T20 · 38th Match · Womens Big Bash League 2026 · Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

At Drummoyne Oval in this tournament, 4 of the 5 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 16 November 2026. Chasing sides won 1 of the 5 decided games.

All 5 tosses at Drummoyne Oval in this tournament

In this tournament, Sydney Sixers Women chose to bowl in 2 of their 4 toss wins. On 21 November 2026 they bowled.

In this tournament, Sydney Thunder Women chose to bowl in 5 of their 6 toss wins. On 19 November 2026 they bowled.

In this tournament, 24 of the 35 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 26 November 2026.

The latest 12 of the 35 tosses in this tournament

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

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How we made this Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss decision framework.