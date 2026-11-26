Sharjah Warriorz at 50.2% is our call.

Our AI model puts Sharjah Warriorz a whisker past 50% against Dubai Capitals, and the market leans the same way.

Paul Walter's 75 off 43 for Sharjah Warriorz against Desert Vipers (23 November 2026) is the reason to stay with the side.

Which team is stronger, Sharjah Warriorz or Dubai Capitals?

Sharjah Warriorz opened their season at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where Gulf Giants made 168 for 8 and beat them by 7 runs (22 November 2026).

A night later, Sharjah Warriorz were all out for 166 in 20 overs, and Desert Vipers made 167 for 4 in 17.3 overs to win by 6 wickets (23 November 2026).

The batting has been there. Paul Walter made 40 off 24 for Sharjah Warriorz against Gulf Giants (22 November 2026), the first of two strong nights.

Mohammad Nabi (39 off 32) and James Vince (31 off 26) also passed 30 for Sharjah Warriorz in that game. Sikandar Raza captains the side.

Dubai Capitals have had a sharper swing. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders chose to bat, made 167 for 6 and bowled Dubai Capitals out for 112 in 17.5 overs (22 November 2026).

Three nights later Dubai Capitals made 164 for 7, bowled Desert Vipers out for 119 in 17.5 overs and won by 45 runs (25 November 2026).

Sam Billings captains a Dubai Capitals side that includes Marcus Stoinis, Noor Ahmad and Dushmantha Chameera.

Key matchups: Paul Walter against Dushmantha Chameera, Marcus Stoinis against Adam Milne

Paul Walter vs Dushmantha Chameera: Paul Walter's 75 off 43 for Sharjah Warriorz against Desert Vipers (23 November 2026) is the innings Dubai Capitals have to stop.

Dushmantha Chameera took 2 for 25 for Dubai Capitals against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (22 November 2026), and he is the bowler best placed to test Paul Walter early.

Marcus Stoinis vs Adam Milne: Marcus Stoinis made 47 off 32 for Dubai Capitals against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (22 November 2026), when the rest of the order fell away.

Adam Milne took 2 for 33 for Sharjah Warriorz against Gulf Giants (22 November 2026). Adam Milne then took 2 for 42 in 3.3 overs for Sharjah Warriorz against Desert Vipers (23 November 2026).

Mohammad Nabi vs Dubai Capitals: Mohammad Nabi took 3 for 23 for Dubai Capitals against Sharjah Warriorz on 19 December 2025. He now plays for Sharjah Warriorz and faces his old side.

SW vs DC head to head Sharjah Warriorz 2 Dubai Capitals 2 Level at 2-2 across their four most recent ILT20 meetings, newest first 24 December 2025 · ILT20 2025-26, Dubai Dubai Capitals by 6 wickets 19 December 2025 · ILT20 2025-26, Dubai Dubai Capitals by 63 runs 28 January 2025 · ILT20 2024-25, Dubai Sharjah Warriorz by 9 wickets 17 January 2025 · ILT20 2024-25, Sharjah Sharjah Warriorz by 5 wickets Dubai Capitals won on 19 and 24 December 2025 in Dubai. Sharjah Warriorz' home win came on 17 January 2025, when they chased down Dubai Capitals' 201 for 5 with 11 balls left.

SW vs DC pitch report: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah The two ILT20 2026 games in Sharjah went one each way, Gulf Giants defending 168 and Desert Vipers chasing, and we expect the toss winner to field, at 82%. The two completed ILT20 2026 games in Sharjah, 22 and 23 November 2026 Won batting first Gulf Giants made 168 for 8 and beat Sharjah Warriorz by 7 runs at the ground (22 November 2026). Won chasing Desert Vipers made 167 for 4 in 17.3 overs to beat Sharjah Warriorz in Sharjah (23 November 2026). Toss winners' choice Sharjah Warriorz won the toss and chose to bowl against Gulf Giants (22 November 2026), and Desert Vipers did the same a night later. Weather About 26°C and clear for the 8:00 pm IST start, no rain in either forecast source, with humidity rising from 64% to 71% by 11:30 pm IST. Forecast read 26 November, 08:36 IST. Rising evening humidity points to some dew in the second innings, which is why we expect the toss winner to bowl first.

SW vs DC prediction: we back Sharjah Warriorz at 50%

We back Sharjah Warriorz at 50.2%, 1.7 points under the market's 51.9% in our odds table, so our model and the market agree on the favourite.

The case for Sharjah Warriorz is Paul Walter's form in Sharjah and the 17 January 2025 game, when they chased down Dubai Capitals' 201 for 5 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The case for Dubai Capitals is the recent record between the sides. They won on 19 and 24 December 2025 and beat Desert Vipers by 45 runs on 25 November 2026.

At 08:40 IST on 26 November, Dafabet had Dubai Capitals at 2.00, just under our fair 2.01, and Sharjah Warriorz at 1.85, under our fair 1.99.

That makes the toss the sharper angle, where our call is field first and rising humidity backs it.

What decides SW vs DC

The toss. Sharjah Warriorz and then Desert Vipers chose to bowl after winning the toss at Sharjah this week (22 and 23 November 2026), and our call is the same, field first.

Sharjah Warriorz and then Desert Vipers chose to bowl after winning the toss at Sharjah this week (22 and 23 November 2026), and our call is the same, field first. Paul Walter's form. Paul Walter made 75 off 43 for Sharjah Warriorz against Desert Vipers (23 November 2026), and they still lost that game.

Paul Walter made 75 off 43 for Sharjah Warriorz against Desert Vipers (23 November 2026), and they still lost that game. Dubai Capitals' batting. All out for 112 against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (22 November 2026), then 164 for 7 against Desert Vipers (25 November 2026).

All out for 112 against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (22 November 2026), then 164 for 7 against Desert Vipers (25 November 2026). An old side for Mohammad Nabi. Mohammad Nabi took 3 for 23 for Dubai Capitals against Sharjah Warriorz in the 63-run win on 19 December 2025.