Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match 5 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Perth Scorchers Women predicted to win with 55% probability
Toss Prediction
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 56%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Perth Scorchers Women predicted to win with 55% probability
- • Perth Scorchers Women beat Melbourne Renegades Women by 6 wickets in the Spring Challenge on 12 October 2026
- • The Scorchers batted first and won their WBBL|10 and WBBL|11 home games against the Renegades
- • We expect the toss winner to bowl first at the W.A.C.A. Ground
- • Odds of 1.72 on the Scorchers and 2.10 on the Renegades sit below our fair odds, so the toss market is where we look
Perth Scorchers Women start WBBL|12 as narrow favourites.
Our AI model predicts Perth Scorchers Women to beat Melbourne Renegades Women at the W.A.C.A. Ground with a 55% win probability. The 5th Match of WBBL|12 starts at 1:40 pm IST (08:10 UTC) on 31 October 2026, and it is the Scorchers' first game of the season. They reached the final of the T20 Spring Challenge 2026 and beat the Renegades along the way.
Can Perth Scorchers Women turn a lost final into a home win?
Perth Scorchers Women lost the Spring Challenge final to Sydney Sixers Women by 15 runs at Cricket Central, Sydney, on 21 October 2026. The Sixers made 149 for 8 in their 20 overs. The Scorchers replied with 134 for 7.
The semi-final went better. Perth Scorchers Women beat Adelaide Strikers Women by 5 wickets in Semi Final 1 of the T20 Spring Challenge 2026, reaching 118 for 5 in 18 overs. Chloe Piparo made 57 not out off 57 balls against Adelaide Strikers Women in that semi-final.
Katie Mack made 70 off 41 balls against Hobart Hurricanes Women in the 11th Match of the T20 Spring Challenge 2026, which the Scorchers won by 30 runs.
There were heavy defeats too. Sydney Thunder Women bowled the Scorchers out for 92 on 18 October 2026 and won by 8 wickets. Adelaide Strikers Women ran down the Scorchers' 182 for 8 on 13 October 2026 to win by 6 wickets.
Katie Mack, Chloe Piparo and Beth Mooney are all on the WBBL|12 list, and Becky Grundy coaches the side.
Melbourne Renegades Women bring Courtney Webb's form to Perth
Melbourne Renegades Women beat Melbourne Stars Women by 1 run at Bankstown Oval on 14 October 2026. The Renegades made 180 for 4 in their 20 overs. Courtney Webb made 82 off 53 balls against Melbourne Stars Women in that game.
Tess Flintoff then took 4 for 32 in 4 overs against Melbourne Stars Women on 14 October 2026, as the Stars finished on 179 for 6.
In the 15th Match of the T20 Spring Challenge 2026, Melbourne Renegades Women beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 8 wickets. Annie Wikman finished on 59 not out from 49 balls against Hobart Hurricanes Women in that chase.
There were losses as well. In the 12th Match of the same tournament, Sydney Thunder Women held Melbourne Renegades Women to 121 for 9 and won by 5 wickets.
The Renegades start WBBL|12 against Sydney Thunder Women at Junction Oval, Melbourne, on 29 October 2026, two days before this game. Gavan Twining is their new coach.
Key matchups: Katie Mack against the Renegades attack
Katie Mack vs the Renegades attack: Katie Mack made 43 off 34 balls against Melbourne Renegades Women on 12 October 2026, when the Scorchers won by 6 wickets.
Courtney Webb vs the Scorchers attack: Courtney Webb has hurt the Scorchers before, with 61 off 40 balls against Perth Scorchers Women at Junction Oval on 2 November 2024. Her innings against Melbourne Stars Women on 14 October 2026 makes her the first wicket the Scorchers will want.
Beth Mooney vs Georgia Wareham: Beth Mooney scored 41 from 31 balls against Melbourne Renegades Women at Junction Oval on 27 November 2025. Georgia Wareham hit 43 from 32 balls against Perth Scorchers Women at the W.A.C.A. Ground on 2 December 2025.
🤝 Head-to-Head Record
Perth Scorchers Women beat Melbourne Renegades Women by 30 runs at the W.A.C.A. Ground on 2 December 2025. Five days earlier, on 27 November 2025, the Scorchers won by 4 wickets at Junction Oval, Melbourne.
In WBBL|10 the sides split their two games. Melbourne Renegades Women won by 6 wickets at Junction Oval on 2 November 2024, and Perth Scorchers Women won by 2 runs at the W.A.C.A. Ground on 7 November 2024. Outside the WBBL, the Scorchers won the Spring Challenge meeting on 12 October 2026 by 6 wickets.
🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss
W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth hosts the 5th Match of WBBL|12. These two sides met there in WBBL|10 and WBBL|11, and the side batting first won both games.
