Namibia edge a tight one in Dallas.

Our AI model gives Namibia a 54.8% chance of beating the United Arab Emirates in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, on Friday 9 October 2026, with the start at 8:30 pm IST (15:00 UTC). Their first game here (3 October 2026) was washed out after 2 overs, so the sides meet again with nothing settled between them in Dallas.

Can Michael van Lingen's form carry Namibia past the UAE?

Namibia's most recent game showed both their strength and their problem. In the 7 October game against USA they won the toss, chose to bat and made 298 for 9 in 50 overs, then lost by 4 wickets as USA reached 299 for 6 in 48.5 overs.

Michael van Lingen carried the innings with 124 off 121 balls against USA, and Gerhard Erasmus added 76 off 45 balls in the same game. That is a top order in form at this ground, and it is the main reason our model leans their way.

The bowling was steadier than the result suggests. JJ Smit took 2 for 46 in his 10 overs against USA, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 2 for 39 in 6 overs and Ruben Trumpelmann 1 for 38 in 10 overs. USA's Monank Patel made 108 off 100 balls in that 7 October chase.

Muhammad Shahdad's hundred gives the UAE a platform

The UAE also arrive off a defeat in which they batted well. Against USA (5 October 2026) they made 330 for 8 in 50 overs and still lost by 6 wickets, as USA finished on 332 for 4 in 48.5 overs after winning the toss and choosing to field.

Muhammad Shahdad made 114 off 107 balls against USA, and Tanish Suri 78 off 78 balls. Adeeb Usmani chipped in with 36 off 37 balls. A total of 330 for 8 at this ground tells you the UAE's batting can match anything Namibia set.

The worry is the attack. Harmeet Singh's 4 for 65 for USA in that 5 October game showed the surface rewards wicket-taking bowling, while Ali Naseer took 1 for 60 in 9.5 overs for the UAE in the same game. Namibia's top order will target the same gaps.

Key Matchups: Michael van Lingen and Muhammad Shahdad set the tone

Michael van Lingen vs the UAE's new ball: Michael van Lingen faced 121 balls for his 124 against USA on 7 October 2026. If he is set again, the UAE's bowlers face the same long afternoon USA's did.

Muhammad Shahdad vs JJ Smit and Ruben Trumpelmann: Muhammad Shahdad's 114 off 107 balls against USA (5 October 2026) set up the UAE's 330 for 8. JJ Smit and Ruben Trumpelmann bowled 20 overs between them for 84 runs in the 7 October defeat by USA, and Namibia need that control again.

Gerhard Erasmus vs the middle overs: Gerhard Erasmus scored 76 off 45 balls in the 7 October game against USA. His pace through the middle overs is what lifts Namibia from a par total to a winning one.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record The last two completed meetings were a week apart in Windhoek in 2024. The UAE won by 1 wicket at United Cricket Club Ground on 20 September 2024, reaching 316 for 9 in 49.3 overs after Namibia made 313 all out. Namibia replied with an 8-wicket win at Wanderers Cricket Ground on 26 September 2024, bowling the UAE out for 190 and getting to 194 for 2 in 28.5 overs. Their game at Grand Prairie Stadium on 3 October 2026 was abandoned after 2 overs, with Namibia 9 for 0.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. Both completed 50-over games here in this round were won by the side batting second, each with 7 balls to spare: USA chased the UAE's 330 for 8 (5 October 2026) and Namibia's 298 for 9 (7 October 2026). Start: 8:30 pm IST (15:00 UTC) on Friday 9 October 2026.

8:30 pm IST (15:00 UTC) on Friday 9 October 2026. Weather: The forecast for Grand Prairie is dry and clear, with a high of about 32°C.

The forecast for Grand Prairie is dry and clear, with a high of about 32°C. Toss: Toss call: Field first — the UAE (3 October 2026) and USA (5 October 2026) both chose to field after winning the toss here, and the side batting second won both completed games. Our toss prediction for Namibia vs United Arab Emirates is timestamped publicly before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: where this match will be won and lost

The likeliest shape is a chase. We expect the toss winner to field, and the side batting second won both completed games here (5 and 7 October 2026). Batting first has not been the problem: Namibia made 298 for 9 against USA and the UAE made 330 for 8, and neither total was enough.

That puts the weight on the bowlers. Namibia have the steadier attack on the evidence of the 7 October game, with JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton all taking wickets against USA. The UAE conceded 332 for 4 in 48.5 overs to the same opponents (5 October 2026).

Namibia's batting gives them the edge in our number. Michael van Lingen and Gerhard Erasmus both scored quickly against USA, and the UAE will need early wickets from the first 10 overs to stop that pair setting up another big total.

Namibia vs UAE Prediction: Namibia narrow favourites at 55%

Namibia are the pick at 54.8%. They have the form batter in Michael van Lingen, and JJ Smit (2 for 46), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (2 for 39) and Ruben Trumpelmann (1 for 38) gave them more control against USA (7 October 2026) than the UAE showed against the same side.

The price agrees with us. Namibia at 1.67 sit under our fair odds of 1.82, and the UAE at 2.15 sit under our fair 2.21, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced. The toss call is where we see the angle: the side batting second won both completed games at this ground (5 and 7 October 2026).

📊 Odds & Betting Value Team Our Model Market Implied Odds Fair Odds Namibia 54.8% 56.3% 1.67 1.82 United Arab Emirates 45.2% 43.7% 2.15 2.21 The match-winner market is efficiently priced. Namibia at 1.67 sit under our fair odds of 1.82, and the UAE at 2.15 sit under our fair 2.21. Our model and the market are 1.5 points apart on Namibia, so the sharper angle is the toss, where we expect the toss winner to field. Odds captured on 8 October 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will win Namibia vs United Arab Emirates in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2?

Our AI model makes Namibia the favourites to beat the United Arab Emirates, with a 54.8% chance at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, on 9 October 2026. Michael van Lingen's 124 off 121 balls against USA (7 October 2026) is the form the pick leans on.

What is the toss prediction for Namibia vs UAE?

We expect the toss winner to field first in Namibia vs UAE (9 October 2026). The UAE on 3 October 2026 and USA two days later both chose to field after winning the toss at Grand Prairie Stadium, and the side batting second won both completed games there.

What are the best odds for Namibia vs UAE?

Namibia are priced at 1.67 and the UAE at 2.15 for their League 2 game (9 October 2026). Our fair odds are 1.82 for Namibia and 2.21 for the UAE, so both prices sit under our numbers and the market is efficiently priced.

What happened when Namibia and the UAE met on 3 October 2026?

Their League 2 game at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, on 3 October 2026 was abandoned because of rain after 2 overs. Namibia were 9 for 0 after the UAE won the toss and chose to field.

How has the pitch played at Grand Prairie Stadium?

Big totals have been chased at Grand Prairie Stadium in October 2026. USA made 332 for 4 against the UAE's 330 for 8 on 5 October 2026, and 299 for 6 against Namibia's 298 for 9 two days later, both in 48.5 overs.

What happened in the last completed Namibia vs UAE games?

Namibia beat the UAE by 8 wickets at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, on 26 September 2024, chasing down 190 in 28.5 overs. Six days earlier, on 20 September 2024, the UAE won by 1 wicket at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek.