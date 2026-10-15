South Africa Champions start as clear favourites.

Our AI model predicts South Africa Champions to beat England Champions with a 69.1% win probability in the first semi-final of the World Championship of Legends at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 16 October 2026 (5:00 pm IST, 11:30 UTC). The 2025 champions won all five of their league games, including a nine-run win over this England side (13 October 2026), while England Champions arrive after defeats on 7, 13 and 14 October 2026.

Can South Africa Champions finish an unbeaten run with a place in the final?

The South African side opened with a 97-run win over West Indies Champions on 4 October 2026, after choosing to bat and making 242 for 5. West Indies Champions were bowled out for 145 in 18.2 overs.

The chases have been just as strong. Against Australia Champions on 9 October 2026, the South African side batted second and made 210 for 2 in 15.4 overs to win by eight wickets, with AB de Villiers making 111 not out off 40 balls.

Jean-Paul Duminy made 66 off 34 balls when India Champions were beaten by four wickets (10 October 2026), 76 off 43 against England Champions (13 October 2026) and 89 not out off 49 against Bangladesh Champions (14 October 2026).

Hardus Viljoen took 5 for 16 in 3.5 overs in that 14 October 2026 win, as Bangladesh Champions were bowled out for 122 in 18.5 overs.

Why England Champions need Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali to fire again

England Champions started with two wins. On 4 October 2026 England Champions made 192 for 4 batting first and beat India Champions by 21 runs, with Ravi Bopara making 83 off 46 balls.

On 5 October 2026 England Champions won the toss, bowled first and beat Bangladesh Champions by seven wickets: Samit Patel took 4 for 17 in four overs and Ravi Bopara made 77 not out off 45 balls in the chase.

The three games since then went the other way. West Indies Champions bowled England Champions out for 154 in 19.1 overs to win by seven wickets (7 October 2026), the South African side won by nine runs (13 October 2026), and Australia Champions made 218 for 6 to win by 16 runs (14 October 2026).

The batting kept the English side close in two of those defeats. Dawid Malan made 88 off 51 balls against South Africa Champions on 13 October 2026, and Moeen Ali made 94 not out off 44 balls against Australia Champions on 14 October 2026, when England Champions finished on 202 for 4.

Key Matchups: Liam Plunkett and Wayne Parnell against the top orders

South Africa's top order vs Liam Plunkett: Liam Plunkett took 3 for 35 in four overs in the 13 October 2026 game against South Africa Champions and dismissed both Jean-Paul Duminy and AB de Villiers. England Champions need early wickets from him again.

Dawid Malan vs Wayne Parnell: Wayne Parnell took 3 for 30 in four overs against England Champions in that game (13 October 2026), including the wickets of Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali, and he was player of the match.

Ravi Bopara vs Hardus Viljoen: Ravi Bopara made 77 not out off 45 balls against Bangladesh Champions (5 October 2026). Hardus Viljoen took 3 for 29 in four overs in the 9 October 2026 win over Australia Champions, and his overs through the middle will test the English batting.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record England Champions won the first meeting between these sides in the World Championship of Legends, by nine wickets on 4 July 2024, and South Africa Champions won by 10 wickets at Grace Road, Leicester, on 24 July 2025. The latest meeting was at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 13 October 2026, when South Africa Champions won the toss, batted and made 204 for 5, with Jean-Paul Duminy making 76 off 43 balls and AB de Villiers 56 off 31. England Champions replied with 195 for 7 and lost by nine runs.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah has staged every game of the 2026 tournament and hosts this semi-final. Pitch: Batting first here, South Africa Champions made 242 for 5 against West Indies Champions on 4 October 2026, and Australia Champions made 218 for 6 against England Champions on 14 October 2026.

Batting first here, South Africa Champions made 242 for 5 against West Indies Champions on 4 October 2026, and Australia Champions made 218 for 6 against England Champions on 14 October 2026. Start: 5:00 pm IST (11:30 UTC), the same start time as the meeting between these sides on 13 October 2026.

5:00 pm IST (11:30 UTC), the same start time as the meeting between these sides on 13 October 2026. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — South Africa Champions chose to bat after winning the toss against West Indies Champions, England Champions and Bangladesh Champions in October 2026, and we put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 55%. Our toss page logs the pre-toss pick for South Africa Champions vs England Champions, timestamped and publicly tracked.

Match Analysis: where England Champions must find an answer

The game is likely to turn on whether England Champions can stop the South African top order early. In the 13 October 2026 game Liam Plunkett dismissed Jean-Paul Duminy for 76 and AB de Villiers for 56, so England Champions need those wickets much earlier.

If the South African side win the toss, their choices point to batting first: they batted after three of their four toss wins, bowling only against India Champions (10 October 2026). England Champions would then chase, which worked against Bangladesh Champions but not in the defeats by South Africa Champions and Australia Champions.

South Africa Champions vs England Champions Prediction: South Africa Champions to reach the final

Our AI model predicts South Africa Champions to win with a 69.1% chance, against 30.9% for England Champions. That is a 69% chance for the 2025 champions, who beat England Champions by nine runs in October 2026 and by 10 wickets in July 2025.

At 1.48, South Africa Champions sit just above our fair odds of 1.45, a marginal edge of 2.3%. Our toss call is bat first (55%), and the winner plays the final on 18 October 2026.