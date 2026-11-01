Karnali Yaks vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Match 10 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Karnali Yaks predicted to win with 56.2% probability
Toss Prediction
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 60%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Karnali Yaks predicted to win with 56.2% probability
- • Karnali beat Janakpur Bolts by 19 runs (27 October 2026) and Biratnagar Kings by 4 wickets (29 October 2026)
- • Kathmandu Gorkhas were all out for 115 against Janakpur on 29 October 2026 and lost by 8 wickets
- • We expect the toss winner to field first, at 60%, in this day game
- • Karnali's 1.78 matches our fair odds and Kathmandu's 2.00 sits below their fair 2.28
Karnali Yaks are our pick at 56.2%.
Our AI model gives Karnali Yaks a 56.2% chance against Kathmandu Gorkhas in the 10th Match of the Nepal Premier League 2026, at Kirtipur on 2 November 2026. Karnali have beaten Janakpur Bolts and Biratnagar Kings this season. Kathmandu lost to Janakpur by 8 wickets on 29 October 2026, but they beat Karnali at this ground on 4 December 2024 and 30 November 2025.
Can Sompal Kami keep Karnali Yaks winning against Kathmandu?
Karnali Yaks beat Janakpur Bolts by 19 runs on 27 October 2026. Janakpur won the toss and fielded, and Karnali made 132 for 9. Janakpur were then bowled out for 113 in 19.3 overs.
Unish Thakuri was player of the match against Janakpur on 27 October 2026, taking 3 for 22. Hussain Talat took 3 for 26 in the same game, so the two shared six wickets.
Biratnagar Kings made 186 for 7 against Karnali on 29 October 2026. Karnali replied with 187 for 6 and won by 4 wickets with one ball to spare. Sompal Kami took 4 for 33 against Biratnagar in that game.
Kami then made an unbeaten 62 from 32 balls in the chase and was player of the match. Ariful Islam, who opens the batting, scored 43 from 29 balls against Janakpur on 27 October 2026. Ariful followed that with 32 from 12 balls against Biratnagar on 29 October 2026.
Karnali ended their 2025 season with a 3-run win over Janakpur on 7 December 2025. They defended 129 for 9 that night.
Can Kathmandu Gorkhas bounce back after their Janakpur defeat?
Kathmandu Gorkhas won the toss and chose to bat against Janakpur Bolts on 29 October 2026, in the day game. They were all out for 115 in 19.3 overs. Janakpur reached 116 for 2 with 16 balls to spare and won by 8 wickets.
Bhim Sharki made 33 from 29 balls in that innings, the top score for Kathmandu. Rashid Khan made 17 from 14 balls in the same innings. Karan KC captained the side and made 8 from 18 balls.
Kathmandu used nine bowlers as Janakpur knocked off the runs. Rashid bowled just one over, for 5 runs, so his workload on 2 November 2026 is one to watch.
Kathmandu's 2025 season ended in the Eliminator on 10 December 2025. They chose to bat against Lumbini Lions and were all out for 111. Lumbini made 112 for 6 and won by 4 wickets with 14 balls to spare.
Key matchups: Sompal Kami against Kathmandu's batting, Ariful Islam against Rashid Khan
Sompal Kami against Kathmandu's top order: Kami took 4 for 33 against Biratnagar on 29 October 2026. Kathmandu were bowled out for 115 earlier that day, so early wickets from Karnali's captain would test them again.
Unish Thakuri and Hussain Talat against Bhim Sharki: Thakuri and Talat took six wickets between them against Janakpur on 27 October 2026. Sharki was the top scorer for Kathmandu against Janakpur two days later, and they need a longer innings from him.
Ariful Islam against Rashid Khan: Ariful scored 32 from 12 balls against Biratnagar on 29 October 2026. Rashid bowled one over against Janakpur the same day, so how much Kathmandu use him against Karnali's openers could decide the powerplay.
🤝 Head-to-Head Record
Kathmandu beat Karnali by 3 wickets at Kirtipur on 4 December 2024, with three balls to spare. Karnali made 149 for 5 that day. Kathmandu replied with 153 for 7.
Kathmandu also won at Kirtipur on 30 November 2025, by 5 wickets with 12 balls to spare. Karnali won the toss, batted first and made 149 for 7. Kathmandu reached 155 for 5 in 18 overs.
🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur hosts this 10th Match, a day game.
- Pitch: Kathmandu were all out for 115 in the day game of 29 October 2026. Janakpur then made 116 for 2 in 17.2 overs. In the evening game that day Biratnagar made 186 for 7. Karnali then made 187 for 6 in 19.5 overs.
- Start: 12:15 pm IST (06:45 UTC), a day game.
- Toss: Toss call: Field first — we expect the toss winner to field, at 60%. Karnali Yaks fielded after winning the toss against Biratnagar Kings on 29 October 2026. Janakpur Bolts also chose to field on winning the toss against Karnali on 27 October 2026. Kathmandu Gorkhas batted after winning the toss against Janakpur in the day game of 29 October 2026. The Karnali Yaks vs Kathmandu Gorkhas toss page records our call before the toss and updates with the result.
Match analysis: where Karnali Yaks vs Kathmandu Gorkhas will be won and lost
Karnali's bowlers set this up. Janakpur were all out for 113 against them on 27 October 2026. Two days later Biratnagar posted 186 for 7, and Karnali still got home in the last over, with Sompal Kami unbeaten on 62.
