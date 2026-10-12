Nepal are our pick at 66%.

Our AI model predicts a Nepal win over Oman in this ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 one-day international at Al Amerat Cricket Ground on 13 October 2026. Both sides have already played Canada on this ground in October 2026: Oman beat them by 41 runs (9 October) and Nepal by 24 runs (11 October).

Can Oman build on their 41-run win over Canada?

Oman won the toss and batted against Canada on 9 October 2026. They made 263 all out in 49.1 overs. Hasnain Ul Wahab scored 93 from 77 balls in that 9 October game against Canada.

The bowling finished the job. Hassnain Shah took 4 for 33 in 10 overs against Canada on 9 October 2026. Shakeel Ahmed took 3 for 25 from his 10 overs in the same game. Canada were bowled out for 222 in 48 overs.

Oman's 2026 games against Nepal show both sides of this team. At Kirtipur on 29 April 2026, Jatinder Singh made 130 off 96 balls against Nepal. Oman made 305 for 8 in 50 overs that day and won by 102 runs on the DLS method.

Six days later, on 5 May 2026, Oman were bowled out for 175 at the same ground and lost to Nepal by 81 runs. The September meeting was worse. In the ACC Men's Premier Cup at Kuala Lumpur on 10 September 2026, Nepal made 147 all out. Oman were then bowled out for 60 in 28.1 overs and lost by 87 runs.

Can Rohit Paudel's century carry Nepal past Oman?

Nepal arrive with a win at this ground. Canada won the toss and fielded on 11 October 2026, and Nepal made 235 all out in 50 overs. Rohit Paudel made 101 off 127 balls against Canada in that 11 October game.

Gulsan Jha added 48 off 34 balls against Canada (11 October 2026). Sandeep Lamichhane took 2 for 33 from his 10 overs against Canada in the same game. Lalit Rajbanshi also took 2 for 36 from 10 overs in that game. Canada were bowled out for 211 in 48.4 overs.

Nepal also have recent wins over this opponent. They beat Oman by 81 runs at Kirtipur on 5 May 2026. Gulsan Jha took 5 for 38 in 9 overs against Oman in that 5 May game.

Key Matchups: Hasnain Ul Wahab against Nepal's attack

Hasnain Ul Wahab vs Sandeep Lamichhane: Hasnain Ul Wahab made 93 off 77 balls against Canada on 9 October 2026. Sandeep Lamichhane bowled 10 overs for 33 runs against Canada in the 11 October game. If Hasnain Ul Wahab gets through Sandeep Lamichhane's 10 overs, Oman can set a total.

Rohit Paudel vs Hassnain Shah: Rohit Paudel made 101 off 127 balls against Canada in the 11 October game. Hassnain Shah took 4 for 33 against Canada in the 9 October game. Oman need an early wicket from Hassnain Shah, before Rohit Paudel settles.

Jatinder Singh vs Gulsan Jha: Jatinder Singh made 130 off 96 balls against Nepal at Kirtipur (29 April 2026). Gulsan Jha took 5 for 38 against Oman at the same ground (5 May 2026). Their contest could shape the Oman innings.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Nepal beat Oman by 87 runs in the ACC Men's Premier Cup at Kuala Lumpur on 10 September 2026. In League 2 at Kirtipur, Oman beat Nepal by 102 runs on the DLS method (29 April 2026), and Nepal beat Oman by 81 runs (5 May 2026). The sides have played League 2 matches on this ground before. Oman beat Nepal by five wickets there on 14 September 2021. Nepal beat Oman by seven wickets at the same ground five days later, on 19 September 2021. In League 2 at King City, Canada, Oman reached 223 for 9 in 49.5 overs and beat Nepal by one wicket on 18 September 2024.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat. Oman v Nepal is played here on 13 October 2026. Ground: Oman batted first and beat Canada by 41 runs here on 9 October. Nepal batted first in the 11 October 2026 game and beat Canada by 24 runs.

Oman batted first and beat Canada by 41 runs here on 9 October. Nepal batted first in the 11 October 2026 game and beat Canada by 24 runs. Toss: Toss call: Field first — Canada chose to field after winning the toss here on 11 October 2026, while Oman batted after winning it on 9 October. See our OMN vs NEP toss call, locked in before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: where Oman vs Nepal will be won and lost

Both sides set a total against Canada at this ground and defended it. Oman defended 263 on 9 October, and Nepal defended 235 on 11 October 2026.

Nepal's bowlers dismissed Oman at Kirtipur and again in Kuala Lumpur this year. Oman were all out for 175 at Kirtipur (5 May 2026). In Kuala Lumpur, Oman were all out for 60 (10 September 2026).

Oman's route to an upset runs through the top order. Jatinder Singh's 130 off 96 balls against Nepal (29 April 2026) and Hasnain Ul Wahab's 93 off 77 balls against Canada (9 October 2026) show what a big Oman innings looks like. If one of them bats deep, Oman can post the kind of total that won both of those October 2026 games.

Oman vs Nepal Prediction: Nepal to Win at Al Amerat

Our AI model gives Nepal a 65.9% chance of beating Oman in this League 2 match, and the market has Nepal at 63.5%.

Nepal at 1.52 sit fractionally above our fair odds of 1.517, a marginal edge of about 0.2%, while Oman at 2.54 are short of our fair odds of 2.93. The toss is the other angle: we expect the toss winner to field first.