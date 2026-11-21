We back Perth Scorchers Women, at 66.1%.

The Scorchers beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 28 runs in Brisbane in their last WBBL meeting (19 November 2026).

Hobart won the four WBBL meetings before that one (10 November 2024, 23 November 2024, 29 November 2025, 13 December 2025).

Which team is stronger, Perth Scorchers Women or Hobart Hurricanes Women?

Perth Scorchers Women, and Beth Mooney's batting is a big part of the gap.

Beth Mooney made 58 not out off 40 balls for Perth Scorchers Women when they beat Melbourne Renegades Women by 9 wickets in Perth (31 October 2026).

Sophie Devine took 4 for 19 for the Scorchers in a 15-run win over Melbourne Stars Women at Junction Oval (2 November 2026).

Sophie Devine made 55 off 24 balls for the Scorchers when they beat the Stars by 6 wickets at North Sydney Oval (8 November 2026).

Adelaide Strikers Women made 202 for 4 at the W.A.C.A. Ground and beat the Scorchers by 51 runs (14 November 2026).

Freya Kemp made 40 off 20 balls for the Scorchers against Hobart Hurricanes Women in Brisbane (19 November 2026).

The Hurricanes started with an 18-run defeat to Melbourne Stars Women, who made 192 for 4 at Junction Oval (29 October 2026).

Sydney Sixers Women bowled Hobart out for 109 at Drummoyne Oval and won by 87 runs (1 November 2026).

Brisbane Heat Women bowled the Hurricanes out for 86 at Bellerive Oval, then won by 10 wickets (14 November 2026).

The Hurricanes beat Sydney Thunder Women by 8 wickets at Bellerive Oval in Hobart (21 November 2026).

Key matchups: Beth Mooney against Nicola Carey, Chloe Ainsworth against Maddy Green

Beth Mooney against Nicola Carey. Beth Mooney made 80 not out off 55 balls for Perth Scorchers Women in a 17-run win over Sydney Thunder Women at Drummoyne Oval (5 November 2026).

Nicola Carey, the Hobart captain, took 3 for 14 for Hobart Hurricanes Women against the Scorchers in Brisbane (19 November 2026).

How long Mooney bats against Carey may set the Scorchers' total.

Chloe Ainsworth against Maddy Green. Maddy Green made 51 off 32 balls for Hobart Hurricanes Women against the Scorchers in Brisbane (19 November 2026).

Chloe Ainsworth bowled Maddy Green in that game and finished with 4 for 27 for the Scorchers (19 November 2026).

Her overs at Green may decide how many Hobart make.

PS-W vs HH-W head to head Hurricanes, WBBL November 2024 to November 2026 4 Scorchers, WBBL November 2024 to November 2026 1 Hobart Hurricanes Women lead 4-1 in their five most recent WBBL meetings, from 10 November 2024 to 19 November 2026. Newest first. 19 November 2026 · Allan Border Field, Brisbane Scorchers by 28 runs 13 December 2025 · Bellerive Oval, Hobart Hurricanes by 8 wickets (Final) 29 November 2025 · Bellerive Oval, Hobart Hurricanes by 7 wickets 23 November 2024 · W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth Hurricanes by 3 wickets 10 November 2024 · Sydney Cricket Ground Hurricanes by 72 runs Lizelle Lee made 77 not out off 44 balls for Hobart Hurricanes Women when they beat the Scorchers by 8 wickets in the 2025-26 Final at Bellerive Oval (13 December 2025).

PS-W vs HH-W pitch report: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth Chasing has the edge. The side batting second won at the W.A.C.A. Ground on 31 October and 11 November 2026, and only the Strikers defended a total there, with 202 for 4 on 14 November 2026. WBBL 2026 games at the ground, newest first 14 November 2026 Strikers 202 for 4 · Scorchers 151 for 9, Strikers won by 51 runs. 11 November 2026 Thunder 159 for 5 · Scorchers 160 for 6, Scorchers won by 4 wickets. 31 October 2026 Renegades 136 for 6 · Scorchers 138 for 1, Scorchers won by 9 wickets. Weather Dry, about 20°C at the start and cooling to 18°C, with light cloud. Forecast read 21 November, 17:52 IST. The Scorchers chose to bowl after winning the toss against Melbourne Renegades Women at the W.A.C.A. Ground and won by 9 wickets (31 October 2026).

Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women prediction: we back the Scorchers at 66%

We back the Scorchers, 66.1%, with the market at 63.7%.

Their bowling is the first reason, after Chloe Ainsworth's 4 for 27 helped dismiss Hobart for 120 in Brisbane (19 November 2026).

Beth Mooney is the second, with 58 not out for the Scorchers against the Renegades in Perth (31 October 2026).

Hobart's 33.9% rests on the rivalry, where they won the 2025-26 Final by 8 wickets at Bellerive Oval (13 December 2025).

Melbet's 1.49 on the Scorchers at 18:01 IST (21 November) sits just under our fair 1.51.

What decides PS-W vs HH-W

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 68%, though Sydney Thunder Women (11 November 2026) and Adelaide Strikers Women (14 November 2026) both batted first after winning the toss in Perth.

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 68%, though Sydney Thunder Women (11 November 2026) and Adelaide Strikers Women (14 November 2026) both batted first after winning the toss in Perth. Beth Mooney. She made 80 not out off 55 balls for Perth Scorchers Women against Sydney Thunder Women (5 November 2026).

She made 80 not out off 55 balls for Perth Scorchers Women against Sydney Thunder Women (5 November 2026). Lizelle Lee. She made 77 not out off 44 balls for Hobart Hurricanes Women in the 2025-26 Final against the Scorchers (13 December 2025).