Kathmandu's batting is the question. They were all out for 115 against Janakpur, and Bhim Sharki made 33 of those runs. Against this Karnali attack, Kathmandu need a stand through the middle overs, not another collapse.
The toss matters in a day game with a 12:15 pm IST start. Janakpur and then Karnali fielded on winning the toss in Karnali's games on 27 and 29 October 2026, while Kathmandu batted when they won it. If Kathmandu win it and bat again, Karnali chase, as they did against Biratnagar.
The head-to-head gives Kathmandu something to lean on. They won at Kirtipur on 4 December 2024 and again on 30 November 2025, both times with Karnali batting first. The price sits closer to even than our 56% does.
Karnali Yaks vs Kathmandu Gorkhas prediction: Karnali at 56.2%, with the toss as the angle
We back Karnali Yaks at 56.2%. Their captain, Sompal Kami, was player of the match against Biratnagar on 29 October 2026, and their attack bowled Janakpur out for 113 on 27 October 2026. Kathmandu need a far better batting day than their 115 all out.
Karnali's 1.78 matches our fair odds of 1.78, so the match-winner market is fairly priced. The toss is the angle, and we expect the toss winner to field first, at 60%.
📊 Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Karnali Yaks
|56.2%
|53.2%
|1.78
|1.78
|Kathmandu Gorkhas
|43.8%
|46.8%
|2.00
|2.28
The match-winner market is fairly priced. Karnali's 1.78 equals our fair odds of 1.78, and Kathmandu's 2.00 sits below their fair 2.28. Odds captured 1 November 2026.
Our model is 3 points above the market on Karnali Yaks. Here's why. Karnali beat Janakpur on 27 October 2026 and Biratnagar on 29 October 2026, while Kathmandu lost to Janakpur by 8 wickets the same day. The price may be leaning on Kathmandu's wins over Karnali on 4 December 2024 and 30 November 2025.
Nepal Premier League
Karnali Yaks vs Kathmandu Gorkhasodds
2 Nov 2026 · 12:15 IST
Match winner: Karnali Yaks 1.78 at Dafabet; Kathmandu Gorkhas 2.02 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 14:35–14:36 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1KAY
|2KAG
|Payout
|1 · Karnali Yaks ▲1.78
|2 · Kathmandu Gorkhas ▲2.00
|Payout94.2%
|1 · Karnali Yaks 1.77
|2 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 2.02
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Karnali Yaks 1.77
|2 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 2.02
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Karnali Yaks 1.77
|2 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 2.02
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Karnali Yaks 1.77
|2 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 2.02
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Karnali Yaks 1.77
|2 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 2.02
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Karnali Yaks 1.77
|2 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 2.02
|Payout94.5%
|Highest
|1 · Karnali Yaks1.78
|2 · Kathmandu Gorkhas2.02
|Payout–
1X2: Karnali Yaks 1.77, Tie 25.00, Kathmandu Gorkhas 2.02 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 14:35 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1KAY
|XTie
|2KAG
|Payout
|1 · Karnali Yaks 1.77
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 2.02
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Karnali Yaks 1.77
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 2.02
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Karnali Yaks 1.77
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 2.02
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Karnali Yaks 1.77
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 2.02
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Karnali Yaks 1.77
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 2.02
|Payout91.2%
|1 · Karnali Yaks 1.77
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Kathmandu Gorkhas 2.02
|Payout91.2%
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Karnali Yaks vs Kathmandu Gorkhas in the Nepal Premier League?
Our AI model makes Karnali Yaks 56.2% favourites over Kathmandu Gorkhas for the 10th Match at Kirtipur on 2 November 2026. Karnali beat Janakpur Bolts on 27 October 2026 and Biratnagar Kings on 29 October 2026, while Kathmandu lost to Janakpur by 8 wickets.
What is the toss prediction for Karnali Yaks vs Kathmandu Gorkhas?
We expect the toss winner to field first, at 60%, in this day game at Kirtipur on 2 November 2026. Karnali Yaks fielded after winning the toss against Biratnagar Kings on 29 October 2026, and Janakpur Bolts did the same against Karnali on 27 October 2026.
What are the odds for Karnali Yaks vs Kathmandu Gorkhas?
Karnali Yaks are 1.78 and Kathmandu Gorkhas 2.00 for the game on 2 November 2026. Our fair odds are 1.78 for Karnali and 2.28 for Kathmandu, so the match-winner market is fairly priced and the toss is the angle.
Have Karnali Yaks and Kathmandu Gorkhas met before?
Yes. Kathmandu Gorkhas beat Karnali Yaks by 3 wickets at Kirtipur on 4 December 2024. Kathmandu also beat Karnali by 5 wickets at the same ground on 30 November 2025, when Karnali won the toss and batted first.
Who captains Karnali Yaks and Kathmandu Gorkhas?
Sompal Kami captained Karnali Yaks against Biratnagar Kings on 29 October 2026 and took 4 for 33 in that game. Karan KC captained Kathmandu Gorkhas against Janakpur Bolts the same day, when Kathmandu were all out for 115.
How did Kathmandu Gorkhas do in their last game?
Kathmandu Gorkhas chose to bat against Janakpur Bolts on 29 October 2026 and were all out for 115 in 19.3 overs. Janakpur reached 116 for 2 with 16 balls to spare and won by 8 wickets. Bhim Sharki's 33 was the top score for Kathmandu.
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