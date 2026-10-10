Our AI model backs USA at 70.1%.

The hosts arrive as League 2 champions. USA meet the United Arab Emirates at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, on Sunday 11 October 2026 at 8:30 pm IST (15:00 UTC), and our model makes the UAE 29.9% to win. USA have already beaten the UAE once in this series, by six wickets on 5 October.

Can USA, the new League 2 champions, keep chasing down big totals?

USA clinched the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 title on 7 October 2026 with a four-wicket win over Namibia at this ground. That result took them to 47 points and, together with Scotland and the Netherlands, secured a place at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2027.

Their batting has carried the Dallas leg. Against Namibia on 7 October, Monank Patel made 108 off 100 balls and Shehan Jayasuriya 74 off 75 balls as USA reached 299 for 6 in 48.5 overs, overhauling Namibia's 298 for 9.

The first meeting with the UAE asked even more of them. On 5 October the UAE posted 330 for 8, and USA finished on 332 for 4 in 48.5 overs. Milind Kumar made 116 not out off 84 balls and Shubham Ranjane 57 not out off 49 balls, after Saiteja Mukkamalla (56 off 62 balls) and Monank Patel (55 off 62 balls) had built the platform.

The bowling has found wickets in clusters. Harmeet Singh took 4 for 65 in 10 overs against the UAE on 5 October, Ehsan Adil took 4 for 41 in eight overs against Namibia on 7 October, and Shehan Jayasuriya added 3 for 30 in five overs in that Namibia game.

Can the United Arab Emirates Recover From 134 All Out?

The UAE have shown both extremes in Dallas. Their 330 for 8 against USA on 5 October was built on Muhammad Shahdad's 114 off 107 balls, and it still ended in a six-wicket defeat.

Against Namibia on 9 October they were bowled out for 134 in 37.3 overs, and Namibia knocked off the runs with 135 for 2 in 26 overs to win by eight wickets. Rahul Chopra made 28 off 55 balls and Aayan Afzal Khan 22 off 30 balls in that defeat.

The attack has found it hard to hold USA's batters. Ali Naseer took 1 for 29 in five overs and Basil Hameed 1 for 39 in eight overs against Namibia on 9 October, while Aayan Afzal Khan bowled 10 overs for 72 runs and one wicket against USA on 5 October.

Key Matchups: Milind Kumar and the Battle for the UAE Total

Milind Kumar vs the UAE attack: Milind Kumar's 116 not out off 84 balls against the UAE on 5 October came against this same bowling group, and it finished the job of running down 330 for 8.

Muhammad Shahdad vs Harmeet Singh: Muhammad Shahdad made 114 off 107 balls against USA on 5 October before Harmeet Singh removed him. Harmeet Singh finished that innings with 4 for 65 in 10 overs, so this is the duel that shapes the UAE's total.

Ehsan Adil vs the UAE middle order: Ehsan Adil bowled nine overs for 63 runs and one wicket against the UAE on 5 October, then took 4 for 41 in eight overs against Namibia on 7 October.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record The UAE have beaten USA in men's ODIs by eight wickets at Moosa Cricket Stadium, Pearland, on 4 June 2022, and by one run at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare, on 6 July 2023. USA won at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, by 10 wickets (18 September 2024) and by 136 runs (24 September 2024), then at Dubai International Cricket Stadium by four wickets (28 October 2025) and by 243 runs (3 November 2025). They also won the 5 October 2026 game here by six wickets.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas: the ground is staging the October 2026 League 2 series between USA, the UAE and Namibia. Pitch: Big totals have been chased. USA made 332 for 4 to beat the UAE's 330 for 8 on 5 October and 299 for 6 to beat Namibia's 298 for 9 (7 October).

Big totals have been chased. USA made 332 for 4 to beat the UAE's 330 for 8 on 5 October and 299 for 6 to beat Namibia's 298 for 9 (7 October). Conditions: The game starts at 8:30 pm IST (15:00 UTC) on Sunday 11 October 2026.

The game starts at 8:30 pm IST (15:00 UTC) on Sunday 11 October 2026. Toss: Toss call: Field first — toss winners chose to field here on 5 and 9 October, and the side batting second won the 5, 7 and 9 October games. Our toss page logs the pre-toss pick for USA vs United Arab Emirates, timestamped and publicly tracked.

Match Analysis: Where USA v UAE Will Be Won and Lost

The UAE's top order decides most of this game. When Muhammad Shahdad batted deep on 5 October, the UAE reached 330 for 8 and pushed USA close to the end of their overs. When the order fell apart against Namibia on 9 October, the innings lasted 37.3 overs and Namibia needed only 26 overs to win.

USA's batting has handled both shapes of target. They ran down 330 for 8 against the UAE and 298 for 9 against Namibia, each time finishing in 48.5 overs, so the UAE need early wickets rather than a defensive total.

The toss matters more for the betting than for the result. Our model keeps USA at 70.1% whichever side bats first, but the side batting second won here on 5, 7 and 9 October, which is why we expect the toss winner to field.

USA vs UAE Prediction: USA to Win and Field First After the Toss

Our AI model makes USA 70.1% favourites, a 70% chance in round numbers, against 29.9% for the UAE. They have won both of their games at this ground in October 2026, including the six-wicket win over the UAE on 5 October.

The available prices sit close to our numbers, so the betting angle is the toss: if the UAE are sent in, we expect USA to chase in conditions that favoured the side batting second here on 5, 7 and 9 October.