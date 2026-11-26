India A at 74.5% to reach the final.

Our AI model makes India A 74.5% favourites against Sri Lanka A in the first semi-final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, at West End Park in Doha (26 November 2026).

Sri Lanka A topped Group A after wins on 19, 21 and 23 November. India A finished second in Group B, and the 50-over game starts at 3:30 pm IST (10:00 UTC).

Which team is stronger, Sri Lanka A or India A?

Sri Lanka A have won with their attack. Sri Lanka A's Chamika Heenatigala took 3 for 11 as Afghanistan A were all out for 139 (19 November 2026).

Against Bangladesh A (23 November 2026), Ravindu Fernando took 4 for 30 and Wanuja Sahan 3 for 20 for Sri Lanka A.

Bangladesh A were all out for 145 in 42.5 overs. Nishan Madushka's 51 not out then took Sri Lanka A to 146 for 3 in 21.5 overs.

Lasith Croospulle made 75 off 70 balls and Janith Liyanage 52 off 33 in Sri Lanka A's 284 for 9, a 24-run win over Hong Kong (21 November 2026).

India A bring the bigger batting numbers. Kumar Kushagra made 117 off 102 balls and Tilak Varma 107 off 113 in India A's 332 for 9 against Nepal (20 November 2026).

Nepal were then all out for 26 in 11.3 overs. Prince Yadav took 5 for 6 and Harshit Rana 4 for 16 as India A won by 306 runs.

Pakistan A beat India A by 48 runs at this ground (22 November 2026), despite 100 off 149 balls from India A's Tilak Varma and 70 off 42 from Abhishek Sharma.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi then made 204 off 53 balls for India A against the UAE (24 November 2026). They reached 254 for 3 in 14.2 overs to win by 7 wickets.

Key matchups: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi against Ravindu Fernando, Tilak Varma against Wanuja Sahan

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Ravindu Fernando: Sooryavanshi's 204 for India A against the UAE is the innings Sri Lanka A must stop early.

Sri Lanka A's Ravindu Fernando took 4 for 30 against Bangladesh A (23 November 2026), so his first spell matters most.

Tilak Varma vs Wanuja Sahan: Tilak Varma made 107 for India A against Nepal (20 November 2026), then 100 against Pakistan A (22 November 2026).

Wanuja Sahan took 3 for 20 in Sri Lanka A's win over Bangladesh A (23 November 2026), and Tilak Varma is the wicket he needs.

Sri Lanka A vs India A head to head India A 2 Sri Lanka A 1 India A lead 2-1 in their three 50-over meetings at the Sri Lanka A-Team Tri-Series in Dambulla, June 2026, newest first 21 June 2026 · Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium India A by 66 runs (final) 15 June 2026 · Dambulla Sri Lanka A won the Super Over after a tie 9 June 2026 · Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium India A by 8 runs The 21 June 2026 final in Dambulla, won by India A by 66 runs, was the most recent 50-over meeting before this semi-final.

Sri Lanka A vs India A pitch report: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha This Doha ground has suited both batting orders. Batting second, Sri Lanka A won there on 19 November 2026 and Bangladesh A on 21 November. Batting first, India A won on 20 November and Pakistan A on 22 November. Men's 50-over games at West End Park, 19 to 23 November 2026, and the 26 November forecast read Won chasing Sri Lanka A made 146 for 3 in 21.5 overs to beat Bangladesh A by 7 wickets (23 November 2026). Won batting first Pakistan A were all out for 313 in 49.2 overs and beat India A by 48 runs (22 November 2026). Close finish Bangladesh A made 176 for 9 in 45.5 overs to beat Afghanistan A's 174 by 1 wicket (21 November 2026). Weather About 29°C at the 3:30 pm IST start, 22.5°C by 11:30 pm IST, with humidity rising from 43% to 69% and no rain forecast. Forecast read 26 November, 07:45 IST. Sri Lanka A batted second here and reached their targets in 21.4 overs (19 November 2026) and 21.5 overs (23 November 2026).

Sri Lanka A vs India A prediction: we back India A at 75%

We back India A at 74.5%, a 75% call for a place in the 29 November final. The prices in our odds table put India A at 78.4%.

The case is India A's batting, from 332 for 9 against Nepal to 254 for 3 in 14.2 overs against the UAE.

Sri Lanka A's case is their attack, which bowled Bangladesh A out for 145 at this ground.

Our call holds whichever side bats first. Our toss call, field first at 54%, is the angle to follow before the coin lands.

What decides Sri Lanka A vs India A

India A's top order. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made 204 off 53 balls for India A against the UAE (24 November 2026).

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made 204 off 53 balls for India A against the UAE (24 November 2026). Tilak Varma's form. He made 107 for India A against Nepal (20 November 2026), then 100 against Pakistan A (22 November 2026).

He made 107 for India A against Nepal (20 November 2026), then 100 against Pakistan A (22 November 2026). Sri Lanka A's attack. Ravindu Fernando took 4 for 30 and Wanuja Sahan 3 for 20 for Sri Lanka A against Bangladesh A (23 November 2026).

Ravindu Fernando took 4 for 30 and Wanuja Sahan 3 for 20 for Sri Lanka A against Bangladesh A (23 November 2026). The chase in Doha. Sri Lanka A won batting second at this ground (19 November 2026, 23 November 2026).