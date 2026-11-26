Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Toss Prediction (MR-W vs MS-W)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 63%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What toss winners chose in this tournament
- This tournament24 of 35 bowl
- Melbourne Stars Women4 of 6 bat
- Junction Oval5 of 9 bat
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This tournament24 of 35 bowl The latest 12 of the 35 tosses in this tournament
In this tournament, 24 of the 35 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 26 November 2026.
- 26 November 2026Melbourne Stars Women batted
- 26 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women bowled
- 25 November 2026Brisbane Heat Women batted
- 22 November 2026Melbourne Stars Women batted
- 22 November 2026Brisbane Heat Women bowled
- 21 November 2026Sydney Sixers Women bowled
- 21 November 2026Hobart Hurricanes Women bowled
- 20 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women bowled
- 19 November 2026Sydney Thunder Women bowled
- 19 November 2026Hobart Hurricanes Women bowled
- 17 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women batted
- 16 November 2026Sydney Thunder Women bowled
Melbourne Stars Women4 of 6 bat Melbourne Stars Women's 6 toss wins in this tournament
In this tournament, Melbourne Stars Women chose to bat in 4 of their 6 toss wins. On 26 November 2026 they batted.
- 26 November 2026batted
- 22 November 2026batted
- 12 November 2026batted
- 8 November 2026batted
- 2 November 2026bowled
- 31 October 2026bowled
Junction Oval5 of 9 bat All 9 tosses at Junction Oval in this tournament
At Junction Oval in this tournament, 5 of the 9 toss winners chose to bat, the latest on 25 November 2026. Chasing sides won 3 of the 8 decided games.
- 25 November 2026Brisbane Heat Women batted, Melbourne Renegades Women won
- 22 November 2026Melbourne Stars Women batted
- 12 November 2026Sydney Sixers Women batted, Sydney Sixers Women won
- 12 November 2026Melbourne Stars Women batted, Brisbane Heat Women won
- 7 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women bowled, Melbourne Renegades Women won
- 6 November 2026Sydney Sixers Women batted, Sydney Sixers Women won
- 2 November 2026Melbourne Stars Women bowled, Perth Scorchers Women won
- 29 October 2026Hobart Hurricanes Women bowled, Melbourne Stars Women won
- 29 October 2026Sydney Thunder Women bowled, Sydney Thunder Women won
- Ground
- Junction Oval, Melbourne
- Start
- Afternoon start, 28 November, 10:10 IST / 15:40 local
- Forecast
- 22°C · humidity 64% · clear skiesWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 26 November, 18:02 IST.
Toss winner odds · CricketFlip · from ₹10View toss markets
How we made this Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how we forecast the toss decision.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
MR-W vs MS-W toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the MR-W vs MS-W toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 63%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 09:40 IST on 28 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in MR-W vs MS-W?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 63%. In this tournament, Melbourne Stars Women chose to bat in 4 of their 6 toss wins. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What time is the MR-W vs MS-W toss?
The toss is expected at 09:40 IST on 28 November, 30 minutes before the 10:10 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What did toss winners choose at Junction Oval, Melbourne?
At Junction Oval in this tournament, 5 of the 9 toss winners chose to bat, the latest on 25 November 2026. Chasing sides won 3 of the 8 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
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