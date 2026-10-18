India are 66% favourites in Christchurch.

Our AI model predicts India to beat New Zealand in the 1st T20I at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, with a 66% win probability, and the market agrees almost exactly. India won the T20 World Cup final between these sides by 96 runs on 8 March 2026. New Zealand come into this five-match series after more than five months without a T20I.

Can New Zealand restart fast after a T20I gap since May?

New Zealand's last T20I was a six-wicket win over Bangladesh at Mirpur on 2 May 2026, settled by the DLS method. Bangladesh had beaten them by six wickets at Chattogram on 27 April 2026.

South Africa won their T20I series in New Zealand 3-2 in March 2026, finishing with a 33-run win at Hagley Oval on 25 March after making 187 for 4.

The batting has the pieces to hurt India. Tim Seifert made 52 off 26 balls against India in the final on 8 March 2026. Finn Allen hit 80 off 38 balls against India at Thiruvananthapuram on 31 January 2026, and Glenn Phillips made 78 off 40 balls against India at Nagpur on 21 January 2026.

Can India's batters cover the runs their bowlers gave West Indies?

India drew their five-match T20I series against West Indies 2-2, and the last game at Bengaluru on 17 October 2026 was washed out with India on 118 for 5 in 7.4 overs. Shreyas Iyer made 102 off 43 balls in the eight-wicket win at Lucknow on 6 October 2026.

The batting rarely stopped. At Ranchi on 9 October 2026, India made 249 for 5, with Sanju Samson scoring 82 off 41 balls and Tilak Varma 44 off 18. Abhishek Sharma made 69 off 30 balls in the 14-run win at Indore on 11 October 2026.

The bowling is the worry. West Indies chased down India's 249 for 5 at Ranchi, reaching 252 for 4 in 18.3 overs. At Hyderabad on 14 October 2026, West Indies made 247 for 3 batting first. India were then all out for 223 in 19.3 overs and lost by 24 runs.

Key Matchups: India's openers against New Zealand's new ball

Abhishek Sharma vs Jacob Duffy: Abhishek Sharma made 84 off 35 balls against New Zealand at Nagpur on 21 January 2026. Jacob Duffy took 2 for 27 in four overs at Nagpur on 21 January 2026, New Zealand's best figures that day.

Sanju Samson vs Mitchell Santner: Sanju Samson made 89 off 46 balls against New Zealand in the final on 8 March 2026. Mitchell Santner took 3 for 26 in four overs against India at Visakhapatnam on 28 January 2026, New Zealand's only win of that series.

Tim Seifert vs Axar Patel: Tim Seifert made 62 off 36 balls in New Zealand's 50-run win at Visakhapatnam on 28 January 2026. Axar Patel took 3 for 27 in three overs against New Zealand in the final on 8 March 2026.

Glenn Phillips vs Kuldeep Yadav: Glenn Phillips top-scored for New Zealand with 78 off 40 balls against India at Nagpur on 21 January 2026. Kuldeep Yadav took 2 for 35 in four overs against New Zealand at Raipur on 23 January 2026.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record India won the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on 8 March 2026. India made 255 for 5. New Zealand were all out for 159 in 19 overs. India also won four of the five T20Is when New Zealand toured India in January 2026: at Nagpur on 21 January (by 48 runs), Raipur on 23 January (by seven wickets), Guwahati on 25 January (by eight wickets) and Thiruvananthapuram on 31 January (by 46 runs). New Zealand's win came at Visakhapatnam, by 50 runs on 28 January.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Hagley Oval, Christchurch. New Zealand v India is the 1st T20I of five, on Thursday 22 October 2026. Ground: England made 236 for 4 here on 20 October 2025 and won by 65 runs. New Zealand beat Pakistan by nine wickets here on 16 March 2025, after bowling them out for 91.

England made 236 for 4 here on 20 October 2025 and won by 65 runs. New Zealand beat Pakistan by nine wickets here on 16 March 2025, after bowling them out for 91. Rain: The England game here on 18 October 2025 was a no result after rain, with England on 153 for 6.

The England game here on 18 October 2025 was a no result after rain, with England on 153 for 6. Toss: Toss call: Field first — New Zealand won the toss and fielded here against England on 20 October 2025 and against South Africa on 25 March 2026, and India fielded after winning the toss against West Indies at Lucknow on 6 October 2026 and at Hyderabad on 14 October 2026; we put the chance that the toss winner fields first at 68%. See our NZ vs IND toss call, locked in before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: where New Zealand vs India will be won and lost

This game turns on the first six overs. India's top order scores fast. At Guwahati on 25 January 2026, India reached 155 for 2 in 10 overs to win by eight wickets, with Abhishek Sharma making 68 off 20 balls.

New Zealand's route is a big total. England's 236 for 4 here shows the ground allows it, and West Indies made 247 for 3 against India at Hyderabad on 14 October 2026.

The middle overs favour India, with Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav as two spin options.

New Zealand vs India Prediction: India start as 66% favourites

Our AI model makes India 66% to win the 1st T20I at Hagley Oval, and the market, at 65.4%, agrees.

The value on India is thin, an edge of 0.7%. The sharper angle is the toss, where our call is field first at 68%.