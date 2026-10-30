United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands Toss Prediction (UAE vs NED)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%.
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Why bowl first here
- Captains bowl first here. 4 of 6 toss winners have fielded at ICC Academy Ground since 2025 (67%).
- No dew. Daytime start (09:30 local). Conditions hold for both innings.
- Forecast: 29°C · humidity 57% · clear skies.
- Chasing wins here. 4 of 5 decided men's one-day matches went to the side batting second (80%).
- Our call: bowl first — 66%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 66%.
Last 6 tosses at ICC Academy Ground
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2026-10-29
|United Arab Emirates
|Field
|—
|—
|2026-10-27
|Oman
|Field
|Netherlands
|No
|2026-10-25
|United Arab Emirates
|Bat
|Netherlands
|Yes
|2025-11-05
|United Arab Emirates
|Field
|United Arab Emirates
|Yes
|2025-11-01
|United States of America
|Field
|United States of America
|Yes
|2025-10-30
|Nepal
|Bat
|United Arab Emirates
|Yes
Men's one-day matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records and our own toss records.
Does the toss matter at ICC Academy Ground?
In 5 decided men's one-day matches here, the side batting second won 4 (80%).
Start: 05:30 UTC · 09:30 local time (day match).
Forecast at the start: 29°C · humidity 57% · clear skies
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-30 12:08 UTC.
How we made this United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see how we read captain decisions.
Toss prediction page launched 30 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands match preview.
United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands match prediction →
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UAE vs NED toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the UAE vs NED toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in UAE vs NED?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at ICC Academy. It is the toss call in our United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands match prediction.
How does the toss affect the UAE vs NED match odds?
It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →