 16.5 overs.

Moeen Ali made 70 off 41 balls in that semi-final and was player of the match. Moeen Ali also made 94 not out off 44 balls against Australia Champions in the 14 October 2026 game. Joe Denly added 59 off 30 balls in the semi-final, and Ajmal Shahzad took 3 for 33 in three overs. Tymal Mills took three wickets in the same game.

The league stage was uneven. England Champions beat India Champions by 21 runs (4 October 2026) and Bangladesh Champions by seven wickets (5 October 2026). Ravi Bopara made 83 off 46 balls against India Champions and 77 not out off 45 balls against Bangladesh Champions.

Then came three defeats. West Indies Champions won by seven wickets (7 October 2026). South Africa Champions won by nine runs (13 October 2026), and Australia Champions won by 16 runs (14 October 2026).

Can West Indies Champions chase their way to the title?

West Indies Champions have batted second in all six of their games in October 2026. They won four of them, beating England Champions, Bangladesh Champions, India Champions and Australia Champions, and lost the other two to South Africa Champions and Australia Champions.

The second semi-final showed them at their best. Australia Champions won the toss, batted and made 172 for 7. In reply, West Indies Champions reached 173 for 5 with an over to spare and won by five wickets.

Chadwick Walton made 87 not out off 42 balls in that chase, with 10 sixes. Chadwick Walton also made 90 not out off 43 balls in the 9 October 2026 win over Bangladesh Champions. Shivnarine Chanderpaul added 41 off 27 balls in the semi-final.

Sheldon Cottrell took 4 for 20 in four overs against Australia Champions in the semi-final, and Carlos Brathwaite took 2 for 29 in four overs in the same innings.

Key Matchups: Walton and Simmons against the England Champions attack

Chadwick Walton vs Ajmal Shahzad: Chadwick Walton made 46 off 35 balls when these sides met on 7 October 2026. Ajmal Shahzad took 3 for 33 in the semi-final. If Shahzad removes Walton early, England Champions control the chase.

Lendl Simmons vs Samit Patel: Lendl Simmons made 55 not out off 33 balls against England Champions in that 7 October game and was player of the match. Samit Patel took 4 for 17 in four overs against Bangladesh Champions in the 5 October 2026 game.

Moeen Ali vs Sheldon Cottrell: Moeen Ali made 41 off 28 balls in the 7 October game. Sheldon Cottrell took 4 for 20 in the semi-final, so he is the bowler England Champions most need to see off.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record England Champions and West Indies Champions have met three times in this competition, from 2024 to 2026, and West Indies Champions won all three. They won by five wickets at the County Ground, Northampton (9 July 2024), after England Champions made 209 for 5. They then won by 10 runs at the same ground (22 July 2025). The third meeting was at Sharjah Cricket Stadium (7 October 2026). West Indies Champions won the toss and bowled. England Champions were bowled out for 154 in 19.1 overs. West Indies Champions reached 156 for 3 in 16.1 overs to win by seven wickets. Dwayne Bravo took 2 for 24 in 3.1 overs in that game.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah hosts the final, as it hosted both semi-finals (16 October 2026). Pitch: Big totals have been chased here: West Indies Champions made 221 for 5 in 19.1 overs to beat Bangladesh Champions in the 9 October 2026 game.

Big totals have been chased here: West Indies Champions made 221 for 5 in 19.1 overs to beat Bangladesh Champions in the 9 October 2026 game. Start: 9:00 pm IST (15:30 UTC) on Sunday 18 October 2026, an evening start.

9:00 pm IST (15:30 UTC) on Sunday 18 October 2026, an evening start. Toss: Toss call: Field first — West Indies Champions chose to bowl each time they won the toss in October 2026 (7, 9 and 13 October) and won all three of those games. Our full pre-toss reasoning for ENGCH vs WICH — field first or bat first, and why — sits on the toss page.

Match Analysis: where the final will be won and lost

The powerplay decides a lot of this game. Chadwick Walton has scored at well over a run a ball in his big innings here, and a quick start from him puts West Indies Champions on their favourite path, which is a chase. England Champions need early wickets from Ajmal Shahzad and Tymal Mills.

England Champions are better placed when Moeen Ali bats long: his 70 off 41 balls in the semi-final set up the total of 189 for 8. Samit Patel and Ravi Bopara then give them control in the middle overs, where Sheldon Cottrell and Carlos Brathwaite did the damage for West Indies Champions in their semi-final.

England Champions vs West Indies Champions Prediction: England Champions, narrowly

Our AI model gives England Champions a 56% chance (55.7%) of winning the final, after their semi-final win over South Africa Champions.

West Indies Champions are a dangerous opponent, though: they have won every meeting between these sides, and chasing is their best route to an upset. At 2.315 they sit just above our fair price of 2.26.