Saturday, 31 October 2026 · 16:15 IST · Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur · NPL

Toss call: Field first — we expect the toss winner to field, at 75%.

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How we made this Biratnagar Kings vs Sudur Paschim Royals toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see how the toss call is built.

Toss prediction page launched 30 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Biratnagar Kings vs Sudur Paschim Royals match preview.