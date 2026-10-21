Our AI model makes Australia Women 88% favourites.

Australia Women have won the first two games of this three-match T20I series at North Sydney Oval, by 2 wickets on 18 October and by 40 runs on 20 October 2026. Our AI model gives them 88.2% to win the last game on 22 October, against a margin-free market reading of 89.8%. The match-winner prices are fair rather than generous, so the toss call is the sharper angle here.

Can Australia Women's batting depth finish the series unbeaten?

Australia Women have found a different way to win in each game. On 18 October 2026, Australia Women won the toss and bowled first. New Zealand Women made 162 for 2 in their 20 overs. Australia Women reached 165 for 8 in 18.5 overs and won by 2 wickets with 7 balls remaining.

Ellyse Perry top-scored in that chase with 52 off 30 balls for Australia Women on 18 October 2026. Beth Mooney made 38 off 25 balls for Australia Women on 18 October 2026.

On 20 October 2026, New Zealand Women won the toss and bowled. Australia Women made 167 for 7 in their 20 overs, and Ashleigh Gardner top-scored with 84 off 45 balls, hitting 10 fours and 4 sixes. Beth Mooney added 39 off 28 balls against the tourists on 20 October 2026. Ashleigh Gardner was named player of the match.

The bowling held firm too. Georgia Wareham took 3 for 18 in four overs against New Zealand Women on 20 October 2026. Ashleigh Gardner took 2 for 17 in three overs against the tourists on 20 October 2026.

Where can New Zealand Women find a first win in this series?

The tourists' best batting came first. Georgia Plimmer made 85 not out off 68 balls against Australia Women on 18 October 2026. Maddy Green made 56 not out off 37 balls for the tourists on 18 October 2026. Georgia Plimmer and Maddy Green were both not out when New Zealand Women finished on 162 for 2, and that total still fell short by 2 wickets.

The second game was harder. Australia Women set 167 for 7 on 20 October 2026. In reply, New Zealand Women finished on 127 for 8 and lost by 40 runs. Melie Kerr made 32 off 38 balls against Australia Women on 20 October 2026, the tourists' top score that day. Polly Inglis made 19 off 10 balls against Australia Women on 20 October 2026.

With the ball, Jess Kerr took 3 for 25 in four overs against Australia Women on 18 October 2026.

Key matchups: where the first two games turned

Ellyse Perry vs Jess Kerr: Ellyse Perry made 52 off 30 balls in the chase on 18 October 2026. Ellyse Perry was caught off the bowling of Jess Kerr in that chase, and Jess Kerr finished with 3 for 25 in four overs against Australia Women on 18 October 2026.

Ashleigh Gardner vs Melie Kerr: Ashleigh Gardner made 84 off 45 balls against New Zealand Women on 20 October 2026. In the reply, Melie Kerr made 32 off 38 balls and was caught off the bowling of Ashleigh Gardner on 20 October 2026.

Georgia Plimmer vs Georgia Wareham: Georgia Plimmer's 85 not out off 68 balls against Australia Women on 18 October 2026 is the innings New Zealand Women need again. Georgia Wareham took 3 for 18 in four overs against the tourists on 20 October 2026.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record The sides met at the Women's T20 World Cup in Sharjah on 8 October 2024, and Australia Women won by 60 runs. In New Zealand in March 2025, Australia Women won by 8 wickets at Eden Park, Auckland (21 March), by 82 runs at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (23 March) and by 8 runs at Sky Stadium, Wellington (26 March). This series has added a 2-wicket win for Australia Women (18 October 2026) and a 40-run win (20 October 2026), both at North Sydney Oval.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss North Sydney Oval, Sydney hosts all three games of this T20I series. Pitch: New Zealand Women made 162 for 2 here on 18 October 2026. Australia Women made 167 for 7 here on 20 October 2026.

New Zealand Women made 162 for 2 here on 18 October 2026. Australia Women made 167 for 7 here on 20 October 2026. Conditions: Neither earlier game at this ground had its overs reduced.

Neither earlier game at this ground had its overs reduced. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 69%. Australia Women won the toss and bowled on 18 October 2026, and New Zealand Women won it and bowled on 20 October 2026. See our AUS-W vs NZ-W toss call, locked in before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: Where This Match Will Be Won and Lost

Australia Women have had a different lead scorer in each game: Ellyse Perry with 52 on 18 October 2026 and Ashleigh Gardner with 84 on 20 October 2026. That spread let the favourites chase down New Zealand Women's 162 for 2 in the opening game.

New Zealand Women need a big start again. Their 162 for 2 on 18 October 2026 came with Georgia Plimmer and Maddy Green unbeaten at the end. Their 127 for 8 on 20 October 2026 came in reply to a bigger total, and the chase never caught up.

Our model makes Australia Women 88.2% favourites whichever side bats first, and both captains who won the toss in this series chose to bowl.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction: Australia Women to finish the series unbeaten

Australia Women are our pick at 88%. They have won the first two games of this series, and our model and the market both make them clear favourites for the third. The match-winner prices are fair rather than generous, so the toss call is where we see the angle: field first.