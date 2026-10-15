Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Semi-final 2 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Australia Champions predicted to win with 68.2% probability against West Indies Champions
World Championship of Legends 2026
Australia Champions vs West Indies Championsodds
16 Oct 2026 · 21:00 IST
Match winner: Australia Champions 1.442 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet; West Indies Champions 3.05 at Dafabet; checked 03:20–03:21 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1AUSCH
|2WICH
|Payout
|1 · Australia Champions 1.38
|2 · West Indies Champions 3.05
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Australia Champions 1.442
|2 · West Indies Champions 2.783
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Australia Champions 1.442
|2 · West Indies Champions 2.783
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Australia Champions 1.442
|2 · West Indies Champions 2.783
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Australia Champions 1.442
|2 · West Indies Champions 2.783
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Australia Champions 1.442
|2 · West Indies Champions 2.783
|Payout95.0%
|Highest
|1 · Australia Champions1.442
|2 · West Indies Champions3.05
|Payout–
1X2: Australia Champions 1.444, Tie 25.00, West Indies Champions 2.792 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet; checked 03:20 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1AUSCH
|XTie
|2WICH
|Payout
|1 · Australia Champions 1.444
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · West Indies Champions 2.792
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Australia Champions 1.444
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · West Indies Champions 2.792
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Australia Champions 1.444
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · West Indies Champions 2.792
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Australia Champions 1.444
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · West Indies Champions 2.792
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Australia Champions 1.444
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · West Indies Champions 2.792
|Payout91.7%
Toss Prediction
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 60%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Australia Champions predicted to win with 68.2% probability against West Indies Champions
- • Australia Champions beat West Indies Champions by 36 runs at this ground (11 October 2026)
- • West Indies Champions won all three of their 9:00 pm IST games in October 2026, the slot of this semi-final
- • Field first: we put the chance that the toss winner chooses to bowl at 60%
- • Both prices sit under our fair odds, so the market has this about right and the toss is the angle
Australia Champions start as favourites.
Our AI model predicts Australia Champions to beat West Indies Champions with a 68.2% win probability in the second semi-final of the World Championship of Legends at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 16 October 2026 (9:00 pm IST, 15:30 UTC). Australia Champions won all three World Championship of Legends meetings between these teams, the latest by 36 runs on 11 October 2026, while West Indies Champions won all three of their 9:00 pm IST games in October 2026.
Can D'Arcy Short give Australia Champions another fast start?
Australia Champions chose to bat after winning the toss against Bangladesh Champions, South Africa Champions, West Indies Champions and England Champions in October 2026. The exception was the opener (3 October 2026), when Australia Champions chose to bowl and lost to India Champions by 46 runs, although D'Arcy Short made 65 off 28 balls against India Champions.
Batting first has brought mixed results. Australia Champions made 203 for 6 to beat Bangladesh Champions by 37 runs (7 October 2026), with David Warner making 66 off 38 balls, but South Africa Champions reached 210 for 2 in 15.4 overs against Australia Champions' 209 for 5 two days later, on 9 October 2026.
D'Arcy Short has given Australia Champions fast starts. D'Arcy Short made 66 off 25 balls against South Africa Champions (9 October 2026) and 60 off 25 against England Champions (14 October 2026), when Jonathan Wells added 58 not out off 32 and Australia Champions made 218 for 6 to win by 16 runs.
Can West Indies Champions keep their 9:00 pm IST record going?
West Indies Champions lost both of their 5:00 pm IST games, by 97 runs to South Africa Champions (4 October 2026) and by 36 runs to Australia Champions (11 October 2026). West Indies Champions won all three 9:00 pm IST games, the slot of this semi-final.
In each of those three wins the West Indies side won the toss and chose to bowl. Lendl Simmons made 55 not out off 33 balls as West Indies Champions reached 156 for 3 in 16.1 overs against England Champions on 7 October 2026.
The 9 October 2026 chase was bigger. Bangladesh Champions made 218 for 4, and Chadwick Walton made 90 not out off 43 balls as West Indies Champions reached 221 for 5 in 19.1 overs; Chris Gayle made 56 off 25 balls in that win over Bangladesh Champions.
Chadwick Walton then made 60 off 43 balls against India Champions (13 October 2026), as West Indies Champions reached 111 for 4 in 14.5 overs to win by six wickets.
Key Matchups: Ben Hilfenhaus and Fawad Ahmed against the West Indies batting
Chadwick Walton vs Ben Hilfenhaus: Ben Hilfenhaus took 3 for 13 in four overs against West Indies Champions on 11 October 2026 and was player of the match, as the West Indies side were bowled out for 83 in 18.1 overs. Chadwick Walton made 90 not out off 43 balls against Bangladesh Champions (9 October 2026).
