Ireland to beat Namibia in Windhoek.

Our AI model predicts Ireland to beat Namibia with a 62% win probability in the first ODI of Ireland's tour of Namibia 2026, at the High Performance Oval in Windhoek on 22 October 2026. The value sits with the home side: Namibia at 2.70 are above our fair odds of 2.61.

This is the first of five ODIs, all in Windhoek, between 22 October and 1 November 2026. Namibia arrive from the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 in Dallas, where they played in October. Ireland's most recent match was against Afghanistan on 15 August 2026.

Can Namibia's top order carry its Dallas form home?

Namibia beat the USA by six wickets at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas on 13 October 2026, with nine balls remaining. The USA made 277 for 7 in their 50 overs that day.

Louren Steenkamp made 102 off 114 balls in Namibia's reply on 13 October 2026, and Namibia finished on 278 for 4 in 48.3 overs. Jan Frylinck made 29 off 36 balls in the same innings against the USA (13 October 2026).

Four days earlier, on 9 October 2026, Namibia beat the UAE by eight wickets with 144 balls remaining. The UAE were bowled out for 134 in 37.3 overs.

Michael van Lingen made 71 off 83 balls in Namibia's reply against the UAE (9 October 2026), as Namibia reached 135 for 2 in 26 overs. Louren Steenkamp added 35 off 45 balls in that chase against the UAE (9 October 2026).

Two days before that, on 7 October 2026, Michael van Lingen made 124 off 121 balls for Namibia against the USA. Namibia made 298 for 9 in 50 overs that day, but the USA won by four wickets with seven balls remaining.

Ireland's batting returns after an August series defeat

Afghanistan played five ODIs in Ireland in August 2026. The first, at Bready Cricket Club on 5 August 2026, was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Afghanistan won the second game by 92 runs at Bready (7 August 2026) and the third by three wickets at Stormont (10 August 2026). They then won the fourth by 42 runs (12 August 2026) and the fifth by six wickets (15 August 2026).

Ireland were bowled out for 301 in 48 overs against Afghanistan on 12 August 2026. Andy Balbirnie made 109 off 119 balls in that innings (12 August 2026).

Three days later Ireland made 298 for 7 against Afghanistan (15 August 2026). Curtis Campher made 96 off 84 balls in that innings (15 August 2026). Harry Tector made 53 off 80 balls in the same Ireland innings (15 August 2026).

With the ball, Gavin Hoey took 4 for 34 in 10 overs against Afghanistan on 10 August 2026.

Ireland have not played an international since 15 August 2026. Paul Stirling and Lorcan Tucker are also in Ireland's 16-man squad for the tour.

Key matchups: Michael van Lingen against Gavin Hoey

Michael van Lingen vs Gavin Hoey: Michael van Lingen made 124 off 121 balls against the USA on 7 October 2026. Gavin Hoey took 4 for 34 in 10 overs against Afghanistan at Stormont on 10 August 2026.

Louren Steenkamp vs Ireland's attack: Louren Steenkamp made 102 off 114 balls against the USA on 13 October 2026. He also made 35 off 45 balls in the win over the UAE on 9 October 2026.

Curtis Campher vs Namibia's bowlers: Curtis Campher made 96 off 84 balls against Afghanistan on 15 August 2026, in an Ireland total of 298 for 7.

Andy Balbirnie vs the new ball: Andy Balbirnie made 109 off 119 balls against Afghanistan on 12 August 2026, in an Ireland innings of 301.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record The game on 22 October 2026 opens a five-match ODI series in Windhoek. The sides have met in T20 Internationals. Ireland beat Namibia by 27 runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 2 November 2019. Namibia beat Ireland by eight wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 22 October 2021, at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss High Performance Oval, Windhoek hosts the first ODI of Ireland's tour of Namibia on 22 October 2026. All five ODIs of the series are in Windhoek, ending on 1 November 2026. Pitch: In Namibia's home ODI against South Africa at Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek on 13 September 2026, Namibia were bowled out for 156 in 36.2 overs. South Africa replied with 157 for 1 in 21.3 overs and won by nine wickets.

In Namibia's home ODI against South Africa at Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek on 13 September 2026, Namibia were bowled out for 156 in 36.2 overs. South Africa replied with 157 for 1 in 21.3 overs and won by nine wickets. Weather: The forecast for Windhoek on 22 October 2026 is dry, with no rain expected.

The forecast for Windhoek on 22 October 2026 is dry, with no rain expected. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%. Ireland won the toss and bowled against Afghanistan on 7 and 12 August 2026, and Afghanistan won it and bowled on 10 and 15 August 2026. Namibia bowled after winning the toss on 9 and 13 October 2026, and batted after winning it on 7 October 2026. See our public toss call for NAM vs IRE on the dedicated page.

Match Analysis: where Namibia can trouble Ireland

Afghanistan made 299 for 8 in 47 overs against Ireland on 7 August, 343 for 9 on 12 August and 302 for 4 on 15 August 2026. In the remaining game, on 10 August, Afghanistan bowled Ireland out for 206 and won by three wickets.

That suits Namibia's top order. Louren Steenkamp and Michael van Lingen each made a hundred in Dallas in October 2026: Steenkamp 102 against the USA on 13 October, and van Lingen 124 against the USA on 7 October.

Ireland's answer is depth with the bat. In their two most recent ODIs, Ireland made 301 on 12 August and 298 for 7 on 15 August 2026, both against Afghanistan.

Namibia vs Ireland prediction: Ireland at 62%, value on Namibia

We back Ireland to win at 61.7%. Their batting has runs behind it: Andy Balbirnie made 109 against Afghanistan on 12 August 2026, and Curtis Campher made 96 on 15 August 2026.

The value is on Namibia, whose price sits above our fair odds while Ireland's sits below it; the odds box sets out the edge. It is a modest edge, so keep the bet small.