Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Toss Prediction (MR vs PS)
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to field.
Toss winner odds · CricketFlip · from ₹10View toss markets
How we made this Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how the toss call is built.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
MR vs PS toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the MR vs PS toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 14:10 IST on 12 December. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in MR vs PS?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What time is the MR vs PS toss?
The toss is expected at 14:10 IST on 12 December, 30 minutes before the 14:40 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
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