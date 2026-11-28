T20 · 39th Match · Womens Big Bash League 2026 · Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 64%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

In this tournament, Brisbane Heat Women chose to bowl in 3 of their 5 toss wins. On 25 November 2026 they batted.

In this tournament, 26 of the 37 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 28 November 2026. Chasing sides won 19 of the 35 decided games.

The latest 12 of the 37 tosses in this tournament

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

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How we made this Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss prediction approach.