Mpumalanga Rhinos to beat the Emerging Players.

Our AI model predicts Mpumalanga Rhinos to beat South Africa Emerging Players (SAEP) with a 64% win probability in the CSA Pro20 Cup at Uplands College, White River on Thursday 22 October 2026. The Rhinos are at home, where they beat KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers by 17 runs on 2 October 2026.

Can Ruben du Toit carry Mpumalanga Rhinos at home?

Mpumalanga Rhinos made 159 for 4 in 20 overs against the Tuskers at Uplands College on 2 October 2026. Bryn Brokensha made 44 not out and Benjamin van Niekerk 38 not out off 26 balls. The Tuskers were all out for 142 in 19.3 overs, and the Rhinos won by 17 runs.

Western Province beat the Rhinos by 25 runs at the same ground on 10 October 2026. Western Province won the toss, batted and made 136 for 7 in 20 overs. Mpumalanga Rhinos were all out for 111 in 17.2 overs.

At Boland Park, Paarl on 17 October 2026, Boland beat Mpumalanga Rhinos by 39 runs. The Rhinos won the toss and bowled, and Boland made 141 for 6 in 20 overs. Ruben du Toit made 45 off 40 balls, the Rhinos' top score that day, and they were all out for 102.

Can Vihan Pretorius lead the visitors' batting to a win?

The Emerging Players won the toss and batted against Western Province at Newlands, Cape Town on 4 October 2026, and made 194 for 4 in 20 overs. Adnaan Lagadien made 106 off 58 balls and Jason Rowles 45 not out off 31 balls. Western Province reached 200 for 4 in 19.4 overs and won by six wickets.

At SuperSport Park, Centurion on 7 October 2026, SAEP won the toss, batted and made 143 for 5 in 20 overs. Ombesa Matsha made 53 off 44 balls and Vihan Pretorius 38 off 21 balls. Titans reached 147 for 2 in 11.4 overs and won by eight wickets.

Boland beat SAEP by three wickets on 11 October 2026. Boland won the toss and bowled, and Vihan Pretorius made 53 not out off 43 balls as his side made 151 for 4 in 20 overs. Boland reached 155 for 7 in 16.3 overs.

Knights beat the Emerging Players by 54 runs on 18 October 2026, after making 206 for 6 in 20 overs. Markus Bakker took 4 for 33 in four overs against Knights that day. Vihan Pretorius made 46 off 35 balls, his side's top score, in a reply of 152 for 6.

Key Matchups: du Toit and Brokensha against Bakker and Pretorius

Ruben du Toit vs Markus Bakker: Ruben du Toit made 45 off 40 balls against Boland on 17 October 2026. Markus Bakker took 4 for 33 in four overs against Knights on 18 October 2026. If Bakker removes du Toit early, the home side's innings loses its anchor.

Bryn Brokensha vs Vihan Pretorius: Bryn Brokensha made 44 not out against the Tuskers on 2 October 2026. Vihan Pretorius made 46 off 35 balls against Knights on 18 October 2026. The quicker scorer of the two is likely to set the tempo.

Adnaan Lagadien vs Benjamin van Niekerk: Adnaan Lagadien made 106 off 58 balls against Western Province on 4 October 2026. Benjamin van Niekerk made 38 not out off 26 balls against the Tuskers on 2 October 2026. A repeat of that hundred would put the Rhinos under real pressure.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Mpumalanga Rhinos and SAEP have not met yet in the 2026-27 CSA Pro20 Cup; this is their first fixture of the season. Three opponents both sides have played give the closest comparison. Western Province beat Mpumalanga Rhinos by 25 runs on 10 October 2026, and beat the Emerging Players by six wickets on 4 October 2026. Boland beat the Rhinos by 39 runs on 17 October 2026, and SAEP by three wickets on 11 October 2026. Titans beat the Rhinos by nine wickets in a six-over game on 27 September 2026, and SAEP by eight wickets on 7 October 2026.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Uplands College, White River. Mpumalanga Rhinos' home ground stages this CSA Pro20 Cup game as a day start. Pitch: Mpumalanga Rhinos batted first and made 159 for 4 against the Tuskers here on 2 October 2026. Western Province batted first here on 10 October 2026, made 136 for 7 and won by 25 runs.

Mpumalanga Rhinos batted first and made 159 for 4 against the Tuskers here on 2 October 2026. Western Province batted first here on 10 October 2026, made 136 for 7 and won by 25 runs. Weather: This is a day start in White River, so evening dew does not come into it.

This is a day start in White River, so evening dew does not come into it. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — we put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 53%. Mpumalanga Rhinos won the toss and batted against Titans here on 27 September 2026, and Western Province won it and batted here on 10 October 2026. KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers won the toss and bowled here on 2 October 2026 and lost by 17 runs. Our toss page logs the pre-toss pick for Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Africa Emerging Players, timestamped and publicly tracked.

Match Analysis: where the Rhinos' batting has to hold

Mpumalanga Rhinos were all out for 111 in 17.2 overs against Western Province on 10 October 2026. A week later, on 17 October 2026, Boland bowled them out for 102.

The visitors' bowling is the weak spot. Western Province made 200 for 4 against SAEP on 4 October 2026, Titans 147 for 2 in 11.4 overs on 7 October 2026, and Knights 206 for 6 on 18 October 2026.

The Rhinos' attack held Western Province to 136 for 7 here on 10 October 2026, so a total like their 159 for 4 against the Tuskers gives them a real chance.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Africa Emerging Players Prediction: the Rhinos at 64%

We back Mpumalanga Rhinos at 63.8%. They are at home, where they beat the Tuskers by 17 runs on 2 October 2026. The visitors' best chance is a big innings at the top of the order, like Adnaan Lagadien's 106 off 58 balls against Western Province on 4 October 2026.

With both prices under our fair odds, the toss is the angle: our call is bat first at 53%.