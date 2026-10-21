Eastern Storm are our pick at 55%.

Our AI model predicts an Eastern Storm win over KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers in the CSA Pro20 Cup at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Thursday 22 October 2026. Eastern Storm beat Knights by 18 runs at Mangaung Oval on 14 October 2026, a week after the Tuskers won at the same ground by seven wickets. The market makes Eastern Storm a firmer favourite than we do, which leaves value on the Tuskers at 2.30.

Can Eastern Storm build on their win over Knights?

Eastern Storm's game against Mpumalanga Rhinos at Willowmoore Park on 30 September 2026 was abandoned because of rain. Their next four games were played at Newlands, Boland Park, SuperSport Park and Mangaung Oval.

Western Province beat Eastern Storm by nine wickets at Newlands (6 October 2026). Eastern Storm made 130 for 7 batting first. Western Province reached 134 for 1 in 15.5 overs.

Two days later Eastern Storm tied with Boland on 164 at Boland Park and lost the Super Over (8 October 2026). Ronan Herrmann made 54 off 47 balls against Boland on 8 October 2026.

Titans beat Eastern Storm by 99 runs at SuperSport Park in Centurion (11 October 2026). Titans made 260 for 4. Eastern Storm replied with 161 for 7.

Eastern Storm then won in Bloemfontein. Jurie Snyman made 95 off 45 balls against Knights on 14 October 2026, in Eastern Storm's 186 for 6. Knights finished on 168 for 8, and Eastern Storm won by 18 runs.

Can the Tuskers repeat their chase against Knights?

The Tuskers' opening game, against South Africa Emerging Players in Pretoria on 29 September 2026, was abandoned without a toss. Mpumalanga Rhinos then beat the Tuskers by 17 runs at White River (2 October 2026), making 159 for 4 after the Tuskers chose to bowl. The Tuskers were bowled out for 142 in 19.3 overs in reply.

Boland beat the Tuskers by 63 runs at City Oval, Pietermaritzburg (4 October 2026). Boland made 187 for 5. The Tuskers were bowled out for 124 in 19.1 overs.

The Tuskers beat Knights by seven wickets at Mangaung Oval on 7 October 2026. Knights made 151 for 6 after being sent in. Gareth Dukes made 82 off 60 balls against Knights in the Tuskers' 155 for 3 (7 October 2026).

Titans beat the Tuskers by 21 runs at City Oval (13 October 2026). The Tuskers bowled Titans out for 204 in 19.5 overs. Michael Erlank made 56 off 33 balls as the Tuskers replied to Titans with 183 for 6 (13 October 2026).

Key Matchups: Jurie Snyman, Gareth Dukes and the fast starters

Jurie Snyman vs the Tuskers' bowlers: Jurie Snyman made 95 off 45 balls against Knights (14 October 2026). The Tuskers bowled Titans out for 204 in 19.5 overs on 13 October 2026, and they need Jurie Snyman out early.

Gareth Dukes vs Eastern Storm's attack: Gareth Dukes made 82 off 60 balls in the win over Knights (7 October 2026). Eastern Storm held the same Knights side to 168 for 8 in Bloemfontein a week later (14 October 2026).

Kabelo Sekhukhune vs Jack Lees: Kabelo Sekhukhune made 41 off 26 balls against Titans on 11 October 2026. Jack Lees made 34 off 23 balls against Titans two days later (13 October 2026). Both innings came at better than a run a ball.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Eastern Storm, then playing as Easterns, beat KZN Inland by five runs in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup final at Willowmoore Park on 24 September 2019. KZN Inland won the toss and chose to field in that final. Easterns made 178 for 6 in 20 overs. The sides met in another final at the same ground in October 2024, in the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition. Easterns won the toss, batted first and made 129 for 9. KZN Inland reached 130 for 3 and won by seven wickets with 10 balls remaining. This is their first meeting in the 2026-27 Pro20 Cup.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Willowmoore Park, Benoni. Eastern Storm host the Tuskers in a floodlit evening game in the CSA Pro20 Cup on Thursday 22 October 2026. Ground: Eastern Storm's game here against Mpumalanga Rhinos on 30 September 2026 was abandoned because of rain. The ground staged the 2019 Provincial T20 Cup final and the October 2024 T20 Knock-Out final between these sides.

Eastern Storm's game here against Mpumalanga Rhinos on 30 September 2026 was abandoned because of rain. The ground staged the 2019 Provincial T20 Cup final and the October 2024 T20 Knock-Out final between these sides. Toss: Toss call: Field first — the Tuskers won the toss and bowled against Mpumalanga Rhinos (2 October), Knights (7 October) and Titans (13 October 2026), and Eastern Storm bowled after winning the toss against Boland on 8 October 2026; we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 72%. See our ESTORM vs KZNIN toss call, locked in before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: where this Pro20 Cup game will be won and lost

Shared opponents give a direct comparison. Both sides won at Mangaung Oval: the Tuskers beat Knights by seven wickets on 7 October, and Eastern Storm won there by 18 runs a week later.

Titans beat both: Eastern Storm by 99 runs on 11 October, the Tuskers by 21 runs two days later. Against Boland the order flips: Boland beat the Tuskers by 63 runs on 4 October 2026, then needed a Super Over to get past Eastern Storm four days later.

The Knights and Titans results are the case for the Tuskers. The case for Eastern Storm is the Boland result and their batting at its best: 186 for 6 against Knights (14 October 2026), built on Jurie Snyman's 95. With the toss winner expected to bowl, the side batting first needs a total near that.

Eastern Storm vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers Prediction: Eastern Storm, with value on the Tuskers

We back Eastern Storm at 54.9%. They won their latest game, by 18 runs in Bloemfontein (14 October 2026), and they play this one at Willowmoore Park. The Tuskers, at 45.1%, carry the value: 2.30 against our fair odds of 2.22, a 3.7% edge. We expect the toss winner to bowl first.