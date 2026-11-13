Toss predictions
ARA v UBL Bowl first 92% 13/11 21:30 IST HH-W v BH-W Bowl first 71% 14/11 10:10 IST NAMW v USAW Bowl first 52% 14/11 12:00 IST HP v ASM Bowl first 57% 14/11 13:30 IST PS-W v AS-W Bowl first 62% 14/11 13:40 IST KAR v BEN Bowl first 78% 14/11 16:30 IST JK v DEL Bowl first 68% 14/11 16:30 IST MP v KER Bowl first 68% 14/11 16:30 IST UTK v CHH Bowl first 70% 14/11 16:30 IST BIK v LUL Bowl first 54% 14/11 16:45 IST RDC v UT Bowl first 82% 14/11 17:00 IST ARA v EE Bowl first 85% 14/11 19:15 IST

Warriors vs Boland Toss Prediction (WRS vs BOL)

T20 · 1st Semi-Final · CSA T20 Challenge 2026 · Newlands, Cape Town
Toss 12:30 IST (expected)
Sat 14 Nov · Match 13:00 IST · 09:30 local
Toss in 16 h 18 min
Our toss call
Bowl first 68%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 68%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament

  • This tournament37 of 68 bowl
  • Warriors3 of 5 bowl
  • Boland4 of 7 bowl

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 518 of 801 right →
Warriors vs Boland match prediction →

What we know about this toss

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

This tournament37 of 68 bowl The latest 12 of the 68 tosses in this tournament

In this tournament, 37 of the 68 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 11 November 2026.

  • 11 November 2026Warriors bowled
  • 11 November 2026Boland batted
  • 10 November 2026Western Province bowled
  • 8 November 2026Titans bowled
  • 8 November 2026Eastern Storm bowled
  • 7 November 2026Lions bowled
  • 7 November 2026Boland bowled
  • 6 November 2026Dolphins bowled
  • 5 November 2026Boland batted
  • 1 November 2026Lions batted
  • 1 November 2026Boland bowled
  • 31 October 2026Warriors bowled
Warriors3 of 5 bowl Warriors' 5 toss wins in this tournament

In this tournament, Warriors chose to bowl in 3 of their 5 toss wins. On 11 November 2026 they bowled.

  • 11 November 2026bowled
  • 31 October 2026bowled
  • 24 October 2026batted
  • 20 October 2026bowled
  • 29 September 2026batted
Boland4 of 7 bowl Boland's 7 toss wins in this tournament

In this tournament, Boland chose to bowl in 4 of their 7 toss wins. On 11 November 2026 they batted.

  • 11 November 2026batted
  • 7 November 2026bowled
  • 5 November 2026batted
  • 1 November 2026bowled
  • 11 October 2026bowled
  • 4 October 2026batted
  • 29 September 2026bowled
Newlands5 of 6 bowl All 6 tosses at Newlands in this tournament

At Newlands in this tournament, 5 of the 6 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 10 November 2026. Chasing sides won 5 of the 6 decided games.

  • 10 November 2026Western Province bowled, Western Province won
  • 7 November 2026Lions bowled, Western Province won
  • 14 October 2026Western Province bowled, Western Province won
  • 6 October 2026Western Province bowled, Western Province won
  • 4 October 2026South Africa Emerging Players batted, Western Province won
  • 27 September 2026Western Province bowled, Western Province won
Ground
Newlands, Cape Town
Start
Daytime start, 14 November, 13:00 IST / 09:30 local
Forecast
20°C · humidity 62% · overcast · windyWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 13 November, 17:39 IST.

What the toss does to the odds

Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.

Warriors

1.571.501.551.601.65Fri 17:30now1.621.52
  • Odds now1.57 · 60% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first1.52 · 62% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first1.62 · 59% to win
DafaBet Bet at 1.60

Boland

2.402.202.302.402.502.60Fri 17:30now2.512.29
  • Odds now2.40 · 40% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first2.29 · 41% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first2.51 · 38% to win
Megapari Bet at 2.40

Best odds · match winner

Compare 8 bookmakers
WRSBOL
DafaBet1.602.34
Exclusive: 200% up to ₹20,000 + ₹500 free bet
WinWin1.572.40
Up to 200% first deposit bonus · code MAXIMUS999
Melbet1.572.40
20% weekly cashback · max $100
Megapari1.572.40
Promo code MAXIMUS999
Paripesa1.572.40
130% up to ₹13,000 · code MAXIMUS
PlanBet1.572.40
100% up to ₹10,655
1xBet1.572.40
Up to ₹1,50,000 + 150 free spins
SpinBetter1.572.40
100% first deposit bonus
Today's cricket odds →
Back Warriors on WinWin · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matchesBonus 200% at WinWin · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matches
Back Warriors on 1xBet · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matchesUp to ₹1,50,000 at 1xBet · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matches
Back Warriors on Paripesa · UPI deposits from ₹200 · live cricket on some matchesBonus 130% at Paripesa · UPI deposits from ₹200 · live cricket on some matches
Back Warriors on SpinBetterBonus 100% at SpinBetter

How we made this Warriors vs Boland toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss tracking approach.

Play in Telegram (opens a new tab)

Call this match. Take on our AI.

WRS vs BOL toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the WRS vs BOL toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 68%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 12:30 IST on 14 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in WRS vs BOL?

We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 68%. In this tournament, Warriors chose to bowl in 3 of their 5 toss wins. In this tournament, Boland chose to bowl in 4 of their 7 toss wins. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call.

What time is the WRS vs BOL toss?

The toss is expected at 12:30 IST on 14 November, 30 minutes before the 13:00 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What did toss winners choose at Newlands, Cape Town?

At Newlands in this tournament, 5 of the 6 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 10 November 2026. Chasing sides won 5 of the 6 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

Menu