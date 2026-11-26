T20 · 37th Match · Womens Big Bash League 2026 · Junction Oval, Melbourne

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 63%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

At Junction Oval in this tournament, 5 of the 9 toss winners chose to bat, the latest on 25 November 2026. Chasing sides won 3 of the 8 decided games.

All 9 tosses at Junction Oval in this tournament

In this tournament, Melbourne Stars Women chose to bat in 4 of their 6 toss wins. On 26 November 2026 they batted.

In this tournament, 24 of the 35 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 26 November 2026.

The latest 12 of the 35 tosses in this tournament

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

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How we made this Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how we forecast the toss decision.