- Pitch: Perth Scorchers Women were bowled out for 108 here in the 7 November 2024 game and still won by 2 runs. They made 184 for 5 here on 2 December 2025 and won by 30 runs.
- Toss: Toss call: Field first — Melbourne Renegades Women won the toss and chose to bowl in their WBBL|10 and WBBL|11 games here (7 November 2024, 2 December 2025). Our full pre-toss call for this match is on the dedicated toss page.
Match Analysis: where the Scorchers' top order meets Courtney Webb
The case for the Scorchers is batting depth and results against this opponent. Katie Mack, Beth Mooney and Chloe Piparo give them three proven run-scorers. They beat the Renegades in both WBBL|11 games, on 27 November and 2 December 2025, and again in the Spring Challenge on 12 October 2026.
The case for the Renegades starts with Courtney Webb and Tess Flintoff, who starred in the 1-run win over Melbourne Stars Women on 14 October 2026. The 92 all out against Sydney Thunder Women on 18 October 2026 is a reminder that the Scorchers' batting can fold.
The toss matters too. We expect the toss winner to bowl, even though batting first won both WBBL|10 and WBBL|11 games between these sides at the W.A.C.A. Ground.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women prediction: the Scorchers to win
Our AI model gives Perth Scorchers Women a 55% chance of beating Melbourne Renegades Women. Their recent wins over the Renegades, home ground and deeper top order tip a close game their way. Odds above 1.81 on the Scorchers would be value against our number; at 1.72 they are fairly priced.
📊 Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Perth Scorchers Women
|55%
|55.3%
|1.72
|1.81
|Melbourne Renegades Women
|45%
|44.7%
|2.10
|2.23
Fairly priced on both sides. Odds of 1.72 on Perth Scorchers Women sit below our fair odds of 1.81, and 2.10 on Melbourne Renegades Women sits below 2.23. Our model and the market both make the Scorchers about 55% favourites, so the market broadly agrees with us. The angle is the toss, and we expect the toss winner to bowl first. Odds captured on 27 October 2026.
Women's Big Bash League
Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Womenodds
31 Oct 2026 · 13:40 IST
Match winner: Perth Scorchers Women 1.72, Melbourne Renegades Women 2.10 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 18:15 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1PS-W
|2MR-W
|Payout
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.72
|2 · Melbourne Renegades Women 2.10
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.72
|2 · Melbourne Renegades Women 2.10
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.72
|2 · Melbourne Renegades Women 2.10
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.72
|2 · Melbourne Renegades Women 2.10
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.72
|2 · Melbourne Renegades Women 2.10
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.72
|2 · Melbourne Renegades Women 2.10
|Payout95.0%
1X2: Perth Scorchers Women 1.73, Tie 25.00, Melbourne Renegades Women 2.11 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet; checked 18:15 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1PS-W
|XTie
|2MR-W
|Payout
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.73
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Melbourne Renegades Women 2.11
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.73
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Melbourne Renegades Women 2.11
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.73
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Melbourne Renegades Women 2.11
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.73
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Melbourne Renegades Women 2.11
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.73
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Melbourne Renegades Women 2.11
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Perth Scorchers Women 1.73
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Melbourne Renegades Women 2.11
|Payout91.7%
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women in WBBL|12?
Our AI model predicts Perth Scorchers Women to win with a 55% probability, against 45% for Melbourne Renegades Women. The Scorchers beat the Renegades by 6 wickets in the T20 Spring Challenge on 12 October 2026.
What is the toss prediction for Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women?
Field first. Melbourne Renegades Women won the toss and chose to bowl in their WBBL|10 and WBBL|11 games against Perth Scorchers Women at the W.A.C.A. Ground (7 November 2024, 2 December 2025).
What are the odds for Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women?
Perth Scorchers Women are 1.72 and Melbourne Renegades Women are 2.10. Our fair odds are 1.81 and 2.23, so the match-winner market for this WBBL|12 game is fairly priced.
What is the head-to-head record between Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women?
Perth Scorchers Women beat Melbourne Renegades Women by 4 wickets on 27 November 2025 and by 30 runs on 2 December 2025, both in WBBL|11. The Scorchers also won the Spring Challenge meeting by 6 wickets on 12 October 2026.
How did Perth Scorchers Women do in the T20 Spring Challenge 2026?
Perth Scorchers Women reached the final and lost it to Sydney Sixers Women by 15 runs on 21 October 2026. On the way they beat Melbourne Renegades Women by 6 wickets in the 3rd Match and Adelaide Strikers Women by 5 wickets in Semi Final 1.
When does Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women start?
The 5th Match of WBBL|12 starts at 1:40 pm IST (08:10 UTC) on 31 October 2026 at the W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth.
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