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Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Toss Prediction (ST-W vs BH-W)

Our toss call

Bowl first 59%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 59%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

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Sunday, 1 November 2026 · 10:10 IST · Drummoyne Oval, Sydney · WBBL

Match context

Our toss call for Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women is bowl first (59%). This forecasts the winning captain's decision, not which team wins the coin. The match is at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney, with an afternoon start. The match details below provide context. Our public toss record shows how previous calls finished, including the misses.

Bowl first 59% Bat first 41%
Ground
Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
Start
1 November, 10:10 IST / 15:40 local

How we made this Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women toss prediction

Our toss prediction forecasts the toss winner's choice to bat or bowl first. It does not predict which team will win the coin toss. Our AI model uses historical cricket information and match context, including the venue and expected conditions. We show our call. Any percentage shown is the chance assigned to that decision. Once the toss is confirmed, we show what the captain chose and whether our call was right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses.

For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For how every toss call is made and graded, see how our toss forecasts work.

Toss prediction page launched 31 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women match preview.

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ST-W vs BH-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the ST-W vs BH-W toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in ST-W vs BH-W?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney. It is the toss call in our Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women match prediction.

How does the toss affect the ST-W vs BH-W match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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