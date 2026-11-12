50 overs · Final · ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 · Al Amerat Cricket Ground

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 61%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

At Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in this tournament, 4 of the 7 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 12 November 2026. Chasing sides won 5 of the 7 decided games.

All 7 tosses at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in this tournament

In this tournament, 9 of the 14 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 12 November 2026.

The latest 12 of the 14 tosses in this tournament

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

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How we made this Pakistan U19 vs India U19 toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss methodology.