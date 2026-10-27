Toss predictions
AFG v ZIM Bowl first 63% 27/10 20:00 IST LIO v ESTORM Bowl first 66% 28/10 21:30 IST MR-W v ST-W Bowl first 63% 29/10 10:10 IST MS-W v HH-W Bowl first 63% 29/10 13:40 IST BH-W v SS-W Bowl first 71% 30/10 13:40 IST PS-W v MR-W Bowl first 56% 31/10 13:40 IST

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Toss Prediction (PS-W vs MR-W)

Our toss call

Bowl first 56%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 56%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

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Perth Scorchers Women ★ Our pick 1.73 WinWinMelbourne Renegades Women   2.11 Paripesa
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Saturday, 31 October 2026 · 13:40 IST · W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth · WBBL

What we know about this toss

Bowl first 56% Bat first 44%
  • Captains bowl first here. 16 of 20 toss winners have fielded at WACA Ground in 2015–2020 (80%).(points to bowling first)
  • The sides differ. Perth Scorchers Women have fielded in 5 of their last 10 tosses won; Melbourne Renegades Women have fielded in 8 of their last 10 tosses won.(points neither way)
  • No dew. Afternoon start (16:10 local). Conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
  • Chasing wins here. 14 of 20 decided women's T20 matches went to the side batting second (70%).(points to bowling first)
  • Our call: bowl first — 56%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to bowl first at the W.A.C.A. Ground

Last 10 tosses at WACA Ground

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2020-02-24BangladeshFieldIndiaNo
2020-02-24Sri LankaBatAustraliaYes
2020-02-23South AfricaFieldSouth AfricaYes
2020-02-22New ZealandFieldNew ZealandYes
2020-02-22ThailandBatWest IndiesYes
2019-11-12Sydney ThunderFieldPerth ScorchersNo
2019-11-02Perth ScorchersFieldMelbourne StarsNo
2019-11-02Sydney SixersFieldSydney SixersYes
2019-11-01Perth ScorchersFieldPerth ScorchersYes
2018-12-23Melbourne RenegadesFieldPerth ScorchersNo

Women's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Does the toss matter at WACA Ground?

In 20 decided women's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 14 (70%).

Start: 08:10 UTC · 16:10 local time (afternoon match).

How we made this Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see how we predict toss decisions.

Toss prediction page launched 27 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women match preview.

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PS-W vs MR-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the PS-W vs MR-W toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in PS-W vs MR-W?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth. It is the toss call in our Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women match prediction.

How does the toss affect the PS-W vs MR-W match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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