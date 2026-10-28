Saturday, 31 October 2026 · 21:30 IST · St George's Park, Gqeberha · CSA Pro20

Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 63% for this evening game in Gqeberha.

Backing the toss winner or the match result? Open the account before the toss so the bonus is there when the market moves.

How we made this Warriors vs Western Province toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see our toss prediction model.

Toss prediction page launched 28 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Warriors vs Western Province match preview.