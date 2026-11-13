Toss predictions
RDC v YL Bowl first 82% 13/11 19:15 IST ARA v UBL Bowl first 92% 13/11 21:30 IST HH-W v BH-W Bowl first 71% 14/11 10:10 IST NAMW v USAW Bowl first 52% 14/11 12:00 IST HP v ASM Bowl first 57% 14/11 13:30 IST PS-W v AS-W Bowl first 62% 14/11 13:40 IST KAR v BEN Bowl first 78% 14/11 16:30 IST JK v DEL Bowl first 68% 14/11 16:30 IST MP v KER Bowl first 68% 14/11 16:30 IST UTK v CHH Bowl first 70% 14/11 16:30 IST BIK v LUL Bowl first 54% 14/11 16:45 IST RDC v UT Bowl first 82% 14/11 17:00 IST

Biratnagar Kings vs Lumbini Lions Toss Prediction (BIK vs LUL)

T20 · 26th Match · Nepal Premier League 2026 · Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Toss 16:15 IST (expected)
Sat 14 Nov · Match 16:45 IST · 17:00 local
Toss in 22 h 38 min
Our toss call
Bowl first 54%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 54%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament

  • This tournament18 of 24 bowl
  • Lumbini Lions3 of 3 bowl

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 517 of 800 right →
Biratnagar Kings vs Lumbini Lions match prediction →

What we know about this toss

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

This tournament18 of 24 bowl The latest 12 of the 24 tosses in this tournament

In this tournament, 18 of the 24 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 13 November 2026. Chasing sides won 10 of the 23 decided games.

  • 13 November 2026Janakpur Bolts batted
  • 13 November 2026Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled
  • 12 November 2026Karnali Yaks batted
  • 12 November 2026Pokhara Avengers batted
  • 10 November 2026Sudur Paschim Royals batted
  • 9 November 2026Chitwan Rhinos bowled
  • 9 November 2026Pokhara Avengers batted
  • 7 November 2026Lumbini Lions bowled
  • 6 November 2026Pokhara Avengers bowled
  • 6 November 2026Karnali Yaks bowled
  • 5 November 2026Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled
  • 5 November 2026Janakpur Bolts bowled
Lumbini Lions3 of 3 bowl Lumbini Lions' 3 toss wins in this tournament

In this tournament, Lumbini Lions chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. On 7 November 2026 they bowled.

  • 7 November 2026bowled
  • 3 November 2026bowled
  • 26 October 2026bowled
Ground
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Start
Afternoon start, 14 November, 16:45 IST / 17:00 local

What the toss does to the odds

Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.

Biratnagar Kings

2.232.102.202.302.40Fri 11:45now2.342.14
  • Odds now2.23 · 42% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first2.14 · 44% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first2.34 · 40% to win
PlanBet Bet at 2.23

Lumbini Lions

1.641.551.601.651.70Fri 11:45now1.691.59
  • Odds now1.64 · 58% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first1.59 · 60% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first1.69 · 56% to win
Paripesa Bet at 1.64

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How we made this Biratnagar Kings vs Lumbini Lions toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss decision framework.

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BIK vs LUL toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the BIK vs LUL toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 54%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 16:15 IST on 14 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in BIK vs LUL?

We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 54%. In this tournament, Lumbini Lions chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What time is the BIK vs LUL toss?

The toss is expected at 16:15 IST on 14 November, 30 minutes before the 16:45 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

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