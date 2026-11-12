Toss predictions
KAG v SPR Bowl first 63% 13/11 12:15 IST UT v EE Bowl first 80% 13/11 17:00 IST RDC v YL Bowl first 82% 13/11 19:15 IST ARA v UBL Bowl first 92% 13/11 21:30 IST HH-W v BH-W Bowl first 71% 14/11 10:10 IST PS-W v AS-W Bowl first 62% 14/11 13:40 IST RDC v UT Bowl first 82% 14/11 17:00 IST ARA v EE Bowl first 85% 14/11 19:15 IST YL v UBL Bowl first 91% 14/11 21:30 IST SS-W v MR-W Bowl first 70% 15/11 05:30 IST ST-W v MS-W Bowl first 72% 16/11 13:40 IST

Pakistan U19 vs India U19 Toss Prediction (PAKU19 vs INDU19)

50 overs · Final · ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 · Al Amerat Cricket Ground
Toss 10:00 IST (expected)
Sat 14 Nov · Match 10:30 IST · 09:00 local
Our toss call
Bowl first 61%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 61%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament

  • This tournament9 of 14 bowl
  • Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2)4 of 7 bowl

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 508 of 791 right →
Pakistan U19 vs India U19 match prediction →

What we know about this toss

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

This tournament9 of 14 bowl The latest 12 of the 14 tosses in this tournament

In this tournament, 9 of the 14 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 12 November 2026.

  • 12 November 2026Bangladesh U19 batted
  • 12 November 2026Afghanistan U19 batted
  • 10 November 2026United Arab Emirates U19 bowled
  • 10 November 2026Nepal U19 bowled
  • 9 November 2026Bangladesh U19 batted
  • 9 November 2026Sri Lanka U19 bowled
  • 8 November 2026United Arab Emirates U19 bowled
  • 8 November 2026India U19 batted
  • 7 November 2026Afghanistan U19 bowled
  • 7 November 2026Sri Lanka U19 bowled
  • 6 November 2026Pakistan U19 bowled
  • 6 November 2026India U19 bowled
Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2)4 of 7 bowl All 7 tosses at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in this tournament

At Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in this tournament, 4 of the 7 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 12 November 2026. Chasing sides won 5 of the 7 decided games.

  • 12 November 2026Afghanistan U19 batted, India U19 won
  • 10 November 2026United Arab Emirates U19 bowled, India U19 won
  • 9 November 2026Bangladesh U19 batted, Bangladesh U19 won
  • 8 November 2026India U19 batted, Pakistan U19 won
  • 7 November 2026Afghanistan U19 bowled, Afghanistan U19 won
  • 6 November 2026Pakistan U19 bowled, Pakistan U19 won
  • 5 November 2026Sri Lanka U19 bowled, Sri Lanka U19 won
Ground
Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2)
Start
Daytime start, 14 November, 10:30 IST / 09:00 local
Forecast
26°C · humidity 56% · clear skiesWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 13 November, 02:38 IST.

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How we made this Pakistan U19 vs India U19 toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss methodology.

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PAKU19 vs INDU19 toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the PAKU19 vs INDU19 toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 61%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 14 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in PAKU19 vs INDU19?

We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 61%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What time is the PAKU19 vs INDU19 toss?

The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 14 November, 30 minutes before the 10:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What did toss winners choose at Al Amerat Cricket Ground?

At Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in this tournament, 4 of the 7 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 12 November 2026. Chasing sides won 5 of the 7 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

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