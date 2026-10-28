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Warriors vs Western Province Toss Prediction (WRS vs WP)

Our toss call

Bowl first

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Best odds · match winner

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Saturday, 31 October 2026 · 21:30 IST · St George's Park, Gqeberha · CSA Pro20

From our match preview

Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 63% for this evening game in Gqeberha.

How we made this Warriors vs Western Province toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see our toss prediction model.

Toss prediction page launched 28 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Warriors vs Western Province match preview.

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WRS vs WP toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the WRS vs WP toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in WRS vs WP?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at St George's Park, Gqeberha. It is the toss call in our Warriors vs Western Province match prediction.

How does the toss affect the WRS vs WP match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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