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Chitwan Rhinos vs Lumbini Lions Toss Prediction (CHR vs LUL)

Our toss call

Bowl first

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Best odds · match winner

Chitwan Rhinos   1.99 1xBetLumbini Lions ★ Our pick 1.82 DafaBet
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Saturday, 31 October 2026 · 12:15 IST · Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur · NPL

From our match preview

Toss call: Field first — we expect the toss winner to field, at 70%.

How we made this Chitwan Rhinos vs Lumbini Lions toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see our toss decision framework.

Toss prediction page launched 30 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Chitwan Rhinos vs Lumbini Lions match preview.

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CHR vs LUL toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the CHR vs LUL toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in CHR vs LUL?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. It is the toss call in our Chitwan Rhinos vs Lumbini Lions match prediction.

How does the toss affect the CHR vs LUL match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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