Chitwan Rhinos are our pick at 64.4%.

Our AI model gives Chitwan Rhinos a 64.4% chance against Sudur Paschim in the 11th Match of the Nepal Premier League 2026, in Kirtipur on 2 November 2026. Chitwan beat Biratnagar Kings by 8 runs on 27 October 2026, while Sudur Paschim beat Pokhara Avengers on 28 October but lost to Lumbini Lions (26 October) and Biratnagar (31 October 2026).

Can Dawid Malan and Kamal Airee lead Chitwan Rhinos again?

Chitwan Rhinos opened their season with an 8-run win over Biratnagar Kings on 27 October 2026. Biratnagar won the toss and chose to field, and Chitwan made 157 for 3 in their 20 overs.

Dawid Malan top-scored for Chitwan with 70 from 50 balls in that 27 October game. Ravi Bopara, who captained the side, finished on 32 not out from 26 balls against Biratnagar that day. Dan Mousley added an unbeaten 29 from 22 balls in the same 27 October innings.

Biratnagar Kings were then all out for 149 in 19.3 overs. Kamal Airee took 4 for 26 in his four overs against Biratnagar on 27 October, finishing as player of the match. Rijan Dhakal took 2 for 25 from three overs in that game as the chase fell short.

Chitwan's next game, against Lumbini Lions on 31 October 2026, was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Can Dipendra Singh Airee steady Sudur Paschim?

The Royals lost their opening game to Lumbini Lions by 7 wickets on 26 October 2026. Lumbini won the toss and fielded, and Sudur Paschim were all out for 87 in 17.2 overs. Lumbini reached 88 for 3 in 9.5 overs.

Sudur Paschim answered against Pokhara Avengers on 28 October 2026. They won the toss and fielded, and Pokhara made 145 for 7. Anil Kharel took 3 for 23 in three overs against Pokhara that day.

Dipendra Singh Airee then made 51 not out from 36 balls against Pokhara (28 October 2026). His side reached 148 for 4 in 16.5 overs and won by 6 wickets. Ishan Pandey added 37 from 31 balls in that 28 October chase, and the captain was player of the match.

The game against Biratnagar Kings on 31 October 2026 was cut to five overs a side. Sudur Paschim won the toss and fielded, and Biratnagar made 105 for 2. Abinash Bohara took 2 for 28 in his two overs against Biratnagar that day.

Sudur Paschim replied with 70 for 3 in five overs and lost by 35 runs. Scott Kuggeleijn hit 28 not out from six balls in that 31 October game. Saif Zaib made 17 from 10 balls in the same innings.

Key matchups: Kamal Airee against Sudur Paschim's top order, Dawid Malan against Anil Kharel

Kamal Airee against Sudur Paschim's top order: Kamal Airee took 4 for 26 against Biratnagar Kings on 27 October 2026. The Royals were all out for 87 against Lumbini Lions on 26 October 2026, so early wickets would test them again.

Dawid Malan against Anil Kharel: Dawid Malan made 70 from 50 balls against Biratnagar Kings on 27 October 2026. Anil Kharel took 3 for 23 against Pokhara Avengers on 28 October 2026. His overs into Chitwan's top order could decide the powerplay.

Dipendra Singh Airee against Chitwan's attack: Dipendra Singh Airee made 51 not out against Pokhara Avengers on 28 October 2026. Chitwan bowled Biratnagar Kings out for 149 on 27 October 2026, and the Sudur Paschim captain is the batter they need to remove.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Chitwan Rhinos beat Sudur Paschim by 33 runs at Kirtipur on 8 December 2024. Chitwan won the toss, batted first and made 164 for 5. In reply, Sudur Paschim were all out for 131 in 18.2 overs. Sudur Paschim won the 4 December 2025 meeting at the same ground by 49 runs. Chitwan won the toss and fielded, and Sudur Paschim made 169 for 4. Chitwan were then all out for 120 in 17.1 overs.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur hosts this 11th Match, a day/night game. Pitch: Pokhara Avengers made 145 for 7 on 28 October 2026, and the Royals passed it with 148 for 4 in 16.5 overs. On 27 October 2026, Chitwan Rhinos made 157 for 3 and Biratnagar Kings were all out for 149.

Pokhara Avengers made 145 for 7 on 28 October 2026, and the Royals passed it with 148 for 4 in 16.5 overs. On 27 October 2026, Chitwan Rhinos made 157 for 3 and Biratnagar Kings were all out for 149. Start: 4:15 pm IST (10:45 UTC), a day/night game.

4:15 pm IST (10:45 UTC), a day/night game. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we expect the toss winner to field, at 75%. The Royals fielded after winning the toss against Pokhara Avengers on 28 October 2026 and against Biratnagar Kings on 31 October 2026. Biratnagar Kings fielded after winning the toss against Chitwan Rhinos on 27 October 2026. We log every toss call publicly — the Chitwan Rhinos vs Sudur Paschim Royals pick is on the toss page.

Match analysis: where Chitwan Rhinos vs Sudur Paschim will be won and lost

The powerplay looks like the battleground. Sudur Paschim were bowled out for 87 against Lumbini Lions on 26 October 2026. Kamal Airee is the bowler their top order has to see off.

Chitwan's batting runs deeper on recent evidence. Dawid Malan, Ravi Bopara and Dan Mousley each made runs on 27 October 2026, when Chitwan reached 157 for 3 and then defended it by 8 runs.

Sudur Paschim can chase when the top order holds. They ran down Pokhara's 145 for 7 with 19 balls to spare on 28 October 2026, with their captain unbeaten at the end. If Dipendra Singh Airee bats deep again, the game tightens.

Chitwan Rhinos vs Sudur Paschim Royals prediction: Chitwan at 64.4%, with the toss as the angle

Our AI model makes Chitwan Rhinos 64.4% favourites over Sudur Paschim. Chitwan beat Biratnagar Kings by 8 runs on 27 October 2026, and Sudur Paschim lost to Biratnagar by 35 runs on 31 October 2026, in a game cut to five overs a side.

Chitwan's 1.45 sits below our fair odds of 1.55, so the match-winner market is fairly priced. The toss is the angle, and we expect the toss winner to field first, at 75%.