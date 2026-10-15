Australia Champions start as favourites.

Our AI model predicts Australia Champions to beat West Indies Champions with a 68.2% win probability in the second semi-final of the World Championship of Legends at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 16 October 2026 (9:00 pm IST, 15:30 UTC). Australia Champions won all three World Championship of Legends meetings between these teams, the latest by 36 runs on 11 October 2026, while West Indies Champions won all three of their 9:00 pm IST games in October 2026.

Can D'Arcy Short give Australia Champions another fast start?

Australia Champions chose to bat after winning the toss against Bangladesh Champions, South Africa Champions, West Indies Champions and England Champions in October 2026. The exception was the opener (3 October 2026), when Australia Champions chose to bowl and lost to India Champions by 46 runs, although D'Arcy Short made 65 off 28 balls against India Champions.

Batting first has brought mixed results. Australia Champions made 203 for 6 to beat Bangladesh Champions by 37 runs (7 October 2026), with David Warner making 66 off 38 balls, but South Africa Champions reached 210 for 2 in 15.4 overs against Australia Champions' 209 for 5 two days later, on 9 October 2026.

D'Arcy Short has given Australia Champions fast starts. D'Arcy Short made 66 off 25 balls against South Africa Champions (9 October 2026) and 60 off 25 against England Champions (14 October 2026), when Jonathan Wells added 58 not out off 32 and Australia Champions made 218 for 6 to win by 16 runs.

Can West Indies Champions keep their 9:00 pm IST record going?

West Indies Champions lost both of their 5:00 pm IST games, by 97 runs to South Africa Champions (4 October 2026) and by 36 runs to Australia Champions (11 October 2026). West Indies Champions won all three 9:00 pm IST games, the slot of this semi-final.

In each of those three wins the West Indies side won the toss and chose to bowl. Lendl Simmons made 55 not out off 33 balls as West Indies Champions reached 156 for 3 in 16.1 overs against England Champions on 7 October 2026.

The 9 October 2026 chase was bigger. Bangladesh Champions made 218 for 4, and Chadwick Walton made 90 not out off 43 balls as West Indies Champions reached 221 for 5 in 19.1 overs; Chris Gayle made 56 off 25 balls in that win over Bangladesh Champions.

Chadwick Walton then made 60 off 43 balls against India Champions (13 October 2026), as West Indies Champions reached 111 for 4 in 14.5 overs to win by six wickets.

Key Matchups: Ben Hilfenhaus and Fawad Ahmed against the West Indies batting

Chadwick Walton vs Ben Hilfenhaus: Ben Hilfenhaus took 3 for 13 in four overs against West Indies Champions on 11 October 2026 and was player of the match, as the West Indies side were bowled out for 83 in 18.1 overs. Chadwick Walton made 90 not out off 43 balls against Bangladesh Champions (9 October 2026).

Chris Gayle vs Fawad Ahmed: Fawad Ahmed took 3 for 21 in four overs in the same 11 October 2026 game against West Indies Champions. Chris Gayle made 60 off 31 balls against South Africa Champions (4 October 2026), and Australia Champions need him out early.

D'Arcy Short vs Sheldon Cottrell: Sheldon Cottrell took 3 for 31 in three overs against Australia Champions on 11 October 2026, when the Australian side were bowled out for 119 in 16.2 overs. D'Arcy Short made 34 off 16 balls against West Indies Champions in that game.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Australia Champions have won all three World Championship of Legends meetings between these sides: by 55 runs on 10 July 2024, by eight wickets at Northampton on 23 July 2025 and by 36 runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 11 October 2026. The latest meeting was low-scoring. Australia Champions won the toss, batted and were bowled out for 119 in 16.2 overs, and West Indies Champions were bowled out for 83 in 18.1 overs.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah has staged every game of the 2026 tournament and hosts this semi-final. Pitch: The 11 October 2026 meeting here produced 119 all out and 83 all out, while West Indies Champions made 221 for 5 in 19.1 overs to beat Bangladesh Champions' 218 for 4 (9 October 2026).

The 11 October 2026 meeting here produced 119 all out and 83 all out, while West Indies Champions made 221 for 5 in 19.1 overs to beat Bangladesh Champions' 218 for 4 (9 October 2026). Start: 9:00 pm IST (15:30 UTC), an evening start; all five Australia Champions league games in 2026 started at 5:00 pm IST.

9:00 pm IST (15:30 UTC), an evening start; all five Australia Champions league games in 2026 started at 5:00 pm IST. Toss: Toss call: Field first — West Indies Champions chose to bowl after winning the toss against England Champions, Bangladesh Champions and India Champions in October 2026 and won all three games, and we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 60%. See our toss analysis for AUSCH vs WICH, locked in before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: where West Indies Champions can turn it around

The game is likely to turn on the toss and the start time. Australia Champions chose to bat after four of their five toss wins, all in 5:00 pm IST games, while West Indies Champions chose to bowl every time they won the toss and won all three of those games.

If West Indies Champions chase again, Chadwick Walton is the key: Chadwick Walton made 90 not out off 43 balls against Bangladesh Champions on 9 October 2026 and 60 off 43 against India Champions on 13 October 2026. If Australia Champions bowl as they did in the 11 October 2026 game, when West Indies Champions were bowled out for 83, the favourites hold the edge.

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Prediction: Australia Champions to reach the final

Our AI model predicts Australia Champions to win with a 68.2% chance, against 31.8% for West Indies Champions. That is a 68% chance for the Australian side, who have beaten West Indies Champions in all three World Championship of Legends meetings.

The prices are fair rather than generous: Australia Champions at 1.38 and West Indies Champions at 3.05 both sit under our fair odds of 1.47 and 3.14. Our toss call is field first (60%), and the winner plays the final on 18 October 2026.