Kuwait are our pick at 56%.

Our AI model predicts a Kuwait win over Qatar in the 33rd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi, on Thursday 22 October 2026. Kuwait won the two Challenge League meetings, in September 2024 (at this ground) and August 2025. Qatar took the latest 50-over meeting by four wickets in September 2026, which is why we rate Qatar higher than the market does.

Can Imal Liyanage carry Qatar against Kuwait?

Qatar's last 50-over game against Kuwait was a four-wicket win. That game was played in the ACC Men's Premier Cup at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval in Bangi, Malaysia, on 7 September 2026. Qatar won the toss and bowled. Kuwait were bowled out for 233 in 49.5 overs.

Qatar made 235 for 6 in 35.5 overs. Imal Liyanage made 56 off 81 balls in that win over Kuwait. Muhammad Asim made 48 from 35 deliveries in the same game.

Imal Liyanage is the batter Qatar lean on. When Qatar beat Kenya by eight wickets in St Saviour (24 August 2025), Imal Liyanage made 107 off 136 balls.

The Challenge League itself has been harder going. In the 2024 round in Nairobi, Qatar lost to Jersey by 168 runs (26 September 2024), to Kuwait (28 September), to Papua New Guinea by seven wickets (1 October), to Denmark (2 October) and to Kenya (4 October 2024), both by three wickets. In Jersey a year later, Qatar's games against Denmark (27 August 2025) and Papua New Guinea (30 August 2025) ended with no result, and Jersey beat Qatar by eight wickets (31 August 2025).

Qatar's T20 side played in Malaysia in October 2026, in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier A. Kuwait beat Qatar by 58 runs there on 5 October 2026. Qatar beat Myanmar by nine wickets (9 October 2026) and beat Bahrain by two wickets (14 October 2026).

Can Ali Zaheer and Kuwait's top order do it again?

Kuwait have beaten Qatar twice in the Challenge League. At this ground in September 2024 (28 September), Qatar won the toss and bowled, and Kuwait made 298 for 9 in 50 overs. Qatar were 141 for 5 after 28 overs when the game was decided on the DLS method. Kuwait won by 47 runs.

At Grainville in August 2025 (21 August), Kuwait won the toss and batted. Ali Zaheer made 99 off 107 balls as Kuwait reached 299 for 7. Qatar finished on 277 for 9, and Kuwait won by 22 runs.

Kuwait and Jersey both made 223 for 9 (23 August 2025), and the game was tied. Kuwait beat Papua New Guinea by four wickets (24 August 2025), with Mohammed Aslam making 55 off 50 balls. Kuwait beat Denmark by seven wickets (28 August 2025), with Ali Zaheer making 67 off 82 balls.

Kuwait's game against Kenya (30 August 2025) ended with no result. In the same T20 qualifier in Malaysia, Kuwait beat Qatar by 58 runs (5 October 2026) and Thailand by nine wickets (8 October 2026), and Bahrain beat Kuwait by six wickets (9 October 2026).

Key Matchups: Liyanage, Asim, Zaheer and Aslam

Imal Liyanage vs Kuwait's new-ball bowlers: Against Kuwait at Ruaraka (28 September 2024), Imal Liyanage made 71 off 73 balls. Against Kuwait in Jersey (21 August 2025), he made 54 off 65. If he bats deep again, Qatar have a platform.

Ali Zaheer vs Qatar's attack: Against Qatar, Ali Zaheer made 58 off 64 balls at Ruaraka (28 September 2024), 99 off 107 in Jersey (21 August 2025) and 47 off 76 in Bangi (7 September 2026). He is the batter Qatar most need to remove early.

Muhammad Asim vs Kuwait's middle overs: Muhammad Asim scored 94 from 70 deliveries when Qatar fell 22 runs short of Kuwait at Grainville (21 August 2025). He scores fast enough to change a chase in a few overs.

Mohammed Aslam vs Qatar's bowlers: Mohammed Aslam made 63 off 44 balls for Kuwait against Qatar at Ruaraka (28 September 2024) and 42 off 54 for Kuwait against Qatar in Bangi (7 September 2026). Nimish Lathief made 47 off 38 balls for Kuwait against Qatar in Bangi (7 September 2026).

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Kuwait won the two Challenge League meetings: by 47 runs on the DLS method at Ruaraka (28 September 2024) and by 22 runs at Grainville, St Saviour (21 August 2025). The most recent 50-over meeting went to Qatar, who beat Kuwait by four wickets at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi, in the ACC Men's Premier Cup (7 September 2026). In the T20 format, Kuwait beat Qatar by 58 runs in the Asia qualifier on 5 October 2026.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi. Qatar and Kuwait meet in the 33rd match of the Challenge League A on Thursday 22 October 2026, at 12:15 pm IST (06:45 UTC). Ground: Kuwait beat Qatar here (28 September 2024) and beat Kenya here by 97 runs (2 October 2024). Papua New Guinea beat Kuwait here by eight wickets (4 October 2024), and beat Qatar here by seven wickets (1 October 2024).

Kuwait beat Qatar here (28 September 2024) and beat Kenya here by 97 runs (2 October 2024). Papua New Guinea beat Kuwait here by eight wickets (4 October 2024), and beat Qatar here by seven wickets (1 October 2024). Toss: Toss call: Field first — Qatar won the toss and bowled against Kuwait at Ruaraka (28 September 2024) and again in Bangi (7 September 2026), and Kuwait won it and batted in Jersey (21 August 2025); we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%. See our QAT vs KUW toss call, locked in before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: where Qatar vs Kuwait will be won and lost

Kuwait's two Challenge League wins over Qatar both came after batting first, with 298 for 9 at Ruaraka (28 September 2024) and 299 for 7 at Grainville (21 August 2025). When Kuwait were bowled out for 233 in Bangi (7 September 2026), Qatar won by four wickets.

So if Qatar win the toss and bowl, the first 30 overs of Kuwait's innings decide a lot. Ali Zaheer and Mohammed Aslam have both made big scores against Qatar.

Qatar's batting has shown it can respond. Qatar made 277 for 9 in Jersey (21 August 2025) and 235 for 6 in Bangi (7 September 2026). The bigger target at Grainville is what separated those two games.

Qatar vs Kuwait Prediction: Kuwait to edge a close contest

Our AI model makes Kuwait 55.7% favourites. Kuwait won both Challenge League meetings after batting first, and beat Qatar by 58 runs in the T20 qualifier on 5 October 2026.

Qatar's four-wicket win in Bangi keeps this close, and we rate Qatar higher than the market does. At 2.28, Qatar sit just above our fair odds of 2.26, a marginal 1.0% edge. The toss is the other angle: our call is field first, at 66%.