Warriors narrowly over Western Province in Gqeberha.

Our AI model predicts Warriors to beat Western Province with a 50.1% win probability in the CSA Pro20 Cup Super Eights at St George's Park, Gqeberha on Saturday 31 October 2026, at 9:30 pm IST (16:00 UTC). It is the first Super Eights game for both sides. The bookmakers lean the same way and make Warriors slight favourites at 1.80.

Can Thomas Kaber's wickets carry Warriors through?

Warriors began with a seven-wicket defeat by North West Dragons in Centurion on 25 September 2026, after making 128 for 6. Four days later in Gqeberha, Jordan Hermann made 70 off 45 balls as Warriors posted 175 for 4 and beat Limpopo by 35 runs. Thomas Kaber took 4 for 25 in the Limpopo innings.

The game against Lions on 4 October was abandoned because of rain without a toss. On 8 October, Northern Cape Heat chose to bat in Gqeberha and were held to 83 for 9, with Beuran Hendricks taking 2 for 20. Warriors needed only 11 overs to reach 88 for 3 and win by seven wickets.

In Oudtshoorn on 16 October 2026, Thomas Kaber took 3 for 10 as Garden Route Badgers were all out for 68. Matthew de Villiers then made 50 not out off 26 balls in a nine-wicket win. At Kingsmead, Durban on 20 October, Warriors won the toss and bowled, and Beuran Hendricks took 3 for 26 as Dolphins were all out for 116. Warriors won that game by six wickets.

Their last pool game went the other way. At Buffalo Park, East London on 24 October 2026, Warriors won the toss, batted and made 136 for 8, with JP King making 50 off 41 balls. Eastern Cape Iinyathi reached 139 for 3 in 18.1 overs to win by seven wickets.

Joshua van Heerden and Kashief Joseph drive the Western Province batting

Western Province opened with a five-wicket defeat by Titans at SuperSport Park, Centurion on 25 September 2026, despite making 186 for 4 with Joshua van Heerden on 64 off 37 balls. At Newlands two days later, Josh Breed took 3 for 31 in the Knights innings. Daniel Smith then made 86 not out off 46 balls as Western Province reached 169 for 5 to win by five wickets.

Joshua van Heerden made 88 not out off 46 balls at Newlands on 4 October 2026, as Western Province made 200 for 4 to beat South Africa Emerging Players by six wickets. George Linde took 2 for 15 as Eastern Storm were held to 130 for 7 at Newlands on 6 October, and Western Province won by nine wickets.

In White River on 10 October, Western Province won the toss, batted and made 136 for 7. George Linde then took 4 for 18 as Mpumalanga Rhinos were all out for 111, a 25-run win. Kashief Joseph made 82 off 41 balls at Newlands on 14 October as Western Province reached 175 for 4 to beat Boland by six wickets.

Their last pool game was cut by rain. In Pietermaritzburg on 25 October 2026, KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers made 164 for 3 in 17 overs, with Josh Breed taking 3 for 44. Western Province reached 117 for 5 in 12 overs and won by five wickets on the DLS method.

Key Matchups: Thomas Kaber against the Western Province top order

Thomas Kaber vs Joshua van Heerden: Thomas Kaber took 4 for 25 in the Limpopo innings on 29 September 2026. Joshua van Heerden made 88 not out off 46 balls against South Africa Emerging Players on 4 October 2026. Early wickets from Thomas Kaber would put Warriors in control.

George Linde vs Jordan Hermann: George Linde took 4 for 18 in the Mpumalanga Rhinos innings on 10 October 2026. Jordan Hermann made 70 off 45 balls against Limpopo on 29 September 2026, and 47 off 29 against Northern Cape Heat on 8 October 2026.

Beuran Hendricks vs Kashief Joseph: Beuran Hendricks took 3 for 26 in the Dolphins innings on 20 October 2026. Kashief Joseph made 82 off 41 balls against Boland on 14 October 2026.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Warriors beat Western Province by six wickets at St George's Park, Gqeberha on 7 November 2025 in the CSA T20 Challenge. Western Province chose to bat and made 134 for 9. Warriors reached 135 for 4 in 15.3 overs. This is their first meeting of the 2026-27 CSA Pro20 Cup. The two sides played in different pools and had no common opponent in the pool stage.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss St George's Park, Gqeberha. The Warriors home ground hosts the first Super Eights game for both sides. Pitch: Warriors made 175 for 4 in Gqeberha on 29 September 2026 and beat Limpopo by 35 runs. Rain washed out the Lions game in Gqeberha on 4 October without a toss. Northern Cape Heat were held to 83 for 9 in Gqeberha on 8 October.

Warriors made 175 for 4 in Gqeberha on 29 September 2026 and beat Limpopo by 35 runs. Rain washed out the Lions game in Gqeberha on 4 October without a toss. Northern Cape Heat were held to 83 for 9 in Gqeberha on 8 October. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 63% for this evening game in Gqeberha. Western Province won the toss and bowled in their evening games (27 September, 6 October, 14 October 2026). Warriors bowled after winning the toss at Kingsmead on 20 October. See our public toss call for WRS vs WP on the dedicated page.

Match Analysis: where Warriors vs Western Province is won and lost

In chases, Western Province made 200 for 4 against South Africa Emerging Players (4 October 2026) and 175 for 4 against Boland (14 October). Warriors' bowlers bowled out Garden Route Badgers for 68 (16 October) and Dolphins for 116 (20 October).

When Warriors batted first on 24 October, 136 for 8 was not enough against Eastern Cape Iinyathi. If Western Province bowl first again, the Warriors top order needs a bigger total than that.

Warriors vs Western Province Prediction: Warriors by the narrowest margin

We back Warriors at 50.1%, which rounds to 50%, so this is a finely balanced game. Thomas Kaber and Beuran Hendricks need early wickets against a Western Province top order that made 200 for 4 on 4 October.

Warriors' price sits under our fair odds and Western Province's matches it, so the match-winner market is fairly priced. The toss is the angle, and we expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 63%.