Chris Gayle vs Fawad Ahmed: Fawad Ahmed took 3 for 21 in four overs in the same 11 October 2026 game against West Indies Champions. Chris Gayle made 60 off 31 balls against South Africa Champions (4 October 2026), and Australia Champions need him out early.
D'Arcy Short vs Sheldon Cottrell: Sheldon Cottrell took 3 for 31 in three overs against Australia Champions on 11 October 2026, when the Australian side were bowled out for 119 in 16.2 overs. D'Arcy Short made 34 off 16 balls against West Indies Champions in that game.
🤝 Head-to-Head Record
Australia Champions have won all three World Championship of Legends meetings between these sides: by 55 runs on 10 July 2024, by eight wickets at Northampton on 23 July 2025 and by 36 runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 11 October 2026.
The latest meeting was low-scoring. Australia Champions won the toss, batted and were bowled out for 119 in 16.2 overs, and West Indies Champions were bowled out for 83 in 18.1 overs.
🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah has staged every game of the 2026 tournament and hosts this semi-final.
- Pitch: The 11 October 2026 meeting here produced 119 all out and 83 all out, while West Indies Champions made 221 for 5 in 19.1 overs to beat Bangladesh Champions' 218 for 4 (9 October 2026).
- Start: 9:00 pm IST (15:30 UTC), an evening start; all five Australia Champions league games in 2026 started at 5:00 pm IST.
- Toss: Toss call: Field first — West Indies Champions chose to bowl after winning the toss against England Champions, Bangladesh Champions and India Champions in October 2026 and won all three games, and we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 60%. See our toss analysis for AUSCH vs WICH, locked in before the coin lands.
Match Analysis: where West Indies Champions can turn it around
The game is likely to turn on the toss and the start time. Australia Champions chose to bat after four of their five toss wins, all in 5:00 pm IST games, while West Indies Champions chose to bowl every time they won the toss and won all three of those games.
If West Indies Champions chase again, Chadwick Walton is the key: Chadwick Walton made 90 not out off 43 balls against Bangladesh Champions on 9 October 2026 and 60 off 43 against India Champions on 13 October 2026. If Australia Champions bowl as they did in the 11 October 2026 game, when West Indies Champions were bowled out for 83, the favourites hold the edge.
Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Prediction: Australia Champions to reach the final
Our AI model predicts Australia Champions to win with a 68.2% chance, against 31.8% for West Indies Champions. That is a 68% chance for the Australian side, who have beaten West Indies Champions in all three World Championship of Legends meetings.
The prices are fair rather than generous: Australia Champions at 1.38 and West Indies Champions at 3.05 both sit under our fair odds of 1.47 and 3.14. Our toss call is field first (60%), and the winner plays the final on 18 October 2026.
📊 Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Australia Champions
|68.2%
|70.4%
|1.38
|1.47
|West Indies Champions
|31.8%
|29.6%
|3.05
|3.14
Efficiently priced. Australia Champions at 1.38 sit under our fair odds of 1.47, and West Indies Champions at 3.05 sit under 3.14, so the match-winner market has this about right. The toss is the sharper angle: our call is field first. Odds captured on 15 October 2026.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions in the World Championship of Legends 2026?
Our AI model predicts Australia Champions to beat West Indies Champions with a 68.2% win probability in the second semi-final at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 16 October 2026. Australia Champions have won all three World Championship of Legends meetings between the sides, the latest by 36 runs in October 2026.
What is the toss prediction for Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions?
Our toss call for Australia Champions against West Indies Champions (16 October 2026) is field first, and we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 60%. West Indies Champions chose to bowl after each of their three toss wins in the 2026 tournament.
What are the odds for Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions?
At the time of writing (15 October 2026), Australia Champions are 1.38 and West Indies Champions are 3.05. Our fair odds are 1.47 and 3.14, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced and the toss is the better angle.
Have Australia Champions and West Indies Champions played each other before?
Yes. Australia Champions won all three World Championship of Legends meetings: by 55 runs on 10 July 2024, by eight wickets at Northampton on 23 July 2025 and by 36 runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 11 October 2026.
Who are the key players for Australia Champions and West Indies Champions?
For Australia Champions, D'Arcy Short made 66 off 25 balls against South Africa Champions on 9 October 2026. For West Indies Champions, Chadwick Walton made 90 not out off 43 balls against Bangladesh Champions on 9 October 2026.
What time does Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions start?
Australia Champions against West Indies Champions starts at 9:00 pm IST (15:30 UTC) on 16 October 2026 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The winner plays the final on 18 October 2026.
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