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Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Toss Prediction (PS-W vs AS-W)

T20 · WBBL · W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth
Toss 13:10 IST (expected)
Sat 14 Nov · Match 13:40 IST
Our toss call
Bowl first

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 501 of 773 right →
Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women match prediction →

Best odds · match winner

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How we made this Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss methodology.

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PS-W vs AS-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the PS-W vs AS-W toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 13:10 IST on 14 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in PS-W vs AS-W?

We expect the toss winner to bowl first. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What time is the PS-W vs AS-W toss?

The toss is expected at 13:10 IST on 14 November, 30 minutes before the 13:40 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

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