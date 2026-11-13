Lions vs Western Province Toss Prediction (LIO vs WP)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 67%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What toss winners chose in this tournament
- This tournament37 of 68 bowl
- Lions4 of 6 bowl
- Western Province5 of 6 bowl
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This tournament37 of 68 bowl The latest 12 of the 68 tosses in this tournament
In this tournament, 37 of the 68 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 11 November 2026.
- 11 November 2026Warriors bowled
- 11 November 2026Boland batted
- 10 November 2026Western Province bowled
- 8 November 2026Titans bowled
- 8 November 2026Eastern Storm bowled
- 7 November 2026Lions bowled
- 7 November 2026Boland bowled
- 6 November 2026Dolphins bowled
- 5 November 2026Boland batted
- 1 November 2026Lions batted
- 1 November 2026Boland bowled
- 31 October 2026Warriors bowled
Lions4 of 6 bowl Lions' 6 toss wins in this tournament
In this tournament, Lions chose to bowl in 4 of their 6 toss wins. On 7 November 2026 they bowled.
- 7 November 2026bowled
- 1 November 2026batted
- 28 October 2026bowled
- 24 October 2026bowled
- 18 October 2026bowled
- 27 September 2026batted
Western Province5 of 6 bowl Western Province's 6 toss wins in this tournament
In this tournament, Western Province chose to bowl in 5 of their 6 toss wins. On 10 November 2026 they bowled.
- 10 November 2026bowled
- 25 October 2026bowled
- 14 October 2026bowled
- 10 October 2026batted
- 6 October 2026bowled
- 27 September 2026bowled
Newlands5 of 6 bowl All 6 tosses at Newlands in this tournament
At Newlands in this tournament, 5 of the 6 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 10 November 2026. Chasing sides won 5 of the 6 decided games.
- 10 November 2026Western Province bowled, Western Province won
- 7 November 2026Lions bowled, Western Province won
- 14 October 2026Western Province bowled, Western Province won
- 6 October 2026Western Province bowled, Western Province won
- 4 October 2026South Africa Emerging Players batted, Western Province won
- 27 September 2026Western Province bowled, Western Province won
- Ground
- Newlands, Cape Town
- Start
- Daytime start, 14 November, 17:30 IST / 14:00 local
- Forecast
- 23°C · humidity 56% · clear skies · windyWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 13 November, 17:39 IST.
What the toss does to the odds
Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.
Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.
Lions
- Odds now1.63 · 58% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first1.58 · 60% to win
- Loses toss, bats first1.68 · 56% to win
Western Province
- Odds now2.28 · 42% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first2.18 · 44% to win
- Loses toss, bats first2.38 · 40% to win
Best odds · match winner
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How we made this Lions vs Western Province toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss prediction approach.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
LIO vs WP toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the LIO vs WP toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 67%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 17:00 IST on 14 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in LIO vs WP?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 67%. In this tournament, Lions chose to bowl in 4 of their 6 toss wins. In this tournament, Western Province chose to bowl in 5 of their 6 toss wins. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call.
What time is the LIO vs WP toss?
The toss is expected at 17:00 IST on 14 November, 30 minutes before the 17:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What did toss winners choose at Newlands, Cape Town?
At Newlands in this tournament, 5 of the 6 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 10 November 2026. Chasing sides won 5 of the 6 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
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