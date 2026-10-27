We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 56%.

Saturday, 31 October 2026 · 13:40 IST · W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth · WBBL

We expect the toss winner to bowl first at the W.A.C.A. Ground

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 56%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

Chasing wins here. 14 of 20 decided women's T20 matches went to the side batting second (70%). (points to bowling first)

No dew. Afternoon start (16:10 local). Conditions hold for both innings. (points to batting first)

The sides differ. Perth Scorchers Women have fielded in 5 of their last 10 tosses won; Melbourne Renegades Women have fielded in 8 of their last 10 tosses won. (points neither way)

Captains bowl first here. 16 of 20 toss winners have fielded at WACA Ground in 2015–2020 (80%). (points to bowling first)

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How we made this Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see how we predict toss decisions.

Toss prediction page launched 27 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women match preview.