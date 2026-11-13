Namibia Women vs United States of America Women Toss Prediction (NAMW vs USAW)
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to field.
Best odds · match winner
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How we made this Namibia Women vs United States of America Women toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss methodology.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
NAMW vs USAW toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the NAMW vs USAW toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 11:30 IST on 14 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in NAMW vs USAW?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What time is the NAMW vs USAW toss?
The toss is expected at 11:30 IST on 14 November, 30 minutes before the 12:00 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
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