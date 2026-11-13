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Lions vs Western Province Toss Prediction (LIO vs WP)

T20 · 2nd Semi-Final · CSA T20 Challenge 2026 · Newlands, Cape Town

Toss 17:00 IST (expected) Sat 14 Nov · Match 17:30 IST · 14:00 local Toss in 21 h 56 min

Our toss call Bowl first 67% We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 67%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament This tournament 37 of 68 bowl

Lions 4 of 6 bowl

Western Province 5 of 6 bowl

What we know about this toss What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates. This tournament 37 of 68 bowl Bowl Bat Bowl Bowl Bowl The latest 12 of the 68 tosses in this tournament In this tournament, 37 of the 68 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 11 November 2026. Warriors bowled

Boland batted

Western Province bowled

Titans bowled

Eastern Storm bowled

Lions bowled

Boland bowled

Dolphins bowled

Boland batted

Lions batted

Boland bowled

Warriors bowled Lions 4 of 6 bowl Bowl Bat Bowl Bowl Bowl Lions' 6 toss wins in this tournament In this tournament, Lions chose to bowl in 4 of their 6 toss wins. On 7 November 2026 they bowled. bowled

batted

bowled

bowled

bowled

batted Western Province 5 of 6 bowl Bowl Bowl Bowl Bat Bowl Western Province's 6 toss wins in this tournament In this tournament, Western Province chose to bowl in 5 of their 6 toss wins. On 10 November 2026 they bowled. bowled

bowled

bowled

batted

bowled

bowled Newlands 5 of 6 bowl Bowl Bowl Bowl Bowl Bat All 6 tosses at Newlands in this tournament At Newlands in this tournament, 5 of the 6 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 10 November 2026. Chasing sides won 5 of the 6 decided games. Western Province bowled, Western Province won

Lions bowled, Western Province won

Western Province bowled, Western Province won

Western Province bowled, Western Province won

South Africa Emerging Players batted, Western Province won

Western Province bowled, Western Province won Ground Newlands, Cape Town Start Daytime start, 14 November, 17:30 IST / 14:00 local Forecast 23°C · humidity 56% · clear skies · windy Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 13 November, 17:39 IST.

What the toss does to the odds Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win. Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop. Lions Market odds, checked 19:00 IST After the toss, 17:00 IST 1.63 1.55 1.60 1.65 1.70 Fri 17:30 now 1.68 1.58 Odds now 1.63 · 58% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 1.58 · 60% to win

Loses toss, bats first 1.68 · 56% to win Bet at 1.63 → Western Province Market odds, checked 19:00 IST After the toss, 17:00 IST 2.28 2.10 2.20 2.30 2.40 Fri 17:30 now 2.38 2.18 Odds now 2.28 · 42% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 2.18 · 44% to win

Loses toss, bats first 2.38 · 40% to win Bet at 2.28 →

How we made this Lions vs Western Province toss prediction We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions. Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss prediction approach.

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LIO vs WP toss prediction FAQ Who will win the LIO vs WP toss? ⌄ Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 67%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 17:00 IST on 14 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. What will the toss winner choose in LIO vs WP? ⌄ We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 67%. In this tournament, Lions chose to bowl in 4 of their 6 toss wins. In this tournament, Western Province chose to bowl in 5 of their 6 toss wins. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. What time is the LIO vs WP toss? ⌄ The toss is expected at 17:00 IST on 14 November, 30 minutes before the 17:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. What did toss winners choose at Newlands, Cape Town? ⌄ At Newlands in this tournament, 5 of the 6 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 10 November 2026. Chasing sides won 5 of the 6 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.