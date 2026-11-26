Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Toss Prediction (ST-W vs SS-W)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What toss winners chose in this tournament
- This tournament24 of 35 bowl
- Sydney Thunder Women5 of 6 bowl
- Sydney Sixers Women2 of 4 bowl
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This tournament24 of 35 bowl The latest 12 of the 35 tosses in this tournament
In this tournament, 24 of the 35 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 26 November 2026.
- 26 November 2026Melbourne Stars Women batted
- 26 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women bowled
- 25 November 2026Brisbane Heat Women batted
- 22 November 2026Melbourne Stars Women batted
- 22 November 2026Brisbane Heat Women bowled
- 21 November 2026Sydney Sixers Women bowled
- 21 November 2026Hobart Hurricanes Women bowled
- 20 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women bowled
- 19 November 2026Sydney Thunder Women bowled
- 19 November 2026Hobart Hurricanes Women bowled
- 17 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women batted
- 16 November 2026Sydney Thunder Women bowled
Sydney Thunder Women5 of 6 bowl Sydney Thunder Women's 6 toss wins in this tournament
In this tournament, Sydney Thunder Women chose to bowl in 5 of their 6 toss wins. On 19 November 2026 they bowled.
- 19 November 2026bowled
- 16 November 2026bowled
- 11 November 2026batted
- 8 November 2026bowled
- 5 November 2026bowled
- 29 October 2026bowled
Sydney Sixers Women2 of 4 bowl Sydney Sixers Women's 4 toss wins in this tournament
In this tournament, Sydney Sixers Women chose to bowl in 2 of their 4 toss wins. On 21 November 2026 they bowled.
- 21 November 2026bowled
- 12 November 2026batted
- 6 November 2026batted
- 30 October 2026bowled
Drummoyne Oval4 of 5 bowl All 5 tosses at Drummoyne Oval in this tournament
At Drummoyne Oval in this tournament, 4 of the 5 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 16 November 2026. Chasing sides won 1 of the 5 decided games.
- 16 November 2026Sydney Thunder Women bowled, Melbourne Stars Women won
- 5 November 2026Sydney Thunder Women bowled, Perth Scorchers Women won
- 5 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women bowled, Brisbane Heat Women won
- 1 November 2026Hobart Hurricanes Women bowled, Sydney Sixers Women won
- 1 November 2026Brisbane Heat Women batted, Sydney Thunder Women won
- Ground
- Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
- Start
- Evening start, 28 November, 13:40 IST / 19:10 local
- Forecast
- 23°C · humidity 88% · overcast · rainWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 26 November, 18:02 IST.
Evening start, 88% humidity, dew is possible.
Toss winner odds · CricketFlip · from ₹10View toss markets
How we made this Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss decision framework.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
ST-W vs SS-W toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the ST-W vs SS-W toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 66%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 13:10 IST on 28 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in ST-W vs SS-W?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 66%. In this tournament, Sydney Thunder Women chose to bowl in 5 of their 6 toss wins. In this tournament, Sydney Sixers Women chose to bowl in 2 of their 4 toss wins.
What time is the ST-W vs SS-W toss?
The toss is expected at 13:10 IST on 28 November, 30 minutes before the 13:40 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What did toss winners choose at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney?
At Drummoyne Oval in this tournament, 4 of the 5 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 16 November 2026. Chasing sides won 1 of the 5 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
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