Toss predictions
KAG v SPR Bowl first 63% 13/11 12:15 IST UT v EE Bowl first 80% 13/11 17:00 IST RDC v YL Bowl first 82% 13/11 19:15 IST ARA v UBL Bowl first 92% 13/11 21:30 IST HH-W v BH-W Bowl first 71% 14/11 10:10 IST HP v ASM Bowl first 57% 14/11 13:30 IST PS-W v AS-W Bowl first 62% 14/11 13:40 IST KAR v BEN Bowl first 78% 14/11 16:30 IST JK v DEL Bowl first 68% 14/11 16:30 IST MP v KER Bowl first 68% 14/11 16:30 IST UTK v CHH Bowl first 70% 14/11 16:30 IST RDC v UT Bowl first 82% 14/11 17:00 IST

Namibia Women vs United States of America Women Toss Prediction (NAMW vs USAW)

T20 · Victoria T20 · Entebbe Cricket Oval
Toss 11:30 IST (expected)
Sat 14 Nov · Match 12:00 IST
Toss in 23 h 44 min
Our toss call
Bowl first

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 512 of 795 right →
Namibia Women vs United States of America Women match prediction →

Best odds · match winner

Namibia Women ★ Our pick 1.58 1xBetUnited States of America Women   2.38 WinWin
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How we made this Namibia Women vs United States of America Women toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss methodology.

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NAMW vs USAW toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the NAMW vs USAW toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 11:30 IST on 14 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in NAMW vs USAW?

We expect the toss winner to bowl first. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What time is the NAMW vs USAW toss?

The toss is expected at 11:30 IST on 14 November, 30 minutes before the 12:00 